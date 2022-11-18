Have you ever thought about this... a lot of folks have their own personal doctor, dentist, banker, lawyer and even a personal auto mechanic. So why not have a personal farmer, too? A farmer you can trust to grow nourishing food for your family and children. Here, at Meadow Run Farm, we like to keep our products as simple & clean as possible. Our Chickens, turkeys, sheep, cattle & pigs for sale have access to lush grasses, & freedom to express themselves in the way nature intended. Poultry & Pigs for sale also receive free choice grain feed from our own homegrown & homemade feed ration. We appreciate the opportunity to be able to raise our own grain & know that there have been no chemicals or GMO's involved. Sheep & cattle for sale graze only & while the grass is unavailable during the winter, we feed them grass hay.

