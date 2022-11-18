Read full article on original website
Widerøe July/August 2022 Faroe Islands Frequency Changes
Widerøe in recent schedule update filed frequency adjustment for Faroe Islands service during Northern summer 2023 season. Previously reported, the airline will operate 4 weekly Bergen – Vagar/Faroe Islands flights instead of previously planned 5, from 01MAY23. Between 01JUL23 and 10AUG23, the airline will operate 2 weekly flights.
FlyBaghdad Plans Kuala Lumpur Dec 2022 Launch
Iraqi carrier FlyBaghdad in December 2022 intends to extend its network to Southeast Asia, where the airline plans to operate Baghdad – Delhi – Kuala Lumpur route. Subject to further adjustment, first flight is tentatively scheduled on 01DEC22, with 737-900ER operates 2 weekly flights. Reservation is not available...
Korean Air Increases Guam Service Dec 2022/Jan 2023
Korean Air in December 2022 and January 2023 is increasing Seoul Incheon – Guam service. From 21DEC22 to 15JAN23, the airline will operate 11 weekly flights, instead of 7. KE423/424 service will be served 4 times weekly with 737-800 aircraft. KE421 ICN0915 – 1435GUM 333 D. KE423 ICN1935...
AZUR Air Adds Omsk – Goa Route From late-Nov 2022
Russian carrier AZUR Air later this week plans to add new route to Goa in India, as the airline schedules Omsk – Goa route on scheduled charter basis. From Omsk, first flight is scheduled on 22NOV22, operating every 10-11 days with 238-seater Boeing 757-200. ZF2483 OMS2245 – 0455+1GOI 75W...
