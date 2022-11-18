ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderburgh County, IN

KISS 106

Indiana Police Department Currently Accepting Applications for New Officers

The Evansville Police Department has announced plans to hire new officers bu, but the deadline to apply is quickly approaching. Like for just about any other job, there are some basic requirements that applicants must be able to meet including being a United States Citizen of good moral character, as well as the ability to pass a mandatory drug screening. In addition, applicants should have a high school diploma or GED. Those interested in applying should not have any felony convictions and no domestic violence-related offenses on their record - whether felony or misdemeanor. Additionally, according to the EPD website,
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Help Us ‘Stock The Shelters’ This Holiday Season – Local Animal Shelters Need Donations

This year we've partnered with Eyewitness News WEHT, and Pet Food Center to help 'Stock the Shelters'. We're making it easy for pet lovers to help out. From now until December 31, 2022, while you're shopping for your own fur babies for Christmas at any Pet Food Center location, pick up something extra to donate to a local shelter. We'll make sure it ends up in good 'Paws'.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

The 11th River Basin Blues Blast in Southern Indiana is Free to Attend

The River Basin Blues Society has been around since 2011. They will be hosting the 11th River Basin Blues Blast in Evansville, Indiana and it's free to attend. The River Basin Blues Society serves Southern Indiana, Western Kentucky, and Eastern Illinois and is a comprehensive resource for not only fans of blues music, but also musicians and venue owners as well. The River Basin Blues Society provides an outlet for sharing information, knowledge, and appreciation amongst the community of blues fans in the area. They will host the 11th River Basin Blues Blast. Keep reading to get all the details.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Cheers! Rockport Indiana Winery is Reopening

In the Tri-State area, we are no strangers to wineries serving up delicious wines. From Monkey Hollow in St. Meinrad to Farmer & Frenchman in Henderson to Misty Meadow in Owensboro, there are several places to sit back and enjoy some wine. One Tri-State winery closed for a bit of time, but recently announced they are reopening!
ROCKPORT, IN
KISS 106

Stay On the Ground While Enjoying a Meal in a Ski Gondola With Unique Southern Indiana Experience

One Evansville, Indiana attraction is offering the opportunity for you to enjoy a meal inside a ski gondola, all while keeping yourself firmly planted on the ground. Your fear of heights won't interfere with your ability to enjoy a meal inside a ski gondola when you make a reservation at Evansville's NOCO Park with their Mount NOCO Winter Experience. If a ski gondola isn't your thing or maybe you want to bring more than a friend or two, check out their igloos!
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Southern Indiana State Park Offering Firewood for $10 per Truckload

After enjoying warmer-than-normal temperatures for this time of year over the past couple of weeks, Mother Nature pulled the rug out from under us recently by dropping the temperature about 30 degrees and blanketing us with a couple of inches of snow in a 24-hour period. It was a chilling reminder that as much as we may want the temperature to stay in the upper-60s or low 70s year-round, we live in Indiana and things can change in an instant. It also served as a good reminder that winter will be here soon and it would probably be a good idea to make sure we're prepared for it. Especially when it comes to keeping ourselves warm.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
KISS 106

UPDATE: Missing Evansville Girl Found Safe

Update: Fantastic news! The EPD has stated on Facebook that Summer has been located and she is safe! They also thanked everyone who assisted them in looking for her. Scrolling through Facebook tonight, I notice friends were sharing a photo of this sweet face who has gone missing this evening. At approximately 5 PM, 11-year-old Summer Bailey took the trash out on the corner of Covert and Eastwood but didn't come back in. She is wearing a red polo, khaki pants, purple framed glasses and possibly wearing a black Columbia-style jacket. If you have information please call 911.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Shop and Dine at These Indiana Shops & Restaurants for Small Business Saturday

Get ready to shop, eat, and support local Downtown Evansville shops and restaurants with Small Business Saturday. Did you know (according to Forbes) that to qualify as a small business, it must employ less than 500 employees? There are nearly 28 Million small businesses in America and those small businesses employ more than 50% of American workers. When you shop, eat and spend money locally you aren't padding to some billion-dollar CEO's savings accounts or stock options. What you are doing is helping your friends and neighbors - business owners and their employees - to make their mortgages, feed their families, and fund their children's extracurricular activities, and we all know it feels good to help our neighbors!
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Evansville Rescue Mission Releases Viral TikTok Corn Challenge Video

Even if you have not found yourself losing hour after hour on TikTok, you really can't escape The Corn Song. A reporter was simply interviewing this cute little boy about his love of corn. He tells the camera that once he knew that corn was real, he had to try it...I mean, it's corn! Someone on TikTok took a snippet of his interview and remixed it into a little ditty. Warning, this simple song about corn WILL get stuck in your head.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
