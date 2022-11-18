Read full article on original website
France 24
‘Thousands of livelihoods destroyed’ after masses of fish die in Kenya's Lake Victoria
Kenyan fish cage farmers in Lake Victoria have suffered enormous losses following the death of their fish stock in early November, which experts have attributed to upwelling and pollution. Images circulating online and sent to us by our Observers show thousands of lifeless fish in cages in Lake Victoria. More than 364 million fish are believed to have died, with an estimated value of 1.4 billion Kenyan shillings (equivalent to 11 million euros).
BBC
Derbyshire joins RSPB's list of bird crime hotspots
A wildlife charity has added Derbyshire to its list of bird of prey crime hotspots. The RSPB said raptor persecution remains at a sustained high level, especially in England. Mark Thomas, RSPB head of investigations UK, called for changes to the law, saying: "The illegal shooting, trapping and poisoning of birds has no place in modern society".
BBC
Tonga volcanic eruption reshaped Pacific seafloor
Scientists say they are stunned by what they've learnt about the ferocity of the Tonga volcanic eruption in January. When the underwater mountain blew its top, it sent ash and water-vapour half-way to space, and generated tsunami waves across the globe. A survey by New Zealand and UK vessels has...
BBC
Meat export policy change will hamper exports, says Worcestershire farmer
A farmer said he feared a change in meat export policy would mean more red tape and hamper sales to Europe. Farmers currently self-certify the health of their animals for export, as per EU rules, but on 13 December the UK government wants vets to sign them off. Farmer Tim...
BBC
T. rex auction cancelled after skeleton doubts raised
A T. rex skeleton which was expected to fetch up to $25m (£21m) at auction has been withdrawn after doubts were raised over where parts of it had come from. Auction house Christie's confirmed to the BBC that the Tyrannosaurus Rex would not be amongst the lots going under the hammer in Hong Kong on 30 November.
Men's Health
Green Party: The Hallucinogenic Ayahuasca Drink Making Brain Waves
Shortly before he drank ayahuasca for the first time, David Sauvage heard the shaman ask who in the room had done this before. It was early 2015, at a rented hillside house in Topanga Canyon, California, and of the dozen or so strangers accompanying him, six raised their hands. “I didn’t know too much about ayahuasca back then, other than that it was this tea you drank and that somehow it was supposed to heal you,” says Sauvage, 36, when we meet for (green) tea in Soho, London. “But everywhere I turned, people were talking about it. Anyone who had previously been interested in yoga or meditation was now also interested in this South American drink. Something just said: ‘It’s time.’”
