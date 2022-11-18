Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MV Realty Targets Vulnerable & Elderly GA Homeowners into 40-year Contracts; 71% are in 'Majority Black Neighborhoods'Zack LoveColumbus, GA
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Opinion: Now that Coach Harsin is gone, who will save the Auburn Tigers?Edy ZooAuburn, AL
Related
Opelika-Auburn News
Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Opelika's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn housing development for active adults, The Villas at Dawson Corner, coming summer 2023
The Villas at Dawson Corner, a new housing development geared towards active adults 55 years old and older, will be coming to Auburn in the summer of 2023. Ryan Roberts, an Auburn realtor with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Preferred Real Estate, said the site construction for this project began in June, and they plan to start building the residences by the end of the year with hopes to move in the first owners in the summer.
Opelika-Auburn News
Chambers County Schools moves forward with closing LaFayette High, consolidating with Valley High
JOHN WEST After years of discussion and failed attempts, the Chambers County Board of Education has finally voted to consolidate Valley High School and LaFayette High School. The new school, which has not been named yet, will be located in Valley adjacent to the Valley Sportsplex. The new location was chosen over a secondary site located in LaFayette off Highway 50.
Opelika-Auburn News
Listen now: O-A News Overtime Episode 85: Jumper cables and a game of Crocodile
Justin Lee, Adam Cole and Callie Stanford of the Opelika-Auburn News discuss another big win for Cadillac Williams and the Auburn seniors, plus the coaching search. Listen below or wherever you listen to podcasts. Episodes are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.
Opelika-Auburn News
Cadillac and Auburn ‘bringing it back to some big-boy football’ in recent weeks
When Carnell “Cadillac” Williams first spoke to the media as Auburn’s interim head coach, he said he didn’t even know if the Tigers would win a game under his watch. At the least, he said it’d make him happy if his guys played good football.
Opelika-Auburn News
Short but sweet: Cadillac's coaching validated with wins in interim tenure
Carnell “Cadillac” Williams got transparent about his future as Auburn’s head football coach following the Tigers’ 41-17 win against Western Kentucky on Saturday. “I don’t know who (it is) — I’m sure you guys are going to get the next coach — I don’t know, really don’t care,” Williams, Auburn’s interim head coach, said. “Like, my seat don’t dictate my service. I mean, Auburn’s special. Those kids are special. There’s a lot of people that took a chance on me and poured into my life and gave me hope when I was hopeless.”
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for November 20
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn Mayor Ron Anders says the passing of Aniah’s Law will help to protect women from assault
Local and state government has recently installed legislation that proponents believe will keep violent criminals off the street, which will also, in turn, protect women from assault. During the Nov. 8 election, 80-percent of voters across the state voted to pass Amendment One, also known as Aniah’s Law. This...
Opelika-Auburn News
Battle on all fronts: In Auburn, after Blanchard’s disappearance, fighters work to make a difference in women’s defense
Camille Smith thought back to her time growing up on the farm and realized caring for animals is what she does best. Now, the 24-year-old works in research, tending to animals at UAB. Her friends and family have played an essential role in supporting her since the alleged attack. “He...
Opelika-Auburn News
Watch now: From out of the time machine, Auburn dials up Cadillac’s halfback pass for Jarquez Hunter
When the Auburn offense needed points, the Tigers dialed up a play Carnell Williams has personal experience with. On Saturday, the Auburn staff drew up a halfback pass play that put running back Jarquez Hunter in a time machine and transported him to 2004. Williams ran the exact play that season during a 24-6 win over Georgia.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn, Western Kentucky sporting decals to honor late Virginia players
Auburn and Western Kentucky will honor the trio of Virginia football players who were victims of a shooting last Sunday by wearing decals on the backs of their helmets in their 3 p.m. contest Saturday. The circular decals include the numbers of the three players, as well as Virginia's logo.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn pulls away to top Western Kentucky in another win for coach Carnell Williams
Carnell "Cadillac" Williams said he left the locker room at halftime. He turned it over to his seniors, and what he heard from the other side of the wall wasn’t overly complex. “I heard them talking about self-inflicted wounds, not doing what they coached to do, not playing team...
Opelika-Auburn News
Watch now: Watch Bruce Pearl preview the Cancun Challenge from Mexico
The Auburn men’s basketball team tips off its two-day swing in Mexico on Tuesday night. Auburn plays Bradley at 5 p.m. in the Cancun Challenge. The game is set to be televised on CBS Sports Network. Auburn will play again Tuesday night against the winner or loser of Tuesday’s...
Opelika-Auburn News
LEE: Cadillac, Zac, the senior class, and a lesson about sticking with it
DJ James finally got his Jordan-Hare moment. Running back a 40-yard pick-six in the fourth to put the game on ice on Saturday, he took his chance to flip past the pylon, head over heels right along with the students, celebrating in that corner of the stadium wrapped around by the student section.
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Those guys have been through a lot’: Auburn to honor 21 seniors this weekend
Carnell “Cadillac” Williams zoomed out quite a bit Monday in regards to this year’s senior class. First, Williams expounded on what all the 21-man class has been through in their final season alone. A season that, in a lot of ways, is a lost one by the program’s expectations. There have been losses abound, between blowouts and close shaves. As well as a coaching change, and of course, the upheavals of February.
Opelika-Auburn News
Police find two young children they say were kidnapped from Opelika safe in Camp Hill
UPDATE: At approximately 2 p.m. Monday, Opelika Police reported both juveniles had been located safe in Camp Hill. Police said Brittney Hugley has been charged in connection to felony interference of child custody. Opelika Police also named Montell Burton as an accomplice to Hugley. According to the update, warrants are...
Comments / 0