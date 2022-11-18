Read full article on original website
Old Hickory mutton pizza debuts at Azzip Pizza
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Azzip Pizza has a brand new pizza that is exclusive to Owensboro and is inspired by a local mainstay. Officials say with over 100 years of experience serving up award-winning BBQ, the Azzip team knew they were on to something special when Chef Blake Kollker and the Owensboro team started experimenting […]
Shop and Dine at These Indiana Shops & Restaurants for Small Business Saturday
Get ready to shop, eat, and support local Downtown Evansville shops and restaurants with Small Business Saturday. Did you know (according to Forbes) that to qualify as a small business, it must employ less than 500 employees? There are nearly 28 Million small businesses in America and those small businesses employ more than 50% of American workers. When you shop, eat and spend money locally you aren't padding to some billion-dollar CEO's savings accounts or stock options. What you are doing is helping your friends and neighbors - business owners and their employees - to make their mortgages, feed their families, and fund their children's extracurricular activities, and we all know it feels good to help our neighbors!
visitowensboro.com
Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: November 25-27
When it comes to shopping for your loved ones, Owensboro has tons of amazing, locally-owned stores that make it easy to find anything and everything you could possibly find on a Christmas List. Powered by Independence Bank and hosted by the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, you’ll have the chance to shop locally and score great deals for an entire week with Shop Owensboro, running November 26-December 3 this year. Head to Independence Bank Frederica Street for Shop Owensboro bags with coupons and great deals on November 26 at 9 a.m. at Independence Bank!
Things to Do in the Owensboro-Evansville Area on Thanksgiving Weekend
After the meal has been cooked and the in-laws retreated, what is left to do besides the dishes? Are you coming up with Call of Duty Warzone tactics on how to best score all your wanted Black Friday deals? Maybe you would rather not throw elbows for the sake of a flat-screen marked down 10% I don't blame you, I'm certainly not trying to spend half an hour attempting to 'pivot' a 55" TV into the backseat of my car. Here are some ideas on what to do with the holiday weekend.
Evansville soup kitchen celebrates four decades of service
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — 40 years is a long time to give back to the community, but that’s exactly what an Evansville soup kitchen has been doing for the past four decades. Sister Joanna’s Table in downtown Evansville celebrated the milestone with an annual Thanksgiving meal earlier Saturday. Sister Joanna founded other organizations, such as […]
Christmas Wish Toy Drive Happens Tomorrow in Owensboro, Kentucky
Eyeballerz is at it again. Whether you want to show off your classic car or check out the best vintage vehicles around, there's something for everyone at the Eyeballerz Cruise-In/Toy Drive at O'Charley's in Owensboro. It benefits the Christmas Wish program. Friends and family will gather once again to celebrate...
Help Us ‘Stock The Shelters’ This Holiday Season – Local Animal Shelters Need Donations
This year we've partnered with Eyewitness News WEHT, and Pet Food Center to help 'Stock the Shelters'. We're making it easy for pet lovers to help out. From now until December 31, 2022, while you're shopping for your own fur babies for Christmas at any Pet Food Center location, pick up something extra to donate to a local shelter. We'll make sure it ends up in good 'Paws'.
Afternoon with Santa called off after ‘difficult decision’
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — An inaugural Christmas event in Newburgh has been cancelled nearly a month before it was set to take place. The Warrick Parks Foundation says their board of directors made the difficult decision to cancel ‘An Afternoon with Santa’, which was originally scheduled for December 11. “With this being our first year […]
beckersspine.com
Former K-Mart converted to Kentucky orthopedic clinic
Owensboro, Ky.-based Advanced Center for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine broke ground on its new clinic which will be located inside a former K-Mart, according to a Nov. 18 report from Tristate Homepage. The practice and its nine physicians will relocate to the new facility in 2023. The practice's current location...
macaronikid.com
Holiday Fun In Spencer County
Crunchy leaves, cooler days, pumpkin pie, turkey. There’s a lot to love about November. Including the events!. And even though it’s still technically fall, around the Santa Claus, Indiana, area, this month is often considered the unofficial beginning of the Christmas season. And these six festive November events are the perfect way to kick off the festivities!
14news.com
14 News announces Sunrise School Spirit food display winner
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Time is up to vote for your favorite Sunrise School Spirit food display. As we told you, Carmi White County collected the most food this year in the Sunrise School Spirit competition. Now, we are announcing the winner of the best food display. This year’s ‘best...
Magical Owensboro Christmas Exhibit Features a Festive and Fun “Kentucky” Tree
Over the weekend, the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art held a sneak preview gala to unveil its 46th Annual Holiday Forest Festival of Trees. My friend Debbie Zuerner was on hand to take part and get in the holiday spirit with the museum's stunning collection of Christmas trees. One of trees in this year's exhibit pays tribute to the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
14news.com
Food box distribution held Monday night
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday night, officials with Rhythm Church held a food box distribution. It was at 1230 East Michigan Street, just south of Oak Hill Cemetery. The event ended at 8 p.m. Officials say anyone in need was welcome, and they handed out more than 150 boxes before...
Cheers! Rockport Indiana Winery is Reopening
In the Tri-State area, we are no strangers to wineries serving up delicious wines. From Monkey Hollow in St. Meinrad to Farmer & Frenchman in Henderson to Misty Meadow in Owensboro, there are several places to sit back and enjoy some wine. One Tri-State winery closed for a bit of time, but recently announced they are reopening!
Southern Indiana Comic Shop Owner Reflects on the Life and Legacy of Jason David Frank
Ugh, That's really all I can say about the death of a real-life superhero, Jason David Frank. He was the OG Green Ranger, and then the White Ranger in the '90s series Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers. I had the opportunity to meet JDF twice at Secret Headquarters. To say that I was giddy was an understatement. Jason David Frank traveled to hundreds of locally-owned comic shops and signed merch for the shops to sell. He met every fan possible at every stop. He did this on his own, without any contract or paycheck.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
TDI Brands expanding in Jasper
Tierra-Derco International, LLC, dba TDI Brands, announced the expansion of its distribution warehouse in Jasper, Indiana. TDI Brands operate their brands (Tierra Garden, TDI Carts & Liners and Stone Age Creations) from locations in Jasper as well as New London, Ohio. With the warehouse space expansion in Jasper, all existing Stone Age Creations inventory in New London will be transferred to the Jasper warehouse. The 70,000-square-foot warehouse will now house all TDI Brands products allowing for consolidated and more efficient fulfillment.
Longtime Residents of Warrick Humane Society Desperately Want Homes for the Holidays
Since COVID, pet adoptions across the country have been down and shelters everywhere are busting at the seams. If you would like to adopt a pet, now is the time! At Warrick Humane Society, our last three pets of the week still haven't found homes. Some of these precious pooches have been at the shelter for several months.
Don’t Leave These Six Things in Your Car When it’s Freezing
The temperatures will be below freezing this week in the Evansville area. You might want to take these items out of your vehicle before we hit those low temperatures. In case you didn't notice, it is getting pretty cold outside, especially at night. This week, we will see temperatures here in the Evansville area go below freezing (32 degrees). According to Eyewitness News Chief Meteorologist, Wayne Hart, tonight through next Tuesday, nighttime temperatures will go below the freezing level.
Experience Real Christmas Magic at the 3rd Annual Newburgh Winterlights Event
Now that it actually feels like winter outside, it's time to start planning those must-do family activities for the holiday season. We are fortunate to live in an area with plenty of Christmastime events to partake in. The only problem is making time on the calendar for all of them. There is a fairly new walk-through event in Newburgh, Indiana that I can't wait to see in person.
14news.com
Photographer spots around 20 bald eagles in Gibson Co.
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man captured a sight to behold Saturday in Gibson County. Jeff Helfrich says he spotted about 20 or more bald eagles in one spot. He says it was near the Cane Ridge Wildlife Station, which is in the western part of the county near the Duke Energy plant.
