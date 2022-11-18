Read full article on original website
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and with it comes one of the busiest travel seasons of the year. AAA is predicting that 54.6 million people will be heading out for the holiday, and 49 million of those people will be traveling by car. This time of year is also associated […]
Before heading to grandma's house for some pumpkin pie this Thanksgiving, you can plan to avoid peak travel times if you want to save time and stress. But when is the weather statistically to be in your favor?
