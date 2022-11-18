Read full article on original website
Which Cities Are Building the Most New Apartments in Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota?
It seems like no matter where you look these days there are new apartment complexes popping up all over. That's certainly the case in Sioux Falls where nearly 2,000 new units were added in 2021 and more than 3,000 so far in 2022. But South Dakota's largest city is hardly...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa Giving Crew kicks off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds
Cedar Rapids — Sunday morning, the Iowa Giving Crew kicked off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds event at the Van Meter Distribution Center. Meal distributions kicked off at 8 a.m.. In 2021, the crew provided expanded operation to waterloo. This event provides Thanksgiving meals to families in need.
Two Iowa Women to Be Honored Posthumously in Rose Parade
A pair of Iowa women will be honored at next year's Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California for their life-saving commitments to others. Emily Bohnsack (likeness on left above) of Wilton and Amanda Wilken (likeness above right) of West Des Moines, both had their lives end entirely too early. Both were killed in automobile accidents. Bohnsack in 2010, when she was 16, and Wilken in 2018, at age 23.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Walk Through a Christmas Wonderland at an Awesome Iowa Event
These past few weeks, we've told you about some of the best and biggest holiday light displays here in Iowa. There's Jolly Holiday Lights at Adventureland, the Mount Pleasant Festival of Lights, Holiday Lights at the Lake in Coralville, and Christmas Acres in Le Mars. Another one you may want to check out this holiday season is over in Ames!
Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota Each Prefer Different Stuffing
When it comes to what to put on your Thanksgiving dinner table this week, most of us agree on the turkey, but after that preferences vary wildly depending on where we live. A new Fox News study of the latest Google Trends finds that when it comes to one popular side dish, we can't even decide on what to call it.
Iowa is Home to a Holiday-Themed Haunted House
The Halloween season has been over for weeks, but if you just can't let it go, there is a way to mix a little Halloween into your Christmas!. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we got word of a Christmas-themed haunted house here in Iowa. For one night only, The Slaughterhouse in Des Moines will transform into 'Krampus.'
First Iowans, Now Counties Are Being Sued Over Carbon Pipeline
Another lawsuit has been filed around the controversial carbon dioxide pipelines planned to stretch Iowa. This makes two Iowa counties that have been sued over their local stance on the pipeline. Back in August, Navigator CO2 Ventures sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties in order...
Minnesota Is NOT The Worst State For Drunk Driving, South Dakota Ranks 5th
This will be a hectic travel week as more people will be taking to the road driving for the Thanksgiving holiday. Celebrating with family and friends is a joyous time of the year. However, this is also one of the times we need to be smarter every year. Celebrate to the fullest, but leave the driving to someone who you can trust.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Iowa
Iowa is a Midwest state featuring rolling fields of corn situated along the Mississippi River. There are several small lakes just outside of Des Moines, as well as the good-sized Lake Saylorville, all of which are great for boating, paddle boarding, swimming, and fishing. The popular Iowa Great Lakes, a chain of six connected lakes in northwestern Iowa, bring visitors and locals in for recreational activities from both Iowa and neighboring Minnesota. But which one of these lakes is the deepest? Is the biggest lake in Iowa also the deepest? Are these cool deep lakes good for fishing? Read on to discover all about the deepest lake in Iowa!
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: Trapping Season Underway in Iowa
The Iowa trapping season is underway, and a Department of Natural Resources expert says the prospects are good. Furbearer biologist, Vince Evelsizer, says there shouldn’t be any trouble finding furs. Evelsizer says the only two species that they’re concerned about are foxes and muskrats which have seen declining populations....
Updated Minnesota North Shore + Wisconsin South Shore Snowfall Totals
Welcome to winter! An early-week snow event brought a dose of snow to the Minnesota portion Northland, and then Wisconsin and Michigan got their dose of snow to end the week. While parts of the region saw pretty minimal amounts, Lake Superior did its part to provide an extra heavy coating of the white stuff along the North and South Shores.
cbs2iowa.com
One injured in semi crash on Highway 218, ground turkey spilled on roadway
WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Northbound Highway 218 was blocked this morning around Waterloo due to a crash. At approximately 4:10 am, Waterloo Police received reports of a semi-truck that had lost control and hit a barricade, heading northbound on Highway 218. The crash tore the trailer apart,...
Hunting Season Opens Amidst Increased Cougar Sightings
This year has been a big one for cougar and mountain lion sightings across Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. And those numbers seem to be on an upward trend; something that may keep local hunters on their toes this year. According to a recent report from the Wisconsin Department of Natural...
Major Iowa Music Festival Will Not Return In 2023
Music festivals and concert lineups have been coming out over the past few weeks, just in time for the holidays. One major Iowa music festival won't be announcing a lineup anytime soon. This time of year is usually when you'll see artists announce massive tours or festival lineups. It's the...
Take Your Kids on the Iowa Version of ‘The Polar Express’
All aboard the Santa Express! Iowa's version of the Polar Express is getting ready to kick off its 2022 holiday season!. Every year, the Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad hosts a series of holiday train rides called the Santa Express. The rides are very popular and have become a tradition for families across the state of Iowa. The official website reads:
South Dakotans Should Hang up Their Snow Shovel at This Age
As South Dakotans, there are certain things we've come to expect. For example, you can plan on being excessively hot and uncomfortable during the sweltering summer months of June through August, and unbearably cold during the bone-chilling winter months of December through February in this state. As a South Dakotan,...
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: Area Hunters can Donate Deer Hides for Veteran Therapy Program
Area deer hunters are often asked to donate venison to help feed the hungry, but they’re also urged to donate deer hides for use in the Veterans Leather Program. Lisa Widick, state spokeswoman for the Iowa Elks, says the state’s Elks lodges collected more than four-thousand deer hides for the program this past hunting season. The hides were trucked to a tannery in Missouri, then the finished leather is sent back to Iowa and the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown.
KCCI.com
Cold and blustery Saturday before a warming trend
DES MOINES, Iowa — FORECAST DISCUSSION: An upper level disturbance is driving another cold front through the state this morning. This will reinforce the pre-existing cold air mass that has been in place much of the week. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 20s with gusty northwest winds of 20-25 mph. A few flurries or snow showers are possible through the mid morning hours, but this is ultimately not a big deal and will not have many impacts. Overnight, surface winds will shift to the southwest as an area of high pressure passes to our south. Winds will be light and we'll experience a very hard freeze with many locations dropping into the low teens. The west-southwesterly winds will continue into tomorrow, and that will allow a dry and milder air mass to transport into the region from the Great Plains. Highs will reach the low-mid 40s with mostly sunny conditions.
Hot 104.7
