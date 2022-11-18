Read full article on original website
A Twitter executive who left the company when Elon Musk took over has returned to lead its trust and safety team, reports say
Twitter's head of trust and safety Yoel Roth quit last week. Ella Irwin, who left in the first days of Musk's tenure, returns to take the position.
msn.com
Elon Musk Picks a Fight With the Wrong Senator
If Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk is going to antagonize U.S. senators, he might want to think twice about taunting Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), who sits on numerous subcommittees with oversight into his companies. After a Washington Post reporter was able to create a verified Twitter account impersonating Markey...
One of Twitter's top execs quit the day after tweeting that she had a 'great discussion' with Elon Musk about the company's future
"Remember that we create the organization we want to be a part of," former Twitter CCO Sarah Personette tweeted. "No one else."
Elon Musk is obsessed with the idea that Twitter staff could sabotage the platform, current and former employees reportedly say
Elon Musk is concerned that the platform could be sabotaged by its staff, sources told Platformer. Some workers said they thought they'd been let go for tweets criticizing Musk. Platformer reported that Musk had also implemented a near-total freeze on rolling out new code. Elon Musk is obsessed with the...
Elon Musk's Ex Justine Calls Twitter Employees' Letter Protesting Reported Staff Cuts a 'Very Bad Idea'
Justine Musk has a message for Twitter employees who addressed her ex-husband Elon Musk in a letter about his reported plans for the company as his deal to buy it is finalized. "So that open letter from Twitter employees to their new boss was a terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad...
Elon Musk triggers liberals with ultimatum to Twitter staff: 'Taking away their swingset and sandbox'
Jimmy Failla and Tomi Lahren sounded off after an email Elon Musk sparked anger with an email to Twitter employees to step up their work ethic.
Elon Musk persuaded Twitter's top sales executive to stay after she and other senior leaders quit, report says
Elon Musk persuaded a top Twitter executive to stay after she resigned, Bloomberg reported. Reports said Robin Wheeler had quit, but she tweeted later on Thursday "I'm still here." Various top executives and managers have left Twitter since Musk joined. Elon Musk persuaded a senior executive at Twitter to stay...
Vomiting into trash cans, crying at the Halloween party, and ghost employees: Elon Musk’s first days at Twitter as he attempts to put the company ‘on a healthy path’
Elon Musk’s tenure as Twitter CEO has gotten off to a hectic start. The two weeks since Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter takeover have been eventful, to say the least. The day before closing the deal, Musk entered Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters with a smile on his face before holding a friendly meeting with his new staff. At the same time, he also pledged in an open letter to advertisers that he would turn the platform into a “common digital town square” where users could amicably share ideas across borders and ideologies.
Elon Musk says he's sleeping at Twitter's HQ 'until the org is fixed'
Elon Musk tweeted on Monday morning that he will be sleeping at San Francisco's Twitter HQ 'until the org is fixed.'. His tweet comes days after he put an end to remote work and told Twitter staff to work 80-hour weeks. The new Twitter CEO has a track record of...
Meta and Google are snapping up Twitter employees as Elon Musk plays a game of will-he-won't-he with the company
Over 500 employees have left Twitter in the past 90 days amid the company's court battle with Elon Musk. Many of the employees have moved to major tech companies like Google and Meta, LinkedIn data shows. Musk has reportedly said he plans to lay off 75% of staff if he...
Elon Musk misses the irony of the world's richest man asking people to pay him $8 a month for a Twitter blue check
Elon Musk, the world's richest person, plans to charge people $8 to be verified on Twitter. He framed it as solving a class divide, saying the "current lords & peasants system" is "bullshit." But putting a pricetag on the blue checkmark completely misses the point. Elon Musk, the world's richest...
Employees resign from Twitter after Elon Musk's deadline to recommit and walks back remote-work policy
A mounting number of Twitter employees have resigned after Elon Musk asked workers to decide whether to continue working at the social media giant.
Within Hour, Millions Answer Elon Musk's Twitter Poll on Reinstating Trump
Musk lifted bans on three other users Friday who had been suspended this year. Trump has been banned from Twitter since January 2021.
Users are about to flood Twitter for the start of the World Cup just as hundreds of employees are rejecting Elon Musk and quitting
Elon Musk's skeleton crew at Twitter is about to face an early test: soccer fanatics going crazy about the 2022 World Cup.
Futurism
Sad Elon Musk Says He's Overwhelmed In Strange Interview After the Power Went Out
SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk was already stretched pretty thin before he bought Twitter. Back in 2018, Musk famously slept on the couch at Tesla's factory in Fremont, a purported attempt to turn the company around during a time of crisis. And Twitter, as expected, is turning into a...
How to delete your Twitter account - and why you might want to as Elon Musk buys it
Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX chief, has now taken over Twitter.The move has been plagued by scandal since it was first announced in April, with Mr Musk vocal about the buyout before trying to renege on the $44bn purchase.Mr Musk has made numerous wild claims over the past few months about his intentions for both the company and the app - many of which might push people to want to delete Twitter.“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated”, Mr Musk...
AOL Corp
How Elon Musk came to own Twitter: A timeline of the Tesla CEO's takeover
The $44 billion takeover of Twitter by Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has created a series of chaotic events for the social media platform. Musk first expressed interest in acquiring the company in January 2022, citing a desire to restore free speech. Since then, the company has had a volatile...
Elon Musk reportedly laid off everyone who ran Twitter's million-follower gaming account, and now it's gone silent
The account hasn't tweeted since the day before Twitter owner Elon Musk imposed massive layoffs across the company.
The Verge
Read Elon Musk’s first email to Twitter employees
Elon Musk sent his first email to Twitter employees on Wednesday evening, warning of a “challenging economic climate” ahead and the need for the company to launch Twitter Blue verified subscriptions to help “survive the upcoming economic downturn.”. After laying off half of Twitter’s workforce and gutting...
Elon Musk Keeps Taking Twitter Advice From Right-Wing Trolls
One week after taking Twitter private in a $44 billion deal, Elon Musk tweeted that the social media giant “needs to become by far the most accurate source of information about the world,” describing this as “our mission.” Many were quick to point out that just days earlier, he’d shared a conspiracy theory from a right-wing fake news site about the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, in the couple’s San Francisco home.
