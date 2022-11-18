ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

cbs2iowa.com

Iowa Giving Crew kicks off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds

Cedar Rapids — Sunday morning, the Iowa Giving Crew kicked off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds event at the Van Meter Distribution Center. Meal distributions kicked off at 8 a.m.. In 2021, the crew provided expanded operation to waterloo. This event provides Thanksgiving meals to families in need.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Hot 104.7

Two Iowa Women to Be Honored Posthumously in Rose Parade

A pair of Iowa women will be honored at next year's Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California for their life-saving commitments to others. Emily Bohnsack (likeness on left above) of Wilton and Amanda Wilken (likeness above right) of West Des Moines, both had their lives end entirely too early. Both were killed in automobile accidents. Bohnsack in 2010, when she was 16, and Wilken in 2018, at age 23.
PASADENA, CA
KOEL 950 AM

Walk Through a Christmas Wonderland at an Awesome Iowa Event

These past few weeks, we've told you about some of the best and biggest holiday light displays here in Iowa. There's Jolly Holiday Lights at Adventureland, the Mount Pleasant Festival of Lights, Holiday Lights at the Lake in Coralville, and Christmas Acres in Le Mars. Another one you may want to check out this holiday season is over in Ames!
AMES, IA
Hot 104.7

Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota Each Prefer Different Stuffing

When it comes to what to put on your Thanksgiving dinner table this week, most of us agree on the turkey, but after that preferences vary wildly depending on where we live. A new Fox News study of the latest Google Trends finds that when it comes to one popular side dish, we can't even decide on what to call it.
MINNESOTA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Iowa is Home to a Holiday-Themed Haunted House

The Halloween season has been over for weeks, but if you just can't let it go, there is a way to mix a little Halloween into your Christmas!. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we got word of a Christmas-themed haunted house here in Iowa. For one night only, The Slaughterhouse in Des Moines will transform into 'Krampus.'
DES MOINES, IA
K92.3

First Iowans, Now Counties Are Being Sued Over Carbon Pipeline

Another lawsuit has been filed around the controversial carbon dioxide pipelines planned to stretch Iowa. This makes two Iowa counties that have been sued over their local stance on the pipeline. Back in August, Navigator CO2 Ventures sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties in order...
IOWA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Iowa

Iowa is a Midwest state featuring rolling fields of corn situated along the Mississippi River. There are several small lakes just outside of Des Moines, as well as the good-sized Lake Saylorville, all of which are great for boating, paddle boarding, swimming, and fishing. The popular Iowa Great Lakes, a chain of six connected lakes in northwestern Iowa, bring visitors and locals in for recreational activities from both Iowa and neighboring Minnesota. But which one of these lakes is the deepest? Is the biggest lake in Iowa also the deepest? Are these cool deep lakes good for fishing? Read on to discover all about the deepest lake in Iowa!
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

North Iowa Outdoors: Trapping Season Underway in Iowa

The Iowa trapping season is underway, and a Department of Natural Resources expert says the prospects are good. Furbearer biologist, Vince Evelsizer, says there shouldn’t be any trouble finding furs. Evelsizer says the only two species that they’re concerned about are foxes and muskrats which have seen declining populations....
IOWA STATE
AM 1490 WDBQ

Hunting Season Opens Amidst Increased Cougar Sightings

This year has been a big one for cougar and mountain lion sightings across Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. And those numbers seem to be on an upward trend; something that may keep local hunters on their toes this year. According to a recent report from the Wisconsin Department of Natural...
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Major Iowa Music Festival Will Not Return In 2023

Music festivals and concert lineups have been coming out over the past few weeks, just in time for the holidays. One major Iowa music festival won't be announcing a lineup anytime soon. This time of year is usually when you'll see artists announce massive tours or festival lineups. It's the...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Take Your Kids on the Iowa Version of 'The Polar Express'

All aboard the Santa Express! Iowa's version of the Polar Express is getting ready to kick off its 2022 holiday season!. Every year, the Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad hosts a series of holiday train rides called the Santa Express. The rides are very popular and have become a tradition for families across the state of Iowa. The official website reads:
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

North Iowa Outdoors: Area Hunters can Donate Deer Hides for Veteran Therapy Program

Area deer hunters are often asked to donate venison to help feed the hungry, but they’re also urged to donate deer hides for use in the Veterans Leather Program. Lisa Widick, state spokeswoman for the Iowa Elks, says the state’s Elks lodges collected more than four-thousand deer hides for the program this past hunting season. The hides were trucked to a tannery in Missouri, then the finished leather is sent back to Iowa and the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCCI.com

Cold and blustery Saturday before a warming trend

DES MOINES, Iowa — FORECAST DISCUSSION: An upper level disturbance is driving another cold front through the state this morning. This will reinforce the pre-existing cold air mass that has been in place much of the week. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 20s with gusty northwest winds of 20-25 mph. A few flurries or snow showers are possible through the mid morning hours, but this is ultimately not a big deal and will not have many impacts. Overnight, surface winds will shift to the southwest as an area of high pressure passes to our south. Winds will be light and we'll experience a very hard freeze with many locations dropping into the low teens. The west-southwesterly winds will continue into tomorrow, and that will allow a dry and milder air mass to transport into the region from the Great Plains. Highs will reach the low-mid 40s with mostly sunny conditions.
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls, SD
