Read full article on original website
Related
Malibu Jack’s Indoor Theme Park
As the cold weather rolls into central Indiana, Malibu Jack’s, an indoor theme park is open and ready for fun. It’s always sunny and warm at Malibu Jack’s, the newest indoor place to play in Lafayette. Like a tropical town boardwalk, Malibu Jacks has mini golf, arcade games, virtual reality, and roller coasters.
cbs4indy.com
Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the...
casscountyonline.com
Harbor Freight Tools to open new location in Logansport, Indiana; hiring to begin for 25-30 new jobs
Harbor Freight Tools, America’s go-to store for quality tools at the lowest prices, has announced that it will be opening a new store in Logansport, IN. The new store will be located at 3922 E. Market Street and is expected to open this winter. An official opening date will be announced closer to opening.
Volunteers needed for Northwest Pack Away Hunger Day in Crown Point, Indiana
CHICAGO -- Hundreds of volunteers in Crown Point, Indiana will pack up an astounding 90,000 meals for local families.It's all part of the 14th annual Northwest Pack Away Hunger Day.If you'd like to help head to 1500 South Main Street in crown point.While there are various times to help today, the first shift starts at 9 a.m.Anyone ages 4 years old and up are encouraged to come.The event started in 2009 and since then, about 1.4 million meals have been packed up and distributed to families.
wkvi.com
Starke County Commissioners to Meet Today
The Starke County Commissioners will discuss an extension contractual services agreement during their meeting today. Friends of Veterans Memorial Parkway are also on the agenda as well as a change order. The commissioners will discuss a Dell quote and have their regularly monthly reports to go over today. The Starke...
WTHR
$2M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana about to expire
RUSSIAVILLE, Ind. — A $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana is about to expire. The ticket was sold in Russiaville at the McClure Oil located at 670 E. Main St. The drawing was for the June 18 jackpot. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket matched all five...
Indiana Dad spots silent triangle moving overhead
An Indiana witness at West Lafayette reported watching three large, white lights in a triangle formation at about 6 p.m. on February 14, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Shows Interest In U.S. 30 Planning
State officials expect a large crowd for the next public meeting in Warsaw that will take another look at options for a future limited-access highway through Kosciusko County. On Friday, consultants working for the Indiana Department of Transportation held a meeting in Warsaw as they continue to gather comments. The gathering at Warsaw Community Public Library was seen as a warm-up of what's expected at a Dec. 6 meeting at Lincoln Elementary School, where engineers will present a slew of maps covering many of the aspects in the proposal to reconstruct U.S. 30.
wkvi.com
Culver Community School Board to Meet Tonight
The Culver Community School Board will meet tonight where the members will hold a work session to discuss certain policies and to talk about the Special Education Cooperative. The board members will also review communication upgrades and take action to approve the installation of bleachers. The second reading on certain policies will also be up for approval with the potential of adoption.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana man dies after falling into manure lagoon on dairy farm
FAIR OAKS, Ind. — A man from northern Jasper County is dead after falling into a lagoon of manure at a dairy farm on Thursday, the Jasper County sheriff said. Robert Van Baren, 30, died as a result of blood loss, according to coroner Andrew Boersma. His death was ruled an accident.
wkvi.com
Starke County Council to Meet Tonight
The Starke County Council plans to discuss a CASA grant money request during their meeting today. President Matt Stechly from Core Facilities is on the agenda to talk with the council. He is expected to explain his services to the county after he was told by the county commissioners to tell the council what he does.
abc57.com
Silver alert for three missing children in Indiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --The South Bend Police need your help finding three missing children, believed to be in extreme danger. 13-year-old Delmonte Campbell who is a 5-foot-tall black male with black hair and brown eyes, 9-year-old Zamarion Campbell who is a 4-foot 6-inch-tall black male with black hair and brown eyes weighing 64 pounds, and 6-year-old Jamarinna Campbell who is a 6-year-old 3 foot 2-inch-tall black female with black hair with beads in it and brown eyes.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana
South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
WNDU
Mishawaka police officer adopts baby from safe surrender box
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Adoption Day in St. Joseph County, a time for families to finalize adoptions in court!. In March of this year, Mishawaka police officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized the adoption of their 8-year-old daughter Kaia, when just a few weeks later, DCS called again.
wkvi.com
Pulaski County Council Approves Public Health Nurse Insurance
The Pulaski County Council heard from Director of Environmental Health Teresa Hansen during their meeting last week. Director Hansen asked the council if they would pay for the Public Health Nurse’s malpractice insurance. She added after looking into the issue it was found that every county in the state pays for their Public Health Nurse’s insurance yet Pulaski County does not. She said the current Public Health Nurse has been paying for her own insurance since she started the position 13 years ago. She said the cost for her was $391 for the year.
WANE-TV
2 teen boys ID’d in fatal T-bone crash with grain trailer
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – New details have been revealed in the Saturday morning T-bone crash that killed two teenagers and injured two more. An updated press release Sunday from the Huntington County Coroner said 19-year-old Vincent Spear was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT and crashed into a grain trailer around 8 a.m. Saturday, at the intersection of SR 124 and CR 300 West in Huntington County.
22 WSBT
Plow truck driver dies in crash
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — A Starke County plow truck driver is dead after a crash early Friday morning. WKVI is reporting the accident happened near U-S 30 and 600 East in Hamlet. Police say the Starke County Highway Department plow slid off the road and rolled over in...
985theriver.com
Indiana woman dies after being found on fire
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department is investigating after a woman died two weeks after being found on fire. The department said officers were called to the area of North 18th Street and Ferry Street around 7:30 a.m. on October 30 to help a woman who was on fire. The woman, later identified as 60-year-old Julie Myers was taken to a hospital for treatment.
2 killed, 2 critically wounded in crash with semi in Huntington County
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Indiana — Two people died and two others were critically injured in a crash with a semi-truck in Huntington County on Saturday morning. The crash happened just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of State Road 124 and County Road 300 West, which is about 10 miles south of Huntington, Indiana.
wfft.com
Two dead, two injured in Huntington County crash
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WFFT) -- Two people are dead and two are critically injured after authorities say their vehicle ran a stop sign and struck a commercial grain trailer in Huntington County Saturday morning,. Paramedics responded to State Road 124 and County Road 300 West at 8:03 a.m. The Huntington...
Comments / 0