Offset Net Worth 2022: Is He Richer Than The Late Takeoff?

Earlier this year, the hip-hop community was shocked by the passing of Migos member Takeoff in a shootout in Texas. Quavo, who was on the scene, was said to have been one of the causes of the physical altercation that went violent, leaving Takeoff dead. Offset, who has since left...
Taylor Swift Wins! Here's How 'Anti-Hero' Hitmaker Makes History Again at 2022 AMAs

Taylor Swift swept awards at the 2022 American Music Awards, reaching a milestone no artist ever experienced yet. This year's American Music Awards honored Lionel Richie and remembered Olivia Newton-John as the award-giving body recognized more talents in the industry. The star-studded event, hosted by Wayne Brady, also became the venue for Swift to break her own record.
‘The worst organised concert I’ve ever been to’: Steve Lacy show leaves fans panicked after ‘stampede’ to get in

A Steve Lacy concert has left fans feeling traumatised after they experienced a “stampede“ to enter the venue.The sold-out concert took place at the John Cain Arena in Melbourne on Tuesday 22 November.According to fans and videos on social media, there was a huge surge of people rushing to enter the gig after doors were opened at 7pm.Lacy is currently on the Australian leg of his world tour of his recent album, Gemini Rights.The event was originally taking place at the Forum but was moved to a bigger venue given the high demand. Fans had been queuing for hours prior...
Ian Brown Fans Enraged as Gig is Compared to Bad Karaoke

The Stone Roses frontman and musical hero to many, Ian Brown, has found himself in hot water recently as his gig in Leeds is being labelled as "scandalous and disrespectful". The opening night of his tour started with Brown walking onto an empty stage, completely devoid of any band and simply singing along to the backing tracks of his songs.
How Harry Styles' Former GF Olivia Wilde Feels Their Split Is A 'Tricky Situation'

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde ended their two-year romance last week, and while there are claims that their split was amicable, there is another side to the tale. The director of "Don't Worry, Darling" is said to be "disappointed" after making the difficult decision to take a hiatus. The former...
Camila Cabello, BlackPink's Jisoo Duet on 'Liar,' Stun With Perfect Live Vocals [Watch]

Jisoo and Camila Cabello sang "Liar" as a duet during BLACKPINK's final North American concert. The K-Pop girl group, which also consists of Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, concluded the US leg of their "Born Pink" world tour in spectacular fashion on Sunday (20.11.22) at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles by bringing out the former Fifth Harmony star to perform the track from Camila's album "Romance."
Nicki Aycox Dead at 47: 'Red Velvet Room' Singer Predicted Own Death?

Nicki Aycox, who portrayed the original Meg Masters on "Supernatural," passed away last week at the age of 47, according to a Facebook post by her sister-in-law. It was not known to many that her cancer has taken for the worse. She once revealed she was not feeling well, but thought it was COVID-19.
Real Meaning of Sam Smith's 'Gloria' Revealed: 'I've Called It That Way Because...'

Sam Smith explained what their new album "Gloria" truly means. Ahead of the "Gloria" release, Smith - who uses they/them pronouns - sat for an interview with Michelle Visage on Tuesday in which they talked about their non-binary identity and their upcoming album. They revealed that their studio set, "Gloria,"...
Miley Cyrus New Music: Singer Back in Studio After Reacting to Grammy Snub

Miley Cyrus is working on new music with "Bangerz" producer Mike WiLL Made It. This means the singer's comeback is serious business. The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker was in the studio with the studio wizard who executive produced her fourth studio album and six tracks on "Miley Cyrus and Her Dead Petz."

