KAAL-TV

Hong Kong leader Lee tests positive for COVID-19 after APEC

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong leader John Lee tested positive for COVID-19 after meeting with other regional leaders the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Thailand, the city government said Monday. Lee tested negative throughout his four-day stay in Bangkok but his test upon his arrival at Hong Kong’s...
KAAL-TV

Asian stocks mixed after Wall St slide, China virus fears

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street sank and Chinese anti-virus controls fueled concern about an economic slowdown. Shanghai and Tokyo advanced while Hong Kong declined. Oil prices gained. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index declined for another day after a Federal Reserve official...

