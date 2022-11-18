A Steve Lacy concert has left fans feeling traumatised after they experienced a “stampede“ to enter the venue.The sold-out concert took place at the John Cain Arena in Melbourne on Tuesday 22 November.According to fans and videos on social media, there was a huge surge of people rushing to enter the gig after doors were opened at 7pm.Lacy is currently on the Australian leg of his world tour of his recent album, Gemini Rights.The event was originally taking place at the Forum but was moved to a bigger venue given the high demand. Fans had been queuing for hours prior...

