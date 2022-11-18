The Pulaski County Council heard from Director of Environmental Health Teresa Hansen during their meeting last week. Director Hansen asked the council if they would pay for the Public Health Nurse’s malpractice insurance. She added after looking into the issue it was found that every county in the state pays for their Public Health Nurse’s insurance yet Pulaski County does not. She said the current Public Health Nurse has been paying for her own insurance since she started the position 13 years ago. She said the cost for her was $391 for the year.

