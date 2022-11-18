Read full article on original website
Participants Share the Profound Impact of Aurora Evansville’s Homeless Experiment
The second year for Aurora’s project to raise awareness and needed funds to prevent and end homelessness wrapped up on Saturday. Community leaders and volunteers stepped up to live on Evansville's streets, raising awareness and funds for Aurora Evansville. What is the 48 Hours in the Life 2.0 Experiment?
Indiana Police Department Currently Accepting Applications for New Officers
The Evansville Police Department has announced plans to hire new officers bu, but the deadline to apply is quickly approaching. Like for just about any other job, there are some basic requirements that applicants must be able to meet including being a United States Citizen of good moral character, as well as the ability to pass a mandatory drug screening. In addition, applicants should have a high school diploma or GED. Those interested in applying should not have any felony convictions and no domestic violence-related offenses on their record - whether felony or misdemeanor. Additionally, according to the EPD website,
Help Us ‘Stock The Shelters’ This Holiday Season – Local Animal Shelters Need Donations
This year we've partnered with Eyewitness News WEHT, and Pet Food Center to help 'Stock the Shelters'. We're making it easy for pet lovers to help out. From now until December 31, 2022, while you're shopping for your own fur babies for Christmas at any Pet Food Center location, pick up something extra to donate to a local shelter. We'll make sure it ends up in good 'Paws'.
14th Annual 911 Gives Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive Set for December 2-4 on Evansville’s East Side
The Christmas season is upon us, and once again it's time to turn our attention to making sure children spending the holiday season in area hospitals have presents to open with our 14th annual 911 Gives Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive with Henderson Chevrolet, Buick, GMC!. This is hands-down...
Evansville Police Issue Warning About a Group of Individuals Targeting and Stealing Purses from Area Shoppers
With the holiday shopping season getting ready to ramp up, the Evansville Police Department is warning residents, particularly women, about groups of individuals who are going from store-to-store looking for potential targets to rob while they shop. A "Recent Uptick in Theft of Wallets and Credit Cards" In a Facebook...
Why is This Evansville Police Officer Choosing to be Homeless for 48 Hours?
Thirteen community leaders and volunteers will literally walk in the shoes of our homeless population in Evansville for 48 hours. This is the second year of the homeless experiment. Each person will be given a backstory and challenges much like people living on the streets of Evansville face every day.
Vaccinate Your Pets for Less with Low Cost Clinic Coming to Southern Indiana
Juggling all of the finances can be a challenge, especially with the cost of goods and services continuing to climb but as pet owners, we still have to make the care of our beloved pets a top priority. Fortunately, there are some ways to save a little cash when it comes to pet vaccines.
Evansville Area Residents Can Get Free Safe Rides Home Thanksgiving Weekend with Logan’s Promise
Did you know that the night before Thanksgiving is the busiest night for bars? It's also just a big weekend for those that partake in adult beverages. Sometimes a little family goes a long way, am I right? Partying is totally okay, but it is very important to have a plan to get home safely.
The 11th River Basin Blues Blast in Southern Indiana is Free to Attend
The River Basin Blues Society has been around since 2011. They will be hosting the 11th River Basin Blues Blast in Evansville, Indiana and it's free to attend. The River Basin Blues Society serves Southern Indiana, Western Kentucky, and Eastern Illinois and is a comprehensive resource for not only fans of blues music, but also musicians and venue owners as well. The River Basin Blues Society provides an outlet for sharing information, knowledge, and appreciation amongst the community of blues fans in the area. They will host the 11th River Basin Blues Blast. Keep reading to get all the details.
Cheers! Rockport Indiana Winery is Reopening
In the Tri-State area, we are no strangers to wineries serving up delicious wines. From Monkey Hollow in St. Meinrad to Farmer & Frenchman in Henderson to Misty Meadow in Owensboro, there are several places to sit back and enjoy some wine. One Tri-State winery closed for a bit of time, but recently announced they are reopening!
Stay On the Ground While Enjoying a Meal in a Ski Gondola With Unique Southern Indiana Experience
One Evansville, Indiana attraction is offering the opportunity for you to enjoy a meal inside a ski gondola, all while keeping yourself firmly planted on the ground. Your fear of heights won't interfere with your ability to enjoy a meal inside a ski gondola when you make a reservation at Evansville's NOCO Park with their Mount NOCO Winter Experience. If a ski gondola isn't your thing or maybe you want to bring more than a friend or two, check out their igloos!
Southern Indiana State Park Offering Firewood for $10 per Truckload
After enjoying warmer-than-normal temperatures for this time of year over the past couple of weeks, Mother Nature pulled the rug out from under us recently by dropping the temperature about 30 degrees and blanketing us with a couple of inches of snow in a 24-hour period. It was a chilling reminder that as much as we may want the temperature to stay in the upper-60s or low 70s year-round, we live in Indiana and things can change in an instant. It also served as a good reminder that winter will be here soon and it would probably be a good idea to make sure we're prepared for it. Especially when it comes to keeping ourselves warm.
How to Send Your Letter to Santa at His Indiana Residence & Get a Reply [DEADLINE]
Writing letters to Santa has been a tradition for children for more than 150 years, it spans the globe and many cultures. Though children's requests through the centuries have certainly changed, there is one constant in all of this, Christmas magic. There are many ways to send letters to Father Christmas, including how to send one to his tristate address.
Longtime Residents of Warrick Humane Society Desperately Want Homes for the Holidays
Since COVID, pet adoptions across the country have been down and shelters everywhere are busting at the seams. If you would like to adopt a pet, now is the time! At Warrick Humane Society, our last three pets of the week still haven't found homes. Some of these precious pooches have been at the shelter for several months.
Lace up those Skates! Energy on Ice Returns to Owensboro, Kentucky
All decked out in holiday cheer, Downtown Owensboro is the ideal setting to hit the skating rink. So, bundle up, grab a hot cocoa, and lace up your skates. It's time to take the kids ice skating! The season kicks off Friday, November 25th, 2022. Ice skating was a common...
UPDATE: Missing Evansville Girl Found Safe
Update: Fantastic news! The EPD has stated on Facebook that Summer has been located and she is safe! They also thanked everyone who assisted them in looking for her. Scrolling through Facebook tonight, I notice friends were sharing a photo of this sweet face who has gone missing this evening. At approximately 5 PM, 11-year-old Summer Bailey took the trash out on the corner of Covert and Eastwood but didn't come back in. She is wearing a red polo, khaki pants, purple framed glasses and possibly wearing a black Columbia-style jacket. If you have information please call 911.
Women’s Shelter in Kentucky Seeking Your Help in Sponsoring Beds
Work continues at My Sister's Keeper, Owensboro's newest emergency shelter for women and children. While that shelter is not yet open to the public, the board and a dedicated group of volunteers are working toward a grand opening date. One piece of that puzzle potentially involves you. Just this week,...
Evv Airport Unveils Exciting Accessibility Initiatives Plus Therapy Dogs
The thought of boarding an airplane is enough to cause a lot of people anxiety. If you have a hidden disability, like autism, anxiety, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), or chronic illness, you may need extra time or assistance. Evansville Regional Airport now has more programs available to make traveling more accessible.
Shop and Dine at These Indiana Shops & Restaurants for Small Business Saturday
Get ready to shop, eat, and support local Downtown Evansville shops and restaurants with Small Business Saturday. Did you know (according to Forbes) that to qualify as a small business, it must employ less than 500 employees? There are nearly 28 Million small businesses in America and those small businesses employ more than 50% of American workers. When you shop, eat and spend money locally you aren't padding to some billion-dollar CEO's savings accounts or stock options. What you are doing is helping your friends and neighbors - business owners and their employees - to make their mortgages, feed their families, and fund their children's extracurricular activities, and we all know it feels good to help our neighbors!
Evansville Rescue Mission Releases Viral TikTok Corn Challenge Video
Even if you have not found yourself losing hour after hour on TikTok, you really can't escape The Corn Song. A reporter was simply interviewing this cute little boy about his love of corn. He tells the camera that once he knew that corn was real, he had to try it...I mean, it's corn! Someone on TikTok took a snippet of his interview and remixed it into a little ditty. Warning, this simple song about corn WILL get stuck in your head.
