Peta has launched its first Christmas advert, urging people to ditch meat and have a “vegan Christmas” instead.The cute commercial stars a baby turkey named Toby, who is thrown out the back of a truck heading for the slaughterhouse by his mother.He’s taken in by a family who raise him and once Toby is fully grown, they tuck into a festive vegan dinner as the bird joins them at the table.“Peace on Earth begins at home, have a vegan Christmas” the message on the screen reads.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Beauty advent calendars 2021: Our guide to this year’s top treats13 best tech gifts to spoil a gadget geek this Christmas10 best luxury Christmas crackers for dressing up your dining table

42 MINUTES AGO