Own the tanks that started it all in the craft brewing scene in America! I have six 5BBL single wall stainless steel “Grundy” tanks I used as serving tanks in my walk-in cooler. Very universal tanks that can be used for practically any part of your brewing process. Brand new gaskets, backup manway nuts, and spray balls are included. Each tank is equipped with one 1.5in outlet at the bottom. Two 1.5in outlets were added on the side of the tanks for racking arm and carb stone. The top lid has a 2in outlet where the spray ball sits. Looking for $1,200 each and am open to making a deal for all six. Priced to sell and sold as is.

2 DAYS AGO