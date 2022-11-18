Read full article on original website
Russian prankster impersonating Macron spoke to Poland's Duda after blast
WARSAW, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The Polish president spoke to a hoax caller pretending to be France's Emmanuel Macron on the night that a missile hit a village near the Ukrainian border, his office said on Tuesday, an admission likely to raise questions about its operations.
KAAL-TV
Hong Kong leader Lee tests positive for COVID-19 after APEC
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong leader John Lee tested positive for COVID-19 after meeting with other regional leaders the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Thailand, the city government said Monday. Lee tested negative throughout his four-day stay in Bangkok but his test upon his arrival at Hong Kong’s...
KAAL-TV
Asian stocks mixed after Wall St slide, China virus fears
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street sank and Chinese anti-virus controls fueled concern about an economic slowdown. Shanghai and Tokyo advanced while Hong Kong declined. Oil prices gained. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index declined for another day after a Federal Reserve official...
