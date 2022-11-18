ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Opelika's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Auburn housing development for active adults, The Villas at Dawson Corner, coming summer 2023

The Villas at Dawson Corner, a new housing development geared towards active adults 55 years old and older, will be coming to Auburn in the summer of 2023. Ryan Roberts, an Auburn realtor with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Preferred Real Estate, said the site construction for this project began in June, and they plan to start building the residences by the end of the year with hopes to move in the first owners in the summer.
Chambers County Schools moves forward with closing LaFayette High, consolidating with Valley High

JOHN WEST After years of discussion and failed attempts, the Chambers County Board of Education has finally voted to consolidate Valley High School and LaFayette High School. The new school, which has not been named yet, will be located in Valley adjacent to the Valley Sportsplex. The new location was chosen over a secondary site located in LaFayette off Highway 50.
Short but sweet: Cadillac's coaching validated with wins in interim tenure

Carnell “Cadillac” Williams got transparent about his future as Auburn’s head football coach following the Tigers’ 41-17 win against Western Kentucky on Saturday. “I don’t know who (it is) — I’m sure you guys are going to get the next coach — I don’t know, really don’t care,” Williams, Auburn’s interim head coach, said. “Like, my seat don’t dictate my service. I mean, Auburn’s special. Those kids are special. There’s a lot of people that took a chance on me and poured into my life and gave me hope when I was hopeless.”
Watch now: Watch Bruce Pearl preview the Cancun Challenge from Mexico

The Auburn men’s basketball team tips off its two-day swing in Mexico on Tuesday night. Auburn plays Bradley at 5 p.m. in the Cancun Challenge. The game is set to be televised on CBS Sports Network. Auburn will play again Tuesday night against the winner or loser of Tuesday’s...
LEE: Cadillac, Zac, the senior class, and a lesson about sticking with it

DJ James finally got his Jordan-Hare moment. Running back a 40-yard pick-six in the fourth to put the game on ice on Saturday, he took his chance to flip past the pylon, head over heels right along with the students, celebrating in that corner of the stadium wrapped around by the student section.
‘Those guys have been through a lot’: Auburn to honor 21 seniors this weekend

Carnell “Cadillac” Williams zoomed out quite a bit Monday in regards to this year’s senior class. First, Williams expounded on what all the 21-man class has been through in their final season alone. A season that, in a lot of ways, is a lost one by the program’s expectations. There have been losses abound, between blowouts and close shaves. As well as a coaching change, and of course, the upheavals of February.
