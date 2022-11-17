Read full article on original website
45 Years Ago: ‘Close Encounters’ Helps Cement Spielberg’s Legacy
In an interview with Variety, Quentin Tarantino noted that Steven Spielberg's Close Encounters of the Third Kind was a movie close to his heart because it was "an epic for regular people, not just cinephiles. Few films had the kind of climax that Close Encounters had. It blew audiences away." With his usual film acumen, Tarantino managed to nail what made Spielberg's fourth film one of the most important in his entire body of work: It cemented his ability to make epic films that appeal to everyone, which he continued to do as well as any director in history.
New ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Image Offers First Full Look at Harrison Ford Back as Indy
To date there’s no trailer or poster for the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones movie. A teaser was shown to guests at the D23 Expo a few months ago, but it was never released in theaters or online. Heck, the movie doesn’t even official title yet, as far as anyone outside Lucasfilm knows. About all we’ve seen so far from the film is the shadowy image above, of Harrison Ford crossing a dimly-lit bridge somewhere.
James Arness’ Cause of Death and His Last Words to ‘Gunsmoke’ Fans
Here's 'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness' cause of death and the heartfelt final words that he left for his longtime fans.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Quentin Tarantino Says No One Thought Harvey Weinstein Was a Rapist, but Regrets Not Having a ‘Man-to-Man Talk’
For many a movie, as Quentin Tarantino went, so went Harvey Weinstein: “Pulp Fiction” shot both its writer/director and Weinstein’s independent shingle Miramax into the Hollywood stratosphere and forged a partnership that would span eight of Tarantino’s 10 feature films. But for all those years of...
Zoe Saldana Would Not Be Upset If ‘Guardians 3’ Marks Her Last Time in Gamora Makeup
Even before James Gunn took a job as the co-CEO of DC Studios, he was saying that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 would be his last movie with that particular set of characters. That doesn’t mean the end of the Guardians team — someone else could always make a Guardians Vol. 4 — but it does put that possibility out into the universe. Dave Bautista has already said Guardians Vol. 3 will be his last time as Drax as well. So even if the Guardians show up somewhere else, it could be in a drastically different form.
David Harbour Says ‘Thunderbolts’ Brings ‘Something New’ to MCU
David Harbour is branching out from his Stranger Things fame to develop his MCU character, Red Guardian. After previously appearing in Black Widow, Harbour now says the upcoming Thunderbolts will bring something new. Thunderbolts, the final film of Phase 5, sees Red Guardian thrown into a whole new scenario. In the movie, he’ll be joining a Suicide Squad-like team of anti-heroes.
Quentin Tarantino Will Direct a TV Series Next Year
Quentin Tarantino keeps branching out into new territory. Since the release of his most recent movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, he’s written his first novel (another version of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and now his first book of film criticism (Cinema Speculation). Next up could be his biggest dive into the world of television yet.
Chris Hemsworth Not Sure If He’ll Make Another ‘Thor’
To date, only one Marvel hero has gotten four solo Marvel Cinematic Universe movies: Thor. Iron Man tapped out after three films; the same with Captain America (although a fourth Cap movie in the works, it will star Anthony Mackie, not Chris Evans). Only Thor keeps on chugging away, with Love and Thunder opening in theaters just a few months ago.
‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Debuts on Streaming
Over years and decades of holiday airings, A Christmas Story grew from a modest hit into perhaps the most beloved Christmas movie of the last 50 years. It grew so popular that cable channels began airing A Christmas Story around the clock to celebrate the holiday. Well, at some point, someone must have looked at that situation and thought, “Y’know, if we had more of these movies, we wouldn’t have to show the one film over and over...”
Kymberly Herrin, ZZ Top ‘Legs’ Video Star, Dead at 65
Kymberly Herrin, the model and actress who grabbed rock fans’ attention in ZZ Top’s 1984 music video for “Legs,” has died at the age of 65. A cause of death has not been announced. An obituary published in the Santa Barbara News-Press simply stated that she “passed away peacefully” on Oct. 28.
Brendan Fraser Won’t Attend Golden Globes If Nominated
Brendan Fraser is enjoying some of the best reviews — and some of the biggest awards buzz — of his entire career for his work in the upcoming Darren Aronofsky film The Whale. Oddsmakers have him as a near-lock to receive a nomination for Best Actor at the Academy Awards, and many are predicting he could very well win. Typically, an actor in that kind of frontrunner position would strategically attend as many pre-Oscar events as possible; giving gracious acceptance speeches, shaking hands, hyping their film and their work.
TV’s Objectification of Hot Men Has Finally Arrived
Not sure what to watch next? Subscribe to The Daily Beast’s Obsessed See Skip newsletter here and get the latest show and movie recommendations every Tuesday.There are roughly 47,000—oh, wait, a new Netflix Original just dropped; make that 47,001—TV shows and movies coming out each week. At Obsessed, we consider it our social duty to help you see the best and skip the rest.We’ve already got a variety of in-depth, exclusive coverage on all of your streaming favorites and new releases, but sometimes what you’re looking for is a simple Do or Don’t. That’s why we created See/Skip, to tell...
John Leguizamo Slams New ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Casting
The new Super Mario Bros. movie coming to theaters — titled, quite cleverly, The Super Mario Bros. Movie — is quite different from the first attempt to bring the iconic Nintendo game to theaters back in 1993. This version is animated, not live-action, and it features a look much closer to the Nintendo games than the live-action version, which was wildly different from the games in look, tone, and style. Most game fans were not taken with the bizarre Mario Bros of the ’90s. It became a notorious flop, although it has become something of a cult object in recent years. (Extremely weird movies tend to do that.)
‘Spider-Man’ Spinoff Series Coming to Amazon
Spider-Man’s web is expanding to television in a big way. Amazon and Sony Pictures announced a deal that will begin to yield spinoff TV series based on Sony’s Spider-Man universe of Marvel characters. The first will be titled Silk: Spider Society, and will be produced by The Walking Dead’s Angela Kang. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who produce and write the Spider-Verse animated movies, will executive produce the show with longtime live-action Spidey producer Amy Pascal.
Bruce Springsteen to Release Box Set of Five Unheard Albums
Bruce Springsteen confirmed he was preparing a box set of five previously-unreleased albums, mainly recorded during the '90s. In a new interview with Rolling Stone he added detail to comments he'd previously made, saying the collection would follow the spirit of Tracks, his 1998 set of unheard and alternative songs.
Watch Previously Unreleased ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’ Clip
A previously unreleased scene from the comedy classic Planes, Trains and Automobiles has been released in anticipation of the film’s upcoming 35th anniversary. In the clip, Del Griffith (John Candy) and Neal Page (Steve Martin) are seated together on a packed flight. Del begins offering unwanted parts of Neal’s meal to the third man in their row (veteran character actor Bill Erwin). The only thing Neal wants to hang onto is his brownie, that is until a neighboring woman’s hair ruins the desert. Naturally, Neal in annoyed by the situation, but Del remains upbeat regardless.
Yep, ‘Nope’ Is Now on Streaming
Today’s the day, horror fans: Nope is finally on streaming. It’s the latest movie from Jordan Peele, who has quickly become one of the most exciting directors in Hollywood. Following Get Out, and Us, his Nope tells the story of the proprietors of a California horse ranch (played by Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer) who witness an unidentified flying object in the skies over their property, and set out to document the first undeniable proof of alien life.
