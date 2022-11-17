Those of you who don’t care for the ongoing, tumultuous friendship-or-is-it-more? between former Law & Order: SVU partners Benson and Stabler, avert your eyes. Mariska Hargitay’s Capt. Olivia Benson “will talk to Rollins about her feelings for Stabler in Episode 9,” executive producer Julie Martin said Monday in response to a fan’s question on Twitter. She will talk to Rollins about her feelings for Stabler in Episode 9, Dec 8th. #ATraumaInAPearTree — Julie Martin (@JulieMartinNY) November 21, 2022 Episode 9, which is slated to air on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 9/8c, also will be the final SVU for Kelli Giddish’ Amanda Rollins. In a promo...

14 MINUTES AGO