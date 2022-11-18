Read full article on original website
How Led Zeppelin’s ‘Coda’ Marked the Definitive End of an Era
Most people wouldn't have blamed Led Zeppelin for soldiering on with a new drummer following the untimely death of John Bonham in 1980; they certainly wouldn't have been the first group to do it. Instead, Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones put their world-conquering band to bed, issuing a final send-off with the odds-and-ends compilation Coda on Nov. 19, 1982.
Listen to the Doors’ Previously Unreleased Song ‘Paris Blues’
The Doors have released the song “Paris Blues,” the band’s "last known unissued studio recording." “‘Paris Blues’ traveled a long and winding path to its release, taking on a mythic quality among Doors’ fans along the way,” noted a message accompanying the tune. “An original blues song written by the band; the track was recorded during one of the band’s recording sessions for either The Soft Parade or L.A. Woman (no one seems to remember).”
Bruce Springsteen Addresses $5,000 Ticket Pricing Controversy
Bruce Springsteen is finally walking fans through a controversial process where Ticketmaster used so-called "dynamic pricing" for his 2023 reunion tour with the E Street Band. Reports followed of exorbitant ticket costs which exceeded $5,000. "What I do is a very simple thing," Springsteen told Rolling Stone. "I tell my...
Elton John Plays Final US Concert: Images, Set List
Elton John has played his final U.S. concert, delivering a rousing farewell set at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Over the corse of more than two and half hours, the music legend performed many of his most beloved tracks. The night opened with the classic 1974 chart-topping single "Bennie and the Jets," before then rolling into an emphatic rendition of "Philadelphia Freedom." "I Guess That's Why They Call it the Blues," "Tiny Dancer" and "Rocket Man (I Think It's Going to Be a Long, Long Time)" were among the further highlights in a set that was full of them (complete set list can be found below).
Who’s Rock Hall Eligible in 2023 (and Why Most Won’t Get In)
It’s never too early to start looking ahead. Though the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class was only recently inducted, curious minds are already considering who might be joining them next. A whole new collection of artists will become Hall eligible for the first time in 2023....
Ronnie James Dio Gets Immortalized in New Funko Figure
Late metal legend Ronnie James Dio is the latest classic rocker to receive a Funko Pop! figurine. The collectible portrays Dio in his distinctive attire, including a front-lacing shirt and moon-and-stars-adorned jeans. He's depicted holding a microphone in one hand and doing the rock "devil horns" in the other. (Dio famously popularized the hand gesture.) Images of the figure also show that its box will feature artwork from Holy Diver, the 1983 debut album from Dio’s namesake group.
Beatles’ U.S. Apple Records Manager Ken Mansfield Dead at 85
Ken Mansfield, who served as the U.S. manager of the Beatles' Apple Records, died at the age of 85 on Nov. 17, a former colleague reported. Fellow Apple employee Chris O’Dell described Mansfield as a "dear, darling friend," adding: "Now there are only two of us left from the roof audience!" That was a reference to the last-ever Beatles live show, which took place on the roof of their Apple HQ in London on Jan. 30, 1969.
Dave Mustaine Reveals When the Last Time He Spoke With James Hetfield Was
Dave Mustaine and James Hetfield aren't exactly buds, but they're not quite enemies either. In a new interview with Guitar.com, the Megadeth frontman revealed that he and Hetfield had actually been planning on doing a project together at some point, and that's the last time they had a conversation. Mustaine...
Kymberly Herrin, ZZ Top ‘Legs’ Video Star, Dead at 65
Kymberly Herrin, the model and actress who grabbed rock fans’ attention in ZZ Top’s 1984 music video for “Legs,” has died at the age of 65. A cause of death has not been announced. An obituary published in the Santa Barbara News-Press simply stated that she “passed away peacefully” on Oct. 28.
2022 Classic Rock Holiday Gift Guide
The 2022 holiday season is here, and UCR has selected the most unique and interesting gift ideas for the classic rock fan in your life. We've left the usual year-end parade of box sets aside in favor of more surprising options, such as an Iron Maiden KoolTunes cooler that also serves as a boombox, a set of Def Leppard nesting dolls that somehow feature an even more ripped than usual Phil Collen and an Ozzy Osbourne BBQ tool set that lets you brand the phrase "Ozzy Rules" into your steak.
Yep, ‘Nope’ Is Now on Streaming
Today’s the day, horror fans: Nope is finally on streaming. It’s the latest movie from Jordan Peele, who has quickly become one of the most exciting directors in Hollywood. Following Get Out, and Us, his Nope tells the story of the proprietors of a California horse ranch (played by Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer) who witness an unidentified flying object in the skies over their property, and set out to document the first undeniable proof of alien life.
