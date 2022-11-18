Read full article on original website
SalvageData Launches Solutions to protect Cryptocurrency
One of the leading data recovery service providers, SalvageData brings you proven solutions to protect your cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrencies are susceptible to getting hacked or stolen by hackers. That’s why your crypto wallet should be protected with strong passwords and multifactor authentication when required. Beyond that, crypto-traders should also have...
Alameda-Owned Ren to Look for New Funding and Go Open Source
Ren Protocol wants to cut its ties to Alameda Research by finding new investors. The project said it still has funding available until the end of the year. Ren intends to use the new funding to work on and release Ren 2.0 – an open-source and community-owned version of the network.
Bank of England: FTX Collapse Shows Need to Regulate Crypto
The Deputy Governor of the Bank of England, Jon Cunliffe, considers the supervision of DeFi companies urgent before they endanger the stability of the international financial system. Discussion in the British Parliament of a bill that will allow regulators to implement a comprehensive regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies has just ended.
Drake Is Waiting On Bitcoin (BTC) To Recover, Shows Off Ledger Cold Wallet
Canadian hip-hop star Drake took to Instagram on Friday to share a picture of his iced-out Ledger hardware wallet. The multi-platinum rapper has been a Bitcoin (BTC) ambassador since 2021, when he wagered over $1 billion worth of cryptocurrency on the Super Bowl and cashed in a couple of massive UFC bets, later forming a partnership with Stake. Besides, Drake and fellow music mogul Snoop Dogg invested several million dollars into MoonPay earlier this year.
Better Safe Than Sorry: 8 Best Ethereum (ETH) Self-Custody Wallets (Part 1)
Every article about crypto wallets needs to start with the most important saying in the crypto industry: not your keys, not your coins. The notion, one of the first ones to be adopted by crypto natives, has returned to the spotlight following the bankruptcy of the second-largest centralized crypto exchange, FTX.
Coinbase Commerce to Become WooCommerce’s Crypto Payment Processing Partner
Coinbase has announced a partnership with WooCommerce, an open-source customizable e-commerce plugin integrated with WordPress, allowing its merchants to accept payments in cryptocurrencies. Coinbase Commerce partners with WooCommerce. On Monday, November 21st, Coinbase Commerce announced a strategic partnership with WooCommerce. It will enable its merchants to accept payments in BTC,...
EMURGO will Launch Cardano’s First Regulated Stablecoin, USDA, in Q1 of 2023
EMURGO, the official commercial arm and a founding entity of the Cardano (ADA) project, has announced the launch of the first fully fiat-backed, regulatory-compliant stablecoin; USDA, for the Cardano ecosystem. Cardano to get a fully regulated USD-backed stablecoin. EMURGO announced that it has formed a partnership with a U.S.-based regulated...
Liquid Exchange Halts All Trading Activity as FTX Bankruptcy Process Moves Forward
FTX-owned crypto exchange Liquid halted “all forms of trading” on Sunday at the request of FTX Trading, which is in the process of bankruptcy. The Japanese exchange said it will “give a fuller update in due course.”. Liquid halted crypto and fiat withdrawals almost a week ago.
JPMorgan to Launch Crypto Wallet Under New Trademark
JPMorgan now has a trademark for a Bitcoin wallet from the USPTO. Despite the senior executives’ reservations about the asset, the bank bets on cryptocurrency. Institutions all across the world are embracing Bitcoin. JPMorgan, a global banking institution headquartered in New York City, has trademarked a cryptocurrency wallet. The...
Crypto Market Prices Tank as FTX Hacker Dumps Ether (ETH)
Over the weekend, the FTX hacker made some daring plays that sent the market tumbling. BTC is down 4%, while Ether has shed approximately 8% of its value in 24 hours. Vitalik Buterin emphasized the stability of cryptocurrency’s underlying technology, the blockchain. On Monday, the crisis caused by the...
Ethereum (ETH) Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Says There Are Lessons To Learn From The FTX Collapse
In the wake of FTX’s implosion, Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum has shared lessons the crypto industry needs to learn from the meltdown while highlighting its heavy impact on the industry. The problem is Not the Technology. Vitalik Buterin, weighing in on the FTX collapse, said that the...
