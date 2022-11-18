DES MOINES, Iowa — FORECAST DISCUSSION: An upper level disturbance is driving another cold front through the state this morning. This will reinforce the pre-existing cold air mass that has been in place much of the week. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 20s with gusty northwest winds of 20-25 mph. A few flurries or snow showers are possible through the mid morning hours, but this is ultimately not a big deal and will not have many impacts. Overnight, surface winds will shift to the southwest as an area of high pressure passes to our south. Winds will be light and we'll experience a very hard freeze with many locations dropping into the low teens. The west-southwesterly winds will continue into tomorrow, and that will allow a dry and milder air mass to transport into the region from the Great Plains. Highs will reach the low-mid 40s with mostly sunny conditions.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO