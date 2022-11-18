Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Related
How QB Jackson Arnold Helped Convince Oklahoma's Newest Commit to Choose OU
Juco defensive back Kendel Dolby told AllSooners he was blown away on his visit last week, especially with the coaches, the players, the recruits and the "crazy" fans.
Bowl Projection Fun: Where could you see the Sooners playing during bowl season?
NORMAN, Okla. — Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners defeated their bitter in-state rival in Oklahoma State to become bowl eligible for the 24th consecutive season. The last time Oklahoma missed a bowl game came in the 1998 campaign, where the Sooners finished 5-6 in what would be the final season of the John Blake era in Norman. Following a 23-20 loss to West Virginia on November 12th that put the Sooners at 5-5 on the season, it was starting to look a little dicey as to whether Brent Venables would go to a bowl in his first season as a head coach. However, Oklahoma would get that much-needed sixth win against Oklahoma State on the heels of an impressive start that saw the Sooners jump out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter before surrendering the final 13 points of the game to make it a 28-13 victory in favor of the Sooners for their 91st victory in the Bedlam rivalry.
How Oklahoma LB DaShaun White ‘Felt the Love’ From OU Fans After Saturday’s Win
DaShaun White has been a key catalyst on Oklahoma’s defense all season long, and Bedlam was no different.
Oklahoma Daily
'Memories I would never trade': Before joining OU football, future Sooners met, crafted relationships at Oil Bowl
JD Runnels and Jeff Lebby, then recent high school graduates and Oklahoma football commits, got to know each other in 2002 communicating through AOL Instant Messenger. They’d become best friends once they reached Norman that fall. But before that, their relationship took off at a legendary high school all-star game in Wichita Falls, Texas. Played annually from 1945-2013, the Oil Bowl pitted the best recent high school graduates from Oklahoma and Texas against one another in a junior version of the Red River rivalry that is one of football’s greatest matchups. For players and coaches who’d later become stars, like Hayden Fry, Steve Largent, Felix Jones, R.W. McQuarters and Rashaun Woods, the annual game at Memorial Field, was one of their first marquee moments.
Oklahoma still in the mix for David Hicks despite Texas A&M commitment
247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong and recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna share the latest on 5-star DL David Hicks.
Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Talks Bedlam Troubles: 'That's on Me'
The Sooners' offense started super fast against Oklahoma State, but then went in the tank in the second half as the defense fought to hold onto the victory.
Oklahoma Lands Second Recruit From Big Bedlam Weekend
The Sooners earned their second commitment in the last 24 hours after a strong Bedlam showing on Saturday night.
Protective Order Filed Against OU Football Player
A football player at the University of Oklahoma is expected to appear in court Tuesday after an emergency protective order was filed by a woman in Cleveland County. Daniel Parker Jr., who is a tight end for the Sooners, is planned to arrive for the hearing set for this afternoon at 1:30 p.m.
Oklahoma football TE Daniel Parker suspended after allegations of domestic violence surface
An Oklahoma Sooners football player is in hot water after being accused of domestic violence. Fifth-year Oklahoma football tight end Daniel Parker has been suspended by the Sooners indefinitely following an emergency protective order filed against him in Cleveland County last week, as reported by Eli Lederman of Tulsa World.
This Oklahoma Town has Been Ranked as the Safest City in the Sooner State
This Oklahoma town was just named the safest city in the entire Sooner State for 2022. If you're looking for a place to live, or maybe visit you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place than this. Not only is it the safest, but it's also one of the friendliest cities or towns in Oklahoma and has been for the past several years now.
‘I jumped up and everyone went crazy,’ Stillwater sophomore makes perfect ACT score
A Stillwater High School student and his family are celebrating after he earned a perfect ACT Score of 36.
blackchronicle.com
One of the longest manhunts in Oklahoma history
TULSA, Okla. — The seek for now-death row inmate Scott Eizember is taken into account one of the longest in Oklahoma state history. Eizember is clemency listening to is ready for Dec. 7. If denied clemency, he will be executed on Jan. 12 — nearly twenty years after the manhunt began.
Report: TE Daniel Parker suspended indefinitely after emergency protective order filed
NORMAN, Okla. — Daniel Parker was missing on Senior Night, and we now know why. The Sooner tight end has been suspended indefinitely after an emergency petition for protective order was filed against him in Cleveland County this past week, according to reports by both The Oklahoman and Tulsa World.
KTBS
Arrest made in execution-style killing of four in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Police arrested a man Tuesday for allegedly killing four people at a marijuana grow operation in rural Oklahoma. Wu Chen, 45, was taken into custody in Miami Beach, Florida. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a car tag reader flagged Chen's vehicle, connecting it to...
KOCO
Man accused of executing four people on Oklahoma marijuana farm arrested in Florida
OKLAHOMA CITY — The man accused of executing four people on an Oklahoma marijuana farm was arrested in Florida. He was arrested after a license plate reader helped track him down. The suspect is 45-year-old Wu Chen. Officials knew who they were looking for but wouldn’t release the name...
publicradiotulsa.org
Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm
The suspect in the weekend killings of four people at a marijuana farm in Oklahoma was arrested in the afternoon by officers in South Florida, police announced late Tuesday. Wu Chen was taken into custody without incident just before 4 p.m. Central time by Miami Beach police and taken to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in an evening post on Facebook.
405magazine.com
OKC’s Restaurant Closings, Relocations and Goodbyes in 2022
We say farewell to the closed restaurants this year that helped make OKC’s food scene great. This is the time of year we start wrapping things up as we roll into the heart of the holidays. Thanksgiving is for gratitude — for the food, family and friends, and for the highs and lows (yes, lows) of the year. It’s also a time to reflect on the year’s end for us, because by the time we get to mid-December, we’ll already be talking about what to look forward to in 2023. There are some very notable goodbyes this year, and while we hate to say goodbye to places we’ve loved to frequent, we’re also grateful for the food and hospitality we received in these concepts that closed in 2022. But first, some very important food news.
easttexasradio.com
Five Shot At Oklahoma Marijuana Farm
Police in Lacey, OK, identified a suspect in last weekend’s slayings of four people at an Oklahoma marijuana farm. However, they are not releasing a name because doing so could put more people in danger. Three Chinese citizens, men, and a woman were “executed” on the ten-acre property west of Hennessey, about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. A fifth victim was wounded and taken to an Oklahoma City hospital.
KOCO
KOCO 5 Investigates: Gov. Kevin Stitt’s son was treated harsher than most
LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. — You've probably seen the headlines and the body camera video floating around the web showing Gov. Kevin Stitt's son's recent interaction with Logan County deputies. On Halloween night, deputies were called after a case full of guns was found in the parking lot of a...
KTEN.com
Four found slain in northwest Oklahoma
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Law enforcement officials are investigating a quadruple murder Sunday night in Kingfisher County, Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the four victims were found at a location west of Hennessey, about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. The OSBI said the sheriff's...
Comments / 1