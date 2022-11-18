ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

I'm a Celebrity's Charlene White shares mistake Ant and Dec made during trial

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'s Charlene White has revealed a mistake that Ant and Dec made during the first task of the series. Before the celebrities made it to the jungle, Jill Scott, Charlene and Babatunde Aléshé took part in The Ledge. They each had to walk along an elongated plank off the top of a skyscraper, and once they reached a wider platform, the plank would be removed.
digitalspy.com

JUNGLE MELTDOWN I’m A Celeb star Boy George threatened to quit show

BOY George threatened to quit I’m A Celebrity in an explosive rant at crew after they refused him a ride in a golf buggy. The singer, 61, stormed off, stole an apple then hid behind trees so he could not be filmed. https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/20482661/im-a-celeb-boy-george-quit-explosive-rant/. What a diva! I hope he's...
digitalspy.com

I'm A Celebrity 2022 - Day 16: Vote off #3 - November 21 - 9.15pm - ITV1

Slightly later start today due to Wales v USA in the World Cup, or could be a little later if the post match interviews over-run Trial tease and First Things First will be posted in due course. Enjoy, complain or both about the 3rd elimination. You know the drill by...
digitalspy.com

The Peripheral star opens up about the show's "beautiful" handling of queer representation

The Peripheral star T'Nia Miller and showrunner Lisa Joy have addressed the sci-fi thriller's LGBTQ+ representation. Set in the future, the Prime Video series starring Chloë Grace Moretz incorporates queer relationships to the story in a natural, organic manner. "I don't think we mention, explicitly, sexuality or anything like...
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale's Michelle Hardwick gives birth to baby girl and shares sweet name

Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick has given birth to a baby girl, and has shared the sweet name of her newborn with the world. The actress, who plays Vanessa Woodfield on the soap, shared a black and white photo of herself and her daughter after the birth as well as one of her newborn daughter snuggled up in a pram on Instagram with the caption: "Introducing Betty Brooks to the world."
digitalspy.com

Taskmaster announces New Year special with celebrity lineup

Taskmaster will celebrate the New Year with its signature blend of absurd challenges and deadpan in an upcoming special episode. Taskmaster's New Year Treat will feature a celebrity line-up, with contestants from different areas of entertainment trying their hand at the difficult feat of impressing host Greg Davies and his trusted sidekick Alex Horne.
digitalspy.com

Bake Off's Prue Leith gives insight into friendship with Paul Hollywood

The Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith has opened up about her friendship with co-judge Paul Hollywood. Leith has been a judge on The Great British Bake Off with Hollywood since 2017, but the two are now teaming up for Roku's US show The Great American Baking Show. In...
digitalspy.com

Real Quickstepping GOAT (nothing to do with Faye Tozer)

Silly judges did it again and went OTT declaring a dance 'the greatest' and whilst Helen was good tonight and got my vote online then I think there have been better and I'm sure others agree so let's make like Freda and do it tonight!. Real Quickstepping GOAT (nothing to...
digitalspy.com

Now who's in danger, with Tyler gone and fewer left?

Surely Ellie or Will must be in danger next. Only Hamza and Helen are safe from the dance off. Ellie has strong public support so I could see her possibly getting past next week especially if she gets a Latin dance what gets a roasting from Craig and Shirley. That could make her get more public support.
digitalspy.com

Supernatural actress has died

Supernatural star Nicki Aycox who played Meg Masters has died at the age of 47. Such sad news, I remember her character (Meg) on the show. Awful news, RIP.

Comments / 0

Community Policy