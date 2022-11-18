Read full article on original website
dailycoin.com
EMURGO will Launch Cardano’s First Regulated Stablecoin, USDA, in Q1 of 2023
EMURGO, the official commercial arm and a founding entity of the Cardano (ADA) project, has announced the launch of the first fully fiat-backed, regulatory-compliant stablecoin; USDA, for the Cardano ecosystem. Cardano to get a fully regulated USD-backed stablecoin. EMURGO announced that it has formed a partnership with a U.S.-based regulated...
SalvageData Launches Solutions to protect Cryptocurrency
One of the leading data recovery service providers, SalvageData brings you proven solutions to protect your cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrencies are susceptible to getting hacked or stolen by hackers. That’s why your crypto wallet should be protected with strong passwords and multifactor authentication when required. Beyond that, crypto-traders should also have...
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is revolutionizing the Venture Capital and Crowdfunding Space for everyone
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) intends to revolutionize the venture capital and crowdfunding industries by enabling everyone to invest in early-stage enterprises. Analysts anticipate that ORBN will surge after the first part of the presale by a factor of 6000%. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is revolutionizing the crowdfunding sector by...
Coinbase Commerce to Become WooCommerce’s Crypto Payment Processing Partner
Coinbase has announced a partnership with WooCommerce, an open-source customizable e-commerce plugin integrated with WordPress, allowing its merchants to accept payments in cryptocurrencies. Coinbase Commerce partners with WooCommerce. On Monday, November 21st, Coinbase Commerce announced a strategic partnership with WooCommerce. It will enable its merchants to accept payments in BTC,...
Liquid Exchange Halts All Trading Activity as FTX Bankruptcy Process Moves Forward
FTX-owned crypto exchange Liquid halted “all forms of trading” on Sunday at the request of FTX Trading, which is in the process of bankruptcy. The Japanese exchange said it will “give a fuller update in due course.”. Liquid halted crypto and fiat withdrawals almost a week ago.
Billionaire Bill Ackman Reveals Crypto Investments, Praises Helium (HNT)
Ackman criticized crypto for facilitating scams. Former crypto skeptic now believes crypto can create huge value in society. Ackman invested in several tokens and crypto venture funds. Billionaire and hedge fund manager Bill Ackman revealed his crypto investments and explained why his views on crypto changed. Ackman, whose net worth...
JPMorgan to Launch Crypto Wallet Under New Trademark
JPMorgan now has a trademark for a Bitcoin wallet from the USPTO. Despite the senior executives’ reservations about the asset, the bank bets on cryptocurrency. Institutions all across the world are embracing Bitcoin. JPMorgan, a global banking institution headquartered in New York City, has trademarked a cryptocurrency wallet. The...
BudBlockz, Solana, and BNB Aim For a Strong 2023
Cryptocurrencies are known for their volatility. The rise and fall in price make it hard for many enthusiasts to choose the best coins. Some coins, like BudBlockz, Solana, and BNB, have huge market values. BudBlockz (BLUNT) is built on the Ethereum blockchain. BudBlockz is well on its way to creating a completely decentralized NFT collection Ganja Guruz and a digital asset platform for people interested in the cannabis market.
Genesis Dismisses Bankruptcy Reports, Aims to Seek Compromise
Genesis has no imminent plans to declare bankruptcy. The lending company instead hopes to reach a “consensual” arrangement with its creditors. Gemini plans to work together with Genesis to resolve the situation. Days after halting withdrawals in response to the FTX cryptocurrency exchange’s collapse, digital asset financial services...
NFT Portfolio: Best 12 Analytics Tools to Track NFTs Projects in 2022
The Non-Fungible Token (NFT) market has recently gained a lot of attention from the creative industry. It has equally grown in market size, which according to a recent report touts a CAGR of 35.27% and is expected to register an incremental growth of USD 147.24 billion between 2021 and 2026.
Italy to press ahead with plans to sell ITA despite MSC snub
ROME, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Italy's government will press ahead with plans to sell a majority stake in airline ITA Airways, the successor to Alitalia, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Tuesday, after shipping group MSC dropped its interest.
Need2Know November 22, 2022
Hundreds in Indonesia killed in an earthquake, the Orion space capsule makes it to the moon, and SpaceX is getting ready for its next launch tonight. Here is everything you Need2Know for Tuesday, November 22, 2022.
Crypto Market Prices Tank as FTX Hacker Dumps Ether (ETH)
Over the weekend, the FTX hacker made some daring plays that sent the market tumbling. BTC is down 4%, while Ether has shed approximately 8% of its value in 24 hours. Vitalik Buterin emphasized the stability of cryptocurrency’s underlying technology, the blockchain. On Monday, the crisis caused by the...
US Court Approves Proof-of-Claim Deadline For Celsius Network Victims
Proof of claim must be submitted by the customers of the defunct crypto lender no later than January 3, 2023. Crypto lending platform Celsius Network declared bankruptcy this year after a liquidity crisis plagued the industry. The independent examiner in the Celsius case said the firm had “insufficient” accounting and...
Ethereum (ETH) Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Says There Are Lessons To Learn From The FTX Collapse
In the wake of FTX’s implosion, Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum has shared lessons the crypto industry needs to learn from the meltdown while highlighting its heavy impact on the industry. The problem is Not the Technology. Vitalik Buterin, weighing in on the FTX collapse, said that the...
Better Safe Than Sorry: 8 Best Ethereum (ETH) Self-Custody Wallets (Part 1)
Every article about crypto wallets needs to start with the most important saying in the crypto industry: not your keys, not your coins. The notion, one of the first ones to be adopted by crypto natives, has returned to the spotlight following the bankruptcy of the second-largest centralized crypto exchange, FTX.
FTX Owes Over $3 Billion to 50 Creditors, Court Filings Show
The bankrupt crypto exchange FTX said that it owes over $3.1 billion to its 50 largest uninsured creditors, court filings show. On November 19th, FTX filed a list of some of its largest creditors in a Delaware bankruptcy court. The filing lists its 50 largest uninsured creditors who are not company insiders. While the names on the list are redacted, the document gives a glimpse into the extent of FTX’s collapse.
