Former Minnesota Vikings WR Lands in NFL Record Books
The National Football League added a new leader to their record books on Sunday with a 103 yard kick return. Atlanta Falcons do it all star Cordarrelle Patterson took a kick off to the house for 103 yards and with his ninth career kick return for a touchdown landed in the NFL record books.
South Dakota State TE Tucker Kraft Declares for NFL Draft
South Dakota State Tight End Tucker Kraft has long been on the radar of NFL teams as one of the premier players at his position in all of College Football. On Monday morning, the Kraft sweepstakes have officially begun, as the talented pass catcher for the Jackrabbits announced that he intends to declare for the NFL Draft.
Viral Vikings Fan Reacts Again! Did She Find a Positive in Second Loss? [Video]
There it was...the shoe I'd been waiting to drop! Let's just say it, yesterday's game SUCKED. We didn't even look like we came to play, AT HOME - mind you, against the Cowboys. But then again, we had the game of our season the weekend before winning against the Buffalo Bills. While the Dallas Cowboys, got a slap in the face losing to our biggest rivals Green Bay Packers. Not surprised they came fired-up and ready to play!
