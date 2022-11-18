ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

Best Buy Stock Surges On Q3 Earnings Beat, Holiday Sales Forecast Boost

Best Buy Co. (BBY) - Get Free Report posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday, while lifting its full-year forecast for same-store sales, as the electronics retailer expects a near-term boost from Black Friday and Cyber Monday and a stronger holiday shopping season. Best Buy said non-GAAP earnings for the three...
Benzinga

Vipshop Clocks 13% Decline In Q3 Revenue As Macro & Pandemic Headwinds Weigh

Vipshop Holdings Limited VIPS reported a third-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 13.3% year-on-year to $3.04 billion, marginally missing the consensus of $3.06 billion. Drivers: Vipshop's GMV declined 6.5% Y/Y to RMB37.6 billion. The number of active customers decreased by 6.6% Y/Y to 41 million. Total orders fell 2.7% Y/Y to 168.3 million.
Benzinga

Where Expedia Group Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on Expedia Group EXPE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...

