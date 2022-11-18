Read full article on original website
Chris Brown Should Be Forgiven Years After Assaulting Rihanna, Kelly Rowland Says
Kelly Rowland showed her support for Chris Brown after the R&B singer's recent suffering because of his past actions. On Monday, Rowland spoke up about Brown again and urged the haters to forgive the singer already. "I believe that grace is very real, and we all need a dose of...
Offset Net Worth 2022: Is He Richer Than The Late Takeoff?
Earlier this year, the hip-hop community was shocked by the passing of Migos member Takeoff in a shootout in Texas. Quavo, who was on the scene, was said to have been one of the causes of the physical altercation that went violent, leaving Takeoff dead. Offset, who has since left...
Taylor Swift Wins! Here's How 'Anti-Hero' Hitmaker Makes History Again at 2022 AMAs
Taylor Swift swept awards at the 2022 American Music Awards, reaching a milestone no artist ever experienced yet. This year's American Music Awards honored Lionel Richie and remembered Olivia Newton-John as the award-giving body recognized more talents in the industry. The star-studded event, hosted by Wayne Brady, also became the venue for Swift to break her own record.
‘The worst organised concert I’ve ever been to’: Steve Lacy show leaves fans panicked after ‘stampede’ to get in
A Steve Lacy concert has left fans feeling traumatised after they experienced a “stampede“ to enter the venue.The sold-out concert took place at the John Cain Arena in Melbourne on Tuesday 22 November.According to fans and videos on social media, there was a huge surge of people rushing to enter the gig after doors were opened at 7pm.Lacy is currently on the Australian leg of his world tour of his recent album, Gemini Rights.The event was originally taking place at the Forum but was moved to a bigger venue given the high demand. Fans had been queuing for hours prior...
Ian Brown Fans Enraged as Gig is Compared to Bad Karaoke
The Stone Roses frontman and musical hero to many, Ian Brown, has found himself in hot water recently as his gig in Leeds is being labelled as "scandalous and disrespectful". The opening night of his tour started with Brown walking onto an empty stage, completely devoid of any band and simply singing along to the backing tracks of his songs.
How Harry Styles' Former GF Olivia Wilde Feels Their Split Is A 'Tricky Situation'
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde ended their two-year romance last week, and while there are claims that their split was amicable, there is another side to the tale. The director of "Don't Worry, Darling" is said to be "disappointed" after making the difficult decision to take a hiatus. The former...
#JLOisComing Trends After Jennifer Lopez Blackened Her Instagram: New Album Coming Soon?
In the past few years, celebrities and musicians have had different ways of signifying that they are about to release new content and music. While some release teasers on different social media channels, others opt for a more mysterious and elusive feel - social media blackout. Blacking out one's social...
RuPaul Drag Race Jinkx Monsoon 'Chicago' Broadway Debut Historic: Here's Why
Heads up, RuPaul's Drag Race fans, Jinkx Monsoon, will be storming Broadway as they debut on their favorite musical, "Chicago," next year!. Monsoon is the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race US Season 5, besting Alaska, Roxxxy Andrews, Detox, and even Coco Montrese, among many other queens. As shown evidently in...
Phil Collins Shock: Lily Collins Opens Up About Receiving Special Treatment Because of Her Dad
Lily Collins opens up about how it feels like to be the daughter of the legendary music icon, Phil Collins. Phil welcomed Lily with his second wife, Jill Tavelman, in 1989. The daughter is now one of the most famous actresses and models, and she famously held a leading role in the Netflix series, "Emily in Paris."
Camila Cabello, BlackPink's Jisoo Duet on 'Liar,' Stun With Perfect Live Vocals [Watch]
Jisoo and Camila Cabello sang "Liar" as a duet during BLACKPINK's final North American concert. The K-Pop girl group, which also consists of Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, concluded the US leg of their "Born Pink" world tour in spectacular fashion on Sunday (20.11.22) at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles by bringing out the former Fifth Harmony star to perform the track from Camila's album "Romance."
Taylor Swift Fan Scammed? Swiftie Paid $9K, Waited 8 Hours for a Ticket She Never Received
Taylor Swift's "The Eras" tour isn't due for the next couple of months but it's already facing several concerns from fans and even the government. Recently, a Swiftie claimed she waited for a long time and paid thousands of dollars for nothing. A fan named Sydney Wallace spoke to Insider...
Britney Spears Warned: Lindsay Lohan Told Singer to Change Her 'Toxic' Surroundings After 'Icky' IG Posts?
Fans are growing more and more concerned for Britney Spears in recent times, as the singer posted racier pictures of herself on Instagram, and they are not the only ones concerned-so is Lindsay Lohan. According to reports, Lohan has also been concerned that Spears has shared more and more racy...
Nicki Aycox Dead at 47: 'Red Velvet Room' Singer Predicted Own Death?
Nicki Aycox, who portrayed the original Meg Masters on "Supernatural," passed away last week at the age of 47, according to a Facebook post by her sister-in-law. It was not known to many that her cancer has taken for the worse. She once revealed she was not feeling well, but thought it was COVID-19.
Victoria Beckham Unsupportive of Daughter-in-Law Nicola Peltz Starring In THIS Major Movie Franchise?
Victoria Beckham is allegedly not happy about the prospect of her daughter-in-law starring in a huge film franchise. According to New Idea, Nicola Peltz wants to be the next Bond girl, but the former Spice Girls member does not share her ambition. The fashion designer is also concerned that her...
Backstreet Boys Disney+ Christmas Special: What to Expect on Boyband’s Upcoming Show? [DETAILS]
The Backstreet Boys recently dropped their first-ever Christmas album last month titled, "A Very Backstreet Christmas" and they're not done spreading the holiday spirit as they will be having a Christmas special; find out below how and where to watch the program. According to Disney Plus Informer, the Grammy Award-winning...
Real Meaning of Sam Smith's 'Gloria' Revealed: 'I've Called It That Way Because...'
Sam Smith explained what their new album "Gloria" truly means. Ahead of the "Gloria" release, Smith - who uses they/them pronouns - sat for an interview with Michelle Visage on Tuesday in which they talked about their non-binary identity and their upcoming album. They revealed that their studio set, "Gloria,"...
Tom Parker's Widow Kelsey Sparks New Romance 8 Months After The Wanted Star's Death
Kelsey Parker, Tom Parker's widow, is said to have found love again eight months after her husband died. Tom died in March at the age of 33 after being diagnosed with an incurable brain tumor. Kelsey and Tom married in 2018 after first meeting in a London nightclub in 2009....
Miley Cyrus New Music: Singer Back in Studio After Reacting to Grammy Snub
Miley Cyrus is working on new music with "Bangerz" producer Mike WiLL Made It. This means the singer's comeback is serious business. The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker was in the studio with the studio wizard who executive produced her fourth studio album and six tracks on "Miley Cyrus and Her Dead Petz."
Aaron Carter Missed Son's First Birthday: 'Daddy Is Playing Birthday Songs For You Up In Heaven'
Melanie Martin took to Instagram to celebrate the first birthday of her son with Aaron Carter, Prince, but the entire post was both heartwarming and heartbreaking. "Happy birthday to my baby boy Prince Lyric Carter," wrote Martin, as she shared a video compilation of pictures of her son, some of which included the late "Candy" singer.
Miley Cyrus Now: Birthday, Age, Net Worth, Career History, and More Details About 'Hannah Montana' Alum
It's party time because Miley Cyrus is celebrating her birthday today!. From being a child star, Cyrus expanded her career as an actress and singer. After her "Hannah Montana" stint, she went on to appear in more series and films and recorded several music hits. With over two decades of...
