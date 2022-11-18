Read full article on original website
Product launch: the Rondo Heat Battery (RHB), providing the world’s lowest-cost, zero-carbon industrial heat
ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Rondo Energy, a leading provider of zero-carbon industrial heat, today announced commercial availability of two models of its revolutionary Rondo Heat Battery (RHB), the RHB100 and RHB300. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005386/en/ RHB300 (Graphic: Business Wire)
MotorAuthority
Hyundai Home energy ecosystem launching in 16 states
Almost a year after teasing Hyundai Home, a coordinated home-energy ecosystem bundling EV charging, solar power, and battery energy storage, Hyundai has officially confirmed a market launch. At the 2022 Los Angeles auto show, Hyundai announced that Hyundai Home is now available through its dealerships in 16 states. The automaker...
probrewer.com
FS: Barely used, 2-Head Automatic Keg Washer
For Sale is a barely Used 2-head automated keg washing machine. In great condition, fully operational and ready for immediate use upon hook up. This simply was not the right unit for our brewhouse configuration. Requires steam input, compressed air, and best set up in one place. See photos for reference and specs.
Black Friday Roomba deals 2022: Best robot vacuums on sale
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more. Ask anyone who owns a robot vacuum and he or she will tell you. Not having to worry about daily vacuuming is a huge weight off your shoulders. If you’ve been considering a robot vacuum purchase or adding a second vacuum to your arsenal for a different floor, now is the time to do it. Black Friday Roomba deals in 2022 are incredible!
probrewer.com
Cask MCS: Manual Canning System. Great working order!
Cask MCS: Manual Canning System. Great working order! ( $9,500 ) Cask Manual canning System. Cans up 8 cans per minute, 20 cases per hour. Great piece of equipment for people starting their own small beverage company. The canning line works well and is sold as is. Buyer to pay for shipping, crating, handling, and any other freight or handling costs. Pickup is preferred.
probrewer.com
ABE CraftCan 15 with Manual Twist Rinse and Electric Packoff Table
ABE CraftCan 15 with Manual Twist Rinse and Electric Packoff Table ( $30,000 ) Like new condition ABE CraftCan 15 canner. 14-16 cans per minute. Low DO. Manual twist rinse. Electric conveyor Packoff table. Works great. Video of it in operation shown on our FB page. Manufacturer : American Beer...
probrewer.com
Taproom By The Numbers: Why Data-Driven Breweries Succeed with Nancy Trigg and Kary Shumway
Running a profitable taproom isn’t all flowing tap lines and good times. There’s a method to the madness, and it’s DATA!. Join Nancy Trigg (Arryved POS) and Kary Shumway (Craft Brewery Financial Training.com) as they discuss numbers in the taproom:. -Key Metrics that drive Taproom Profitability. -Forecasting...
todaysemobility.com
Morand launches unprecedented energy storage solution with 72-second vehicle recharge
Swiss technology start-up Morand launched a breakthrough energy storage technology, Morand eTechnology, that can recharge a city car in 72 seconds. The unique hybrid system combines the characteristics of an ultracapacitor with that of a chemical battery to create a durable and ultra-fast energy pack that can be usefully recharged in seconds.
dornob.com
Kickstarter Campaign for First Plug-and-Play Home Energy Storage System Garners Over $5 Million
A plug-and-play home energy storage system is capturing the attention of thousands of consumers with its recent Kickstarter campaign. Officially ending November 20th, the SuperBase V by Silicon Valley-based charging technology company Zendure has racked up over $5 million. The company’s advanced energy storage boxes are versatile and strong enough to power an entire house, and portable enough to take care of energy needs on the go.
salestechstar.com
Entytle & Documoto Partner to Help Equipment Manufacturers Connect “Data to Drawings”, Simplifying Parts Sales Workflows
Integration of Documoto’s Content Solutions into Entytle’s Installed Base Platform to make it easier to sell more parts. Entytle, Inc., and Documoto today announced a strategic partnership to help Industrial OEMs streamline aftermarket workflows that require comprehensive customer and technical data that is dispersed across multiple systems. One...
Building Design & Construction
An inside look at the airport industry's plan to develop a digital twin guidebook
While much of air travel seems to be back to business as usual, new passenger demographics and destinations provide an unusual challenge to the way we help passengers get on the move. This is the second post in a series where we’re exploring how design strategies are changing the way we deliver and design projects in the post-pandemic world. Read the first post here.
constructiontechnology.media
Video: Construction’s race to net zero
At KHL’s online construction sustainability summit a number of leading players from the construction industry spoke about the vital subject of construction’s sustainability journey and the important of the sector reducing emissions. Victoria Burrows, Director of Advancing Net Zero, World Green Building Council, gave her presentation about the...
3printr.com
3D printer manufacturer Zortrax enters into partnership with Henkel/Loctite
Zortrax, focused on constant improvement and delivering the best quality possible, is extending its 3D printing resins portfolio by cooperating with a top global brand: Henkel/Loctite. “We engaged with Zortrax a few years ago when they decided to open their system to industrial focused materials and re-design their system towards...
probrewer.com
500 gallon milk tanks Jacked
We have 2 5oo gallon jacked milk tanks used to produce award-winning mead for over a decade. Equipped with motorized mixers. Scaffolding racks enable tanks to be stacked above each other with stairway access. Used by Medow lake Meadery and Wild Blossom. Will sell them for $300.00 each as a pair.
salestechstar.com
Creatio and Meritus Business Solutions Launch a Software Product that Redefines Lead Distribution Speed
15-Second Leads is a new digital solution that provides companies with swift and efficient lead distribution. Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, announced their partner, Meritus Business Solutions, has launched a digital solution that redefines speed for distributing valuable sales leads. The application Meritus 15-Second Leads for Creatio enables users to reach their prospects in minutes after registration. The solution raises the efficiency of sales and/or field agents and significantly increases the chances of generating new business.
scaffoldmag.com
Equipment rental revenue still growing: ARA
After two years of rapid post-pandemic revenue growth in 2021 and 2022, the equipment rental industry is expected to see single digit increases over the next four years according to the latest American Rental Association (ARA) forecast. Equipment rental revenue — which includes construction and industrial as well as the...
aiexpress.io
Alteryx updates its Designer Cloud UI, adds data lakehouse support
Analytics and automation software program supplier Alteryx is updating the consumer interface (UI) of its knowledge engineering cloud platform, Designer Cloud, to supply a extra Alteryx-like expertise. “What’s been delivery for Designer Cloud powered by Trifacta since at this time has been the basic Trifacta expertise. And what we’ve been...
probrewer.com
West Coast Hop Breeding Releases First Hop Varietal
West Coast Hop Breeding, a network of six Oregon hop farmers that have teamed up to develop new hop varieties, has released their first varietal called McKenzie. McKenzie was bred over a 5 year process. Lead breeder Pat Leavy grew up fishing the McKenzie River and came up with the name for the “bright and fruity” hop with grapefruit, lemon, nectarine, and melon aromas that is backed by pine, resin, and wood.
probrewer.com
GW Kent Keg Washer
Used GW Kent Keg washer, good condition, works great and is still in use but we are upgrading to an automated washer with 4 heads instead of 2. This served us amazingly well. Below specs are cut and pasted from GW Kent’s site. If interested I can send some pictures of our actual unit, it looks basically the same as this pic but so you can see it is in good condition I can supply more pictures .
probrewer.com
A Guide to NA Beer Production with Ben Jordan of ABV Technology
During this overview, we plan to discuss some key items that all should be considered when deciding to create a non-alcoholic option for your taproom and/or production. “We don’t drink beer to get drunk, we drink it because we love good beer.”. Our technology started on a laboratory benchtop...
