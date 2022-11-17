Read full article on original website
Local News Digital
Columbus announces Thanksgiving week’s trash schedule
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The City of Columbus says there will be no garbage collections on Thanksgiving Day. On Monday through Wednesday of the coming week, trash pick-up will be on its normal schedule. After the Thanksgiving holiday, service will run one day behind. Thursday’s trash will be collected on...
North Vernon police chase ends in arrest
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was arrested after leading law enforcement on a 23-mile car chase, with speeds reaching 105 mph. On Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 4:12 p.m., officers from the North Vernon Police Department (NVPD) and Jennings County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the area of N State St. after the suspect, Joshua D. Ahern, allegedly left the scene of a crash in the area of N State Road 7 and Geneva Road, an NVPD spokesperson says.
