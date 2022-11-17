ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
101.9 KING FM

Comments / 0

Related
101.9 KING FM

45 Years Ago: ‘Close Encounters’ Helps Cement Spielberg’s Legacy

In an interview with Variety, Quentin Tarantino noted that Steven Spielberg's Close Encounters of the Third Kind was a movie close to his heart because it was "an epic for regular people, not just cinephiles. Few films had the kind of climax that Close Encounters had. It blew audiences away." With his usual film acumen, Tarantino managed to nail what made Spielberg's fourth film one of the most important in his entire body of work: It cemented his ability to make epic films that appeal to everyone, which he continued to do as well as any director in history.
101.9 KING FM

New ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Image Offers First Full Look at Harrison Ford Back as Indy

To date there’s no trailer or poster for the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones movie. A teaser was shown to guests at the D23 Expo a few months ago, but it was never released in theaters or online. Heck, the movie doesn’t even official title yet, as far as anyone outside Lucasfilm knows. About all we’ve seen so far from the film is the shadowy image above, of Harrison Ford crossing a dimly-lit bridge somewhere.
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
101.9 KING FM

Zoe Saldana Would Not Be Upset If ‘Guardians 3’ Marks Her Last Time in Gamora Makeup

Even before James Gunn took a job as the co-CEO of DC Studios, he was saying that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 would be his last movie with that particular set of characters. That doesn’t mean the end of the Guardians team — someone else could always make a Guardians Vol. 4 — but it does put that possibility out into the universe. Dave Bautista has already said Guardians Vol. 3 will be his last time as Drax as well. So even if the Guardians show up somewhere else, it could be in a drastically different form.
101.9 KING FM

David Harbour Says ‘Thunderbolts’ Brings ‘Something New’ to MCU

David Harbour is branching out from his Stranger Things fame to develop his MCU character, Red Guardian. After previously appearing in Black Widow, Harbour now says the upcoming Thunderbolts will bring something new. Thunderbolts, the final film of Phase 5, sees Red Guardian thrown into a whole new scenario. In the movie, he’ll be joining a Suicide Squad-like team of anti-heroes.
101.9 KING FM

Quentin Tarantino Will Direct a TV Series Next Year

Quentin Tarantino keeps branching out into new territory. Since the release of his most recent movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, he’s written his first novel (another version of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and now his first book of film criticism (Cinema Speculation). Next up could be his biggest dive into the world of television yet.
101.9 KING FM

Chris Hemsworth Not Sure If He’ll Make Another ‘Thor’

To date, only one Marvel hero has gotten four solo Marvel Cinematic Universe movies: Thor. Iron Man tapped out after three films; the same with Captain America (although a fourth Cap movie in the works, it will star Anthony Mackie, not Chris Evans). Only Thor keeps on chugging away, with Love and Thunder opening in theaters just a few months ago.
101.9 KING FM

‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Debuts on Streaming

Over years and decades of holiday airings, A Christmas Story grew from a modest hit into perhaps the most beloved Christmas movie of the last 50 years. It grew so popular that cable channels began airing A Christmas Story around the clock to celebrate the holiday. Well, at some point, someone must have looked at that situation and thought, “Y’know, if we had more of these movies, we wouldn’t have to show the one film over and over...”
101.9 KING FM

Brendan Fraser Won’t Attend Golden Globes If Nominated

Brendan Fraser is enjoying some of the best reviews — and some of the biggest awards buzz — of his entire career for his work in the upcoming Darren Aronofsky film The Whale. Oddsmakers have him as a near-lock to receive a nomination for Best Actor at the Academy Awards, and many are predicting he could very well win. Typically, an actor in that kind of frontrunner position would strategically attend as many pre-Oscar events as possible; giving gracious acceptance speeches, shaking hands, hyping their film and their work.
TheDailyBeast

TV’s Objectification of Hot Men Has Finally Arrived

Not sure what to watch next? Subscribe to The Daily Beast’s Obsessed See Skip newsletter here and get the latest show and movie recommendations every Tuesday.There are roughly 47,000—oh, wait, a new Netflix Original just dropped; make that 47,001—TV shows and movies coming out each week. At Obsessed, we consider it our social duty to help you see the best and skip the rest.We’ve already got a variety of in-depth, exclusive coverage on all of your streaming favorites and new releases, but sometimes what you’re looking for is a simple Do or Don’t. That’s why we created See/Skip, to tell...
ARIZONA STATE
101.9 KING FM

John Leguizamo Slams New ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Casting

The new Super Mario Bros. movie coming to theaters — titled, quite cleverly, The Super Mario Bros. Movie — is quite different from the first attempt to bring the iconic Nintendo game to theaters back in 1993. This version is animated, not live-action, and it features a look much closer to the Nintendo games than the live-action version, which was wildly different from the games in look, tone, and style. Most game fans were not taken with the bizarre Mario Bros of the ’90s. It became a notorious flop, although it has become something of a cult object in recent years. (Extremely weird movies tend to do that.)
101.9 KING FM

‘Spider-Man’ Spinoff Series Coming to Amazon

Spider-Man’s web is expanding to television in a big way. Amazon and Sony Pictures announced a deal that will begin to yield spinoff TV series based on Sony’s Spider-Man universe of Marvel characters. The first will be titled Silk: Spider Society, and will be produced by The Walking Dead’s Angela Kang. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who produce and write the Spider-Verse animated movies, will executive produce the show with longtime live-action Spidey producer Amy Pascal.
101.9 KING FM

Bruce Springsteen to Release Box Set of Five Unheard Albums

Bruce Springsteen confirmed he was preparing a box set of five previously-unreleased albums, mainly recorded during the '90s. In a new interview with Rolling Stone he added detail to comments he'd previously made, saying the collection would follow the spirit of Tracks, his 1998 set of unheard and alternative songs.
101.9 KING FM

Watch Previously Unreleased ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’ Clip

A previously unreleased scene from the comedy classic Planes, Trains and Automobiles has been released in anticipation of the film’s upcoming 35th anniversary. In the clip, Del Griffith (John Candy) and Neal Page (Steve Martin) are seated together on a packed flight. Del begins offering unwanted parts of Neal’s meal to the third man in their row (veteran character actor Bill Erwin). The only thing Neal wants to hang onto is his brownie, that is until a neighboring woman’s hair ruins the desert. Naturally, Neal in annoyed by the situation, but Del remains upbeat regardless.
NEW YORK STATE
101.9 KING FM

Yep, ‘Nope’ Is Now on Streaming

Today’s the day, horror fans: Nope is finally on streaming. It’s the latest movie from Jordan Peele, who has quickly become one of the most exciting directors in Hollywood. Following Get Out, and Us, his Nope tells the story of the proprietors of a California horse ranch (played by Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer) who witness an unidentified flying object in the skies over their property, and set out to document the first undeniable proof of alien life.
CALIFORNIA STATE
101.9 KING FM

101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne, WY
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy