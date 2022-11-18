Read full article on original website
Dell Technologies Stock Slides On Muted Demand Outlook After Solid Q3 Earnings
Dell Technologies (DELL) - Get Free Report shares moved lower Tuesday after the PC and laptop maker posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings but noted that weakening demand and strong U.S dollar would linger as headwinds into the final three months of the year and beyond. Dell earned an adjusted $2.30...
This Monster Growth Stock Just Reported Searing 56% Revenue Growth
This fitness industry stock won't remain under the radar for long if it keeps growing at this rate.
Best Buy Stock Surges On Q3 Earnings Beat, Holiday Sales Forecast Boost
Best Buy Co. (BBY) - Get Free Report posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday, while lifting its full-year forecast for same-store sales, as the electronics retailer expects a near-term boost from Black Friday and Cyber Monday and a stronger holiday shopping season. Best Buy said non-GAAP earnings for the three...
Vipshop Clocks 13% Decline In Q3 Revenue As Macro & Pandemic Headwinds Weigh
Vipshop Holdings Limited VIPS reported a third-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 13.3% year-on-year to $3.04 billion, marginally missing the consensus of $3.06 billion. Drivers: Vipshop's GMV declined 6.5% Y/Y to RMB37.6 billion. The number of active customers decreased by 6.6% Y/Y to 41 million. Total orders fell 2.7% Y/Y to 168.3 million.
Tesla has lost almost $700 billion in market value - the equivalent of 3 Disneys, 4 Nikes, or 6 Starbucks
Elon Musk's company has lost almost a Berkshire Hathaway's worth of market value, or more than the combined worth of Coca-Cola and PepsiCo.
Where Expedia Group Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on Expedia Group EXPE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel Believes 90% Of Inflation Has Gone — Here's What He Says About Fed, Equity Prices
Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, believes that 90% of the inflation has already gone and asserted that when the Federal Reserve gets it, there will be a massive surge in equities, according to his interaction with CNBC's 'Squawk Box.'. What Happened: “It's taken...
