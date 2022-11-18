Read full article on original website
USED – Premier Stainless Manual Keg Washer for Sale
USED - Premier Stainless Manual Keg Washer for Sale ( $4,500 ) Used Premier Stainless Keg Washer Model# KGW-M-02 for sale. 3ph power with L15-20 Plug. Works great and is in excellent condition. We upgraded to a semi-automatic system so no longer need the unit. Currently sells for $10k new.
Chiller – 1.5hp Single Phase Advantage Engineering Chiller
Chiller - 1.5hp Single Phase Advantage Engineering Chiller ( $4,500 ) Advantage Engineering – 1.5 Horsepower | Indoor Unit BC-1.5A- Air-cooled glycol chiller. Extra front panel control board and pressure sensor included. Price $4500 buyer pays/arranges shipping. Located 18337. Used to cool 4×7 BBL tanks without issue. Added 2...
HDP Single Head Counter Pressure Can Filler
Single head HDP counter pressure can filler. All hosing, connections and solenoids recently replaced. Clean machine and ready to work. We out grew the machine and have moved to a 4 head filler. $1,500 USD or $2,000 CAD. Buyer responsible to packing and shipping. Manufacturer : HDP. Where Manufactured :...
300 Gallon Stainless Steel Wine / Kombucha Fermenter – $1950
300 Gallon Stainless Steel Wine / Kombucha Fermenter - $1950 ( $1,950 ) One (1) cylindrical 316 stainless steel fermenter wine / kombucha open top fermenters. Cylindrical tank has a 320 total gallon capacity. Super high quality 316 stainless steel. Has two casters. Sloped bottom for aid in drainage. 1.5 inch tri-clover port. This was custom made in the US.
Cask MCS: Manual Canning System. Great working order!
Cask MCS: Manual Canning System. Great working order! ( $9,500 ) Cask Manual canning System. Cans up 8 cans per minute, 20 cases per hour. Great piece of equipment for people starting their own small beverage company. The canning line works well and is sold as is. Buyer to pay for shipping, crating, handling, and any other freight or handling costs. Pickup is preferred.
Advantage Portable Chiller, 1 Ton New/Never Used
Advantage Portable Chiller, 1 Ton New/Never Used ( $6,500 ) Advantage Engineering 1 Ton Portable Chiller, New/Never Used. Shipping covered by seller. Manufacturer’s website: https://advantageengineering.com/portableChillers/units/waterChillerPortable-m11a.php.
Iron Heart - Production Level Capacity Augmentation
Quality – Seam & sanitation guaranteed, dissolved O2 analysis, in-house lab capabilities!. Think of us as the canning infrastructure of your facility, whether or not you already have a canning line, we’re here to get the job done. The Quality Leader in Canning…Look No Further. At Iron...
Crowler Nation Gold Standard Seaming Machine
Crowler Nation Gold Standard Seaming Machine ( $1,200 ) $1200 obo (new model retails $3,943.00) + shipping or free local pick up. We’ve transitioned away from growlers with the purchase of canning line. In good working condition. Consistent proper tunes up and has served us well. It deserves to be filling some beer.
Stream Boiler Cast Iron
Purchased used approx 3 years ago. It is a great boiler. We only used it a handful of times and then switched production to a different site. Includes condensate pump and indirect steam hot water tank. This thing is a beast and according to our boiler tech will last forever. He prefers this to the new $40k boiler we have at our other site.
ABE CraftCan 15 with Manual Twist Rinse and Electric Packoff Table
ABE CraftCan 15 with Manual Twist Rinse and Electric Packoff Table ( $30,000 ) Like new condition ABE CraftCan 15 canner. 14-16 cans per minute. Low DO. Manual twist rinse. Electric conveyor Packoff table. Works great. Video of it in operation shown on our FB page. Manufacturer : American Beer...
500 G Cellar Science Dry German Lager Yeast – $70 obo
500 G Cellar Science Dry German Lager Yeast - $70 obo ( $70 ) 500 G Cellar Science Dry German Lager Yeast, asking $70 obo + shipping. This is MoreBeer’s equivalent of W 34/70, a true workhorse lager yeast. This is one unopened, brand new, 500 g brick. I...
8oz Sleek Cans – 6 Pallets ($0.04 per can)
68,244 8oz sleek cans on 6 pallets manufactured by Envases. Please Login or register to contact the poster of this classified ad.
FS: Barely used, 2-Head Automatic Keg Washer
For Sale is a barely Used 2-head automated keg washing machine. In great condition, fully operational and ready for immediate use upon hook up. This simply was not the right unit for our brewhouse configuration. Requires steam input, compressed air, and best set up in one place. See photos for reference and specs.
15 HP Low NOx Boiler
For sale is a lightly used 15hp boiler. This was used briefly in a pilot coffee plant then warehoused for the last few years. Max rated steam pressure is 125 psi but can be adjusted to run low pressure steam. Asking $15000.00. Contact trevor@soundbrew.com. Manufacturer : McKenna Boiler Works, inc.
H & K 20 valve filler with 4 head crowner set up for heritage bottles including , line, twist rinser, accumulator table, labeler, air dryer, vacuum pump, manuals, and filler and conveyor spare parts
H & K 20 valve filler with 4 head crowner set up for heritage bottles including , line, twist rinser, accumulator table, labeler, air dryer, vacuum pump, manuals, and filler and conveyor spare parts ( $2,500 ) For sale is an H & K 20 valve filler with 4 head...
5 BBL Single Wall Serving/Brite Tanks – Six Total
Own the tanks that started it all in the craft brewing scene in America! I have six 5BBL single wall stainless steel “Grundy” tanks I used as serving tanks in my walk-in cooler. Very universal tanks that can be used for practically any part of your brewing process. Brand new gaskets, backup manway nuts, and spray balls are included. Each tank is equipped with one 1.5in outlet at the bottom. Two 1.5in outlets were added on the side of the tanks for racking arm and carb stone. The top lid has a 2in outlet where the spray ball sits. Looking for $1,200 each and am open to making a deal for all six. Priced to sell and sold as is.
The Brewhouse of the Future (Part 1)
In many cases the industry, at present, is standing on the edge of an enhanced digital revolution that will bring efficiencies not only to the brewhouse but also the tap room. The COVID-19 pandemic sped up many of the digital encounters that had already been available but that are now commonplace.
Anton Paar Beer Alcolyzer for sale!!
Anton Paar Beer Alcolyzer for sale. It’s in good working condition. Message me if you have any questions.
500 gallon milk tanks Jacked
We have 2 5oo gallon jacked milk tanks used to produce award-winning mead for over a decade. Equipped with motorized mixers. Scaffolding racks enable tanks to be stacked above each other with stairway access. Used by Medow lake Meadery and Wild Blossom. Will sell them for $300.00 each as a pair.
6 Head Isobaric bottling line, 36 bpm
I am selling a full automatic bottling line, perfect for beer, kombucha, hard soda, or carbonated beverages. This full automatic bottling line consists of the following modules:. -Rotary inline table,. -17 head bottle tunnel rinser. -6 head isobaric filler. -Capper. -Rotary out table. This line is a perfect option for...
