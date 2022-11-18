ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Could Yankees steal Red Sox’ most important free agent target?

Would you rather have Xander Bogaerts on the Los Angeles Dodgers with Mookie Betts or Xander Bogaerts in pinstripes with the New York Yankees?. Unfortunately, either nightmare scenario could become a reality now that the Boston Red Sox have let Bogaerts reach free agency. This week, MLB insider Jon Heyman...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees looking to clear $31.5 million by offloading 2 big contracts

The New York Yankees currently have a projected total payroll of $201.6 million, including post-arbitration contracts. However, after signing Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Lou Trivino to one-year deals, the team has already started avoiding arbitration hearings with similar contracts to save time. The Bombers have about $63 million left until they...
BRONX, NY
Distractify

Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart

At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

San Diego Padres interested in former MVP

The San Diego Padres reportedly want to bring in a former American League MVP. MLB Network’s JP Morosi reported Saturday morning that the team views first baseman and 2020 AL MVP José Abreu as a “top priority” for them in free agency this offseason. Morosi wrote, “Sources: Free agent José Abreu has spoken with Padres Read more... The post San Diego Padres interested in former MVP appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Cardinals: New payroll numbers makes Wainwright signing questionable

Despite deferring money in his contract, Adam Wainwright’s contract still a major salary hit for the 2023 season. The St. Louis Cardinals began their offseason resigning club icon Adam Wainwright for his final season, giving him an opportunity to out on a higher note than his 2022 ended. Initial reports on his contract excited fans, but new budget numbers make the signing look like a potential mistake.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Red Sox Reportedly Have Contacted Two-Time Cy Young Winner About Deal

The Boston Red Sox certainly will be wheeling and dealing this offseason and it sounds like a local player may find his way to the squad. Boston reportedly has been in contact with two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber after spending the 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Rays, according to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Two Cardinals Land in Young Coach Watchlist for Future

Much like every other team in the league, the Arizona Cardinals figure to see some changes within their coaching staff this offseason. Whether Kliff Kingsbury will be part of that turnover is still up for debate, although NFL.com's Tom Pelissero included two coaches under him in his recent watchlist of young coaches who will find themselves in the mix during the next cycle:
batterypower.com

Atlanta Braves 2022 Minor League Player Review: Cody Milligan

The Atlanta Braves are light on position player talent these days in the minor leagues, especially when it comes to those that have true defensive versatility (i.e. they can play multiple positions well, as opposed to just being willing to occupy space at multiple positions). One of the more interesting prospects that fitting that bill is Cody Milligan, whose stock rose substantially over the course of the 2022 season.
ATLANTA, GA
batterypower.com

This Day in MLB History: November 19

1900 - American League President Ban Johnson says that the AL has chosen not to renew the National Agreement with the National League, but sees no need for friction between the two sides. 1939 - The National Professional Indoor Baseball League begins play. The league has 10 clubs, one in...
batterypower.com

2022 Community Prospect List: Vote for #14

Cal Conley claimed the 13th spot with 7 votes. Spencer Schwellenbach was 2nd with 5 votes, followed by Adam Maier with 4, and Blake Burkhalter with 1. 1. Anyone can nominate a player by posting the player's name in the nomination section by replying to the "Nominations here" comment. 2....

Comments / 0

Community Policy