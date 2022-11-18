ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Northern Ireland police vehicle hit in suspected bomb attack

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xd3EO_0jFbvkKV00

Police in Northern Ireland said Friday that two officers escaped injury when their vehicle was damaged by a homemade bomb. The force said it was treating the attack as attempted murder.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the blast in Strabane on Thursday night “appears to have been a targeted attack on police.”

“Investigations are at an early stage, however, the attack, which is believed to have been caused by an improvised explosive device, caused damage to a police vehicle and is being treated as the attempted murder of two officers,” the force said.

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said “a strong line of inquiry” was whether an Irish Republican Army splinter group known as the New IRA was responsible.

A 1998 peace agreement largely ended three decades of violence in Northern Ireland involving Irish republican and British loyalist paramilitary groups and U.K. security forces. IRA dissidents continue to mount occasional attacks on security forces, though none has been successful since 2019.

Strabane is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) west of Belfast, near the border with the Republic of Ireland.

Politicians on both sides of the border condemned the attack.

“I grew up with daily news reports of police officers being murdered. It was wrong then and it is wrong today,” Northern Ireland Assembly member Tom Buchanan, who represents the area where the attack occurred, said.

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said any “attempt to injure members of the security forces or the PSNI would be absolutely shocking and stands to be condemned.”

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Strabane bomb attack: Police say device was 'a viable explosive'

Two police officers have escaped injury after their patrol vehicle was damaged in a bomb attack in County Tyrone. The police said a strong line of inquiry was that dissident republicans the New IRA were behind the attack and are treating it as attempted murder. It happened shortly before 23:00...
BBC

Strabane bomb attack: Police release four men after questioning

Police have released four men who were arrested as part of an investigation into the attempted murder of two officers in Strabane, County Tyrone. The officers had been on patrol in the town when a bomb detonated at the side of their vehicle on Thursday. Neither officer was injured in...
Daily Mail

Furious residents who live near migrant detention centre in Kent call for tougher action by authorities over claims asylum seekers 'are escaping on daily basis'

Furious residents who live near a migrant detention centre in Kent are calling for tougher action by authorities over claims that asylum seekers 'are escaping on a daily basis'. Some of the community living around Manston, a processing centre for migrants crossing the Channel, have reported seeing migrants wandering around...
Daily Mail

Former Marine pilot who runs flying company called 'Top Gun Tasmania' is arrested by federal police in Australia for working with China - and will be extradited back to America

A former U.S. Harrier jet pilot and flight instructor with business dealings in China was arrested in Australia and faces extradition to the United States, Australian court documents and company records show. Australian Federal Police arrested Daniel Edmund Duggan, 54, on Friday in the rural town of Orange in New...
BBC

Ballymoney: Toddler Noah McAleese dies in farm incident

A two-year-old boy who died after being hit by a tractor at Rosepark Farm near Ballymoney was Noah McAleese. The NI Ambulance Service said that it received a 999 call about the incident at 12:32 GMT on Friday afternoon. Paramedics were sent to the farm and the boy was taken...
The Independent

IOPC investigating nine armed police officers accused of ‘racist’ and discriminatory conversations

Nine armed officers are being investigated over allegations they took part in “racist, misogynistic, ableist and offensive” conversations while on duty, the police watchdog has said.The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) announced on Friday that it had opened two probes into the conduct of nine officers with the Civil Nuclear Constabulary.All of the force’s officers are armed, and are responsible for guarding nuclear facilities and materials in England and Scotland against theft or sabotage, with a major focus on counter-terrorism.Each of the nine officers have been told they are under investigation for potential breaches of the standards of professional...
BBC

East Belfast UVF: Four charged after gun and pipe bomb seizures

Four men have been charged after a pre-planned operation targeting the East Belfast UVF on Friday night. Police seized eight handguns and three pipe bombs during searches in the lower Newtownards Road area. The men face a number of charges including possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to...
BBC

East Belfast: Two security alerts now over, say police

Two security alerts in east Belfast are now over following separate discoveries of suspicious objects, police say. A number of homes were evacuated in the Connswater Grove area of the city, close to Dee Street and Mersey Street on Friday afternoon. An additional alert took place on the Newtownards Road...
BBC

North East crab deaths to be investigated by independent panel

The deaths of thousands of crabs, lobsters and other marine life on the North East and Yorkshire coast are to be investigated by a panel of experts. Carcasses washed up at spots across Teesside and North Yorkshire between September and December last year. The government has previously said a naturally-occurring...
The Independent

Awaab Ishak: ‘Beggars belief’ housing boss still in job after boy died because of mouldy flat, Gove says

Housing secretary Michael Gove has said it “beggars belief” that a housing chief is still in the job after a toddler died because of a mould-ridden flat. Mr Gove accused the landlord of two-year-old Awaab Ishak's family of a “terrible dereliction of duty”.Awaab died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by mould in the one-bedroom housing association flat where he lived with his parents, Faisal Abdullah and Aisha Aminin, in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.Making a statement in the Commons, Mr Gove said: “Awaab’s father first articulated his concerns in 2017. Others, including health professionals, also raised the alarm....
BBC

West Midlands Police boots 'destroy' officers' feet

Protective boots issued to police officers are "destroying" their feet, says a police federation. About 40 public order trained personnel in the West Midlands have told a health and safety officer the footwear causes "pain, blistering and sores". West Midlands Police should now conduct an urgent review, the federation said,...
The Guardian

Two Islamist killers of US blogger escape from Bangladesh court

Two Islamist militants sentenced to death for killing a US blogger critical of religious extremism have escaped from a crowded court in Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka. Avijit Roy, an engineer of Bangladeshi origin, was hacked to death by machete-wielding assailants in February 2015 while returning home with his wife from a Dhaka book fair. His wife, the blogger Rafida Ahmed Banna, suffered head injuries and lost a thumb in the attack.
BBC

Armagh: Teen arrested after nine students taken to hospital

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences after an incident in which nine schoolchildren were taken to hospital. Police and several ambulance crews were sent to the Armagh campus of the Southern Regional College (SRC) after a 999 call at 12:42 GMT on Friday. Brian Doran,...
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
72K+
Followers
110K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy