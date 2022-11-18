Read full article on original website
Related
Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11 years in prison for Theranos fraud
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Elizabeth Holmes, the former chief executive of the blood-testing startup Theranos, was sentenced on Friday to more than 11 years in federal prison for her role in defrauding investors out of hundreds of millions of dollars. Holmes, once seen as a Silicon Valley wunderkind, was...
Elon Musk never cared if Twitter was a business failure – he wants a political win | Richard Seymour
The social platform’s new owner wants to rebalance information ecologies in favour of the right, says activist and author Richard Seymour
WFAE
8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0