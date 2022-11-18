Read full article on original website
CHP looking for suspect in deadly North Highlands hit and run
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is looking for information about a deadly hit-and-run that happened Nov. 10. A bicyclist, only described as male, was heading southbound on College Oak Drive, near Winding Way, when he was fatally struck by a vehicle around 5:44 p.m. The vehicle left...
Officers crash during a pursuit in Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two officers were injured after crashing during an early-morning pursuit near Old North Sacramento on Monday, according to Sacramento Police. Around 12:30 a.m., Sacramento Police were in pursuit of a vehicle when the officers crashed near the intersection of El Camino Avenue and Western Avenue, police said. Both of the officers […]
Woman killed in Yuba City car crash, 2 more hospitalized
YUBA CITY, Calif. — Yuba City police say two cars crashed westbound on Bridge Street, with one female passenger dying from her injuries. The crash happened Sunday morning around 8 a.m. It involved a Ford E350 with a driver and passenger and a Toyota Rav 4 with a driver and at least two passengers.
Photo released of vehicle possibly tied to deadly North Highlands hit-and-run
NORTH HIGHLANDS — Authorities are asking the public for help in locating a pickup truck believed to have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in North Highlands. The collision happened on the evening of Nov. 10 on College Oak Drive, just north of Winding Way. The California Highway...
Stockton police: 14-year-old boy led officers on chase in stolen car
STOCKTON — A 14-year-old boy led Stockton officers on a chase in a stolen car on Sunday, police say.The incident happened just before 4 p.m. near Plymouth Road and Country Club Boulevard. According to the Stockton Police Department, officers spotted a vehicle in the area that had been reported stolen. Officers tried to pull it over, but police say the suspect wouldn't yield. A short chase then followed. Police say the suspect eventually bailed and tried to run, but was soon caught. The suspect turned out to be a 14-year-old boy. He was arrested and is now facing charges of evading, possession of a stolen vehicle, and resisting arrest.
Man faces murder charges in Yolo County after fleeing to Mexico in 2010, sheriff’s office says
YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — A man is facing murder charges in Yolo County in connection with a deadly stabbing that happened in 2010, the sheriff’s office said Monday. Authorities said that on July 7, 2010, deputies responded to a report of a crash where they found a man with multiple stab wounds.
17-year-old identified as man killed in Citrus Heights shooting
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The identity of the man shot and killed at the Foxborough Apartments Nov. 11 has been identified. Aidan Wesley McGill, 17-years-old of Citrus Heights, was identified by the Sacramento County Coroners Office. He was shot during some sort of fight in the parking lot of...
After Sacramento's deadly Capitol Casino shooting, here's a look at crime trends on 16th Street
Three months after a shooting in Sacramento left a security guard dead, KCRA 3 Investigates is digging into a series of other violent events at the same location. “I probably see a cop drive down my street once a day,” says Josh Feldman, a neighbor who lives off 16th Street in Sacramento.
Police investigate threat made against Cosumnes River College
(KTXL) — The Los Rios Community College District and law enforcement are investigating a threat made against the Cosumnes River College campus Monday morning, according to college officials. Administrators from Los Rios Community College District said just after 11:30 a.m., “Earlier today, an individual made a threat of violence against the campus at Cosumnes River […]
Local Law Enforcement Aids Large Drug Seizure
Sonora, CA– Following a months-long effort, the Modesto Police Department Major Crimes Unit recently concluded a long-term investigation that involved six search warrants across Stanislaus, Tuolumne, and San Joaquin Counties. The outcome was the dismantling of a major Drug Trafficking organization that is seen as the main source of drug supply for several dealers, including ones operating out of Tuolumne County. The investigation served 9 search warrants and lead to the arrest of 14 subjects on drug charges, possession with intent to distribute narcotics, and several firearms-related violations. No further information was provided regarding the locations where the search warrants were served. The following is the total amount of drugs and materials seized.
Sacramento County Sheriff's Department searching for missing autistic man
SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 24-year-old man.The sheriff's department describes Kongmong Xiong as a 5'3", 107-pound Asian male living with Autism. They specify that their concern stems from Xiong having what they describe as the mental capacity of a three-year-old.He was last seen in the area of Vintage Park wearing a navy blue Nike hoodie, black sweats, and no shoes.If you see Xiong, the Sheriff's Department asks that you call them at (916) 874-5115.
1 dead after car crash involving 3 vehicles in Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — At least one person is dead on Sunday after a crash involving three other vehicles in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police said the crash was reported at around 4:15 p.m. in the area of Dry Creek Road and Marysville Boulevard. A woman was...
Three teenagers arrested in Antioch after armed carjacking in Stockton
Three teenagers were arrested in connection to an armed carjacking on Friday, and their pursuit involved police forces from four cities, according to a statement from the Stockton Police Department.
Elk Grove train collision kills two people
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died on Saturday morning in Elk Grove after being hit by a train, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. The above video is of a house fire in Rio Linda on Saturday morning. Police said that the incident occurred near Elk Grove Boulevard and Railroad Street. As […]
Names released of two people killed by train in Elk Grove
Update to the original story. The Sacramento County Coroner has released the names of the two people that were hit by a train in Elk Grove early Saturday morning. 37-year-old Duane Love of Elk Grove and 25-year-old Mariah Gonzalez of Sacramento. Original story. Two people died early Saturday morning when...
Alexis Gabe's family visits site where ex-boyfriend allegedly buried body
PLYMOUTH, Calif. - Alexis Gabe's family made a somber trip Saturday to see the spot in Amador County where her remains were discovered earlier this month. With just two words and crying emoji, her father Gwyn Gabe noted, "We're here." The gathering marked the end of her tragic disappearance, but not the end for justice, her father said.
Bodycam video released of Fairfield police officer shooting man
WARNING: The video above may be disturbing to some people. FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — An officer with the Fairfield Police Department shot 43-year-old Robert Wilson on Aug. 22. On Friday, FPD released body camera video of the incident. Police were called to the 100 block of Commerce Court at about 1:50 p.m. for the report […]
Fire department’s stolen trailer and chemicals recovered; suspect arrested
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The stolen trailer belonging to the Sacramento Fire Department that had chemicals inside was recovered Friday morning. Sacramento Fire officials said the trailer was stolen overnight Wednesday, and they advised the public on Thursday to call 911 if they spotted it, as the chemicals inside could be hazardous. Around 2:30 a.m. […]
I-80 reopened after crash involving 6 cars, jack-knifed big in Auburn
AUBURN, California — Update: 5:15 p.m. All lanes were reopened on westbound Interstate 80 at Elm in Auburn. Caltrans said the roads were temporarily closed due to a crash involving six cars and a jackknifed big rig. Original:. A crash involving six cars and a jackknifed big rig has...
CDCR looking for woman who ‘walked away’ from reentry program in Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are searching for an incarcerated woman who they say walked away from a Sacramento-area transitional reentry program. The CDCR said Marissa Bakers,29, walked away from the Sacramento Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program (CCTRP) facility on Saturday. According to officials, the CDCR […]
