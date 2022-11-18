Read full article on original website
Related
targetedonc.com
Update Confirms 5-Year Survival Benefit With Dual Immune Checkpoint Blockade in NSCLC
A 5-year survival update of CheckMate 227 support the use of nivolumab plus ipilimumab in patients with advanced non–small cell lung cancer. The benefits to overall survival (OS) with the use of dual immune checkpoint inhibitors over chemotherapy alone were further confirmed based on results of a 5-year survival update for CheckMate 227 (NCT02477826).1 Findings support the use of nivolumab (Opdivo) and ipilimumab (Yervoy) as a potential firstline approach in advanced non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and were presented at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer 2022 North America Conference on Lung Cancer by Jonathan W. Riess, MD, MS.2.
targetedonc.com
Advances in Metastatic Thyroid Cancer
Larisa Greenberg, MD, discusses how the treatment landscape for metastatic thyroid cancer has moved forward in recent years. Larisa Greenberg, MD, a medical oncologist at Allegheny Clinic Medical Oncology of Allegheny Health Network, discusses how the treatment landscape for metastatic thyroid cancer has moved forward in recent years. According to...
targetedonc.com
FDA Delays BLA for Lifileucel in Patients With Advanced Melanoma
Additional data is needed for lifileucel before it is granted a biologics license application by the FDA for patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma. The FDA has delayed a biologics license application (BLA) for lifileucel (LN-144), a treatment for unresectable or metastatic melanoma, until the start of 2023 due to a request for additional data on the agent.1.
targetedonc.com
Potential Impact of Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes on Melanoma Treatment
Ryan Sullivan, MD, explains how tumor infiltrating lymphocytes could impact the melanoma treatment landscape if approved by the FDA. Ryan Sullivan, MD, associate professor, Medicine, Harvard Medical School and associate professor, Hematology/Oncology, Massachusetts General Hospital, explains how tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) could impact the melanoma treatment landscape if approved by the FDA.
targetedonc.com
Biomarkers to Test for in Patients With Colorectal Cancer
Olumide B. Gbolahan, MBBS, MSc, discusses the key biomarkers oncologists should test for to determine the optimal treatment for patients with colorectal cancer (CRC). Olumide B. Gbolahan, MBBS, MSc, assistant professor in the Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology at Emory University School of Medicine, discusses the key biomarkers oncologists should test for to determine the optimal treatment for patients with colorectal cancer (CRC).
targetedonc.com
Updated Safety and Efficacy Findings of the Phase 3 DESTINY-Breast03 Study
Erika P. Hamilton, MD, discusses the key safety and efficacy findings from the phase 3 DESTINY-Breast03 study. Erika P. Hamilton, MD, lead investigator and director of the Breast and Gynecologic Cancer Research Program at the Sarah Cannon Research Institute/Tennessee Oncology, discusses the key safety and efficacy findings from the phase 3 DESTINY-Breast03 study (NCT03529110).
targetedonc.com
Managing Patients in the Changing Treatment Landscape of ALL
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Mark R. Litzow, MD, discussed managing patients with different subtypes of ALL and the session he was a part of during the National Comprehensive Cancer Network 2022 Annual Congress: Hematologic Malignancies. For patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), many new agents are being developed,...
targetedonc.com
FDA Grants Priority Review to Subcutaneous Epcoritamab for Previously Treated R/R LBCL
Based on positive findings from the phase 2 pivotal EPCORE NHL-1, the FDA will conduct a speedy review of the biologics license application for subcutaneous epcoritamab for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma after 2 or more lines of systemic therapy an granted it priority review. The...
targetedonc.com
Introducing Pacritinib into Treatment Plans for Myelofibrosis
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Jeanne M. Palmer, MD, discussed with participants how the approval of pacritinib for patients with myelofibrosis affects their treatment approach. DISCUSSION QUESTIONS. What are your reactions to the data from the PERSIST-1 (NCT01773187) and PERSIST-2 (NCT02055781) trials? . Where do you see pacritinib...
targetedonc.com
Cabozantinib/Nivolumab Appears Safe Up to 14 Days Before Cytoreductive Nephrectomy in RCC
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Karie Runcie, MD, provided an assessment on the Clavien-Dindo classification system and discussed initial results of the Cyo-KIK trial. Cabozantinib (Cabometyx) in combination with nivolumab (Opdivo) can safely be administered in patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC) for up to 14 days prior to cytoreductive nephrectomy, according to findings from the phase 2 Cyto-KIK trial (NCT04322955).
targetedonc.com
The Road to Overcoming Disparities in Thyroid Cancer Care
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Megan R. Haymart, MD, provided a recap of a symposium at the American Thyroid 2022 Annual Meeting and discussed disparities in thyroid cancer care, as well as potential solutions. Research has shown that patients with thyroid cancer receive different care based on race/ethnicity, gender,...
Comments / 0