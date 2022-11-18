Read full article on original website
I'm a Celebrity's Charlene White shares mistake Ant and Dec made during trial
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'s Charlene White has revealed a mistake that Ant and Dec made during the first task of the series. Before the celebrities made it to the jungle, Jill Scott, Charlene and Babatunde Aléshé took part in The Ledge. They each had to walk along an elongated plank off the top of a skyscraper, and once they reached a wider platform, the plank would be removed.
Supernatural creator pays tribute to Nicki Aycox following her death aged 47
Supernatural creator Eric Kripke has paid tribute to the show's star Nicki Aycox following her death. Aycox, known to fans of the long-running series for playing the first incarnation of Meg Masters, passed away last week. She was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2020. "Gutted to hear the great #NickiAycox, our...
JUNGLE MELTDOWN I’m A Celeb star Boy George threatened to quit show
BOY George threatened to quit I’m A Celebrity in an explosive rant at crew after they refused him a ride in a golf buggy. The singer, 61, stormed off, stole an apple then hid behind trees so he could not be filmed. https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/20482661/im-a-celeb-boy-george-quit-explosive-rant/. What a diva! I hope he's...
I'm A Celebrity 2022 - Day 16: Vote off #3 - November 21 - 9.15pm - ITV1
Slightly later start today due to Wales v USA in the World Cup, or could be a little later if the post match interviews over-run Trial tease and First Things First will be posted in due course. Enjoy, complain or both about the 3rd elimination. You know the drill by...
Former Neighbours and Home and Away star Jodi Gordon shares future acting plans
Former Home and Away and Neighbours star Jodi Gordon has been talking about her future in the acting business, and it sounds like she is ready to jump back on our screens again. The actress played Martha MacKenzie in Home and Away from 2005 to 2010, and Elly Conway in...
The Peripheral star opens up about the show's "beautiful" handling of queer representation
The Peripheral star T'Nia Miller and showrunner Lisa Joy have addressed the sci-fi thriller's LGBTQ+ representation. Set in the future, the Prime Video series starring Chloë Grace Moretz incorporates queer relationships to the story in a natural, organic manner. "I don't think we mention, explicitly, sexuality or anything like...
Emmerdale's Michelle Hardwick gives birth to baby girl and shares sweet name
Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick has given birth to a baby girl, and has shared the sweet name of her newborn with the world. The actress, who plays Vanessa Woodfield on the soap, shared a black and white photo of herself and her daughter after the birth as well as one of her newborn daughter snuggled up in a pram on Instagram with the caption: "Introducing Betty Brooks to the world."
Taskmaster announces New Year special with celebrity lineup
Taskmaster will celebrate the New Year with its signature blend of absurd challenges and deadpan in an upcoming special episode. Taskmaster's New Year Treat will feature a celebrity line-up, with contestants from different areas of entertainment trying their hand at the difficult feat of impressing host Greg Davies and his trusted sidekick Alex Horne.
Bake Off's Prue Leith gives insight into friendship with Paul Hollywood
The Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith has opened up about her friendship with co-judge Paul Hollywood. Leith has been a judge on The Great British Bake Off with Hollywood since 2017, but the two are now teaming up for Roku's US show The Great American Baking Show. In...
Real Quickstepping GOAT (nothing to do with Faye Tozer)
Silly judges did it again and went OTT declaring a dance 'the greatest' and whilst Helen was good tonight and got my vote online then I think there have been better and I'm sure others agree so let's make like Freda and do it tonight!. Real Quickstepping GOAT (nothing to...
Freddie Prinze Jr opens up about 20-year marriage to Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar
Freddie Prinze Jr has opened up about his marriage to Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar, revealing his cooking and cleaning skills are integral to all these years together. The couple met on the set of 1997's I Know What You Did Last Summer, but it was a few years later they began dating. They then got married in 2004 and have two children together.
Now who's in danger, with Tyler gone and fewer left?
Surely Ellie or Will must be in danger next. Only Hamza and Helen are safe from the dance off. Ellie has strong public support so I could see her possibly getting past next week especially if she gets a Latin dance what gets a roasting from Craig and Shirley. That could make her get more public support.
Supernatural actress has died
Supernatural star Nicki Aycox who played Meg Masters has died at the age of 47. Such sad news, I remember her character (Meg) on the show. Awful news, RIP.
