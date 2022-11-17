Read full article on original website
Elon Musk calls for 'anyone' left at Twitter who can write software to meet him, or fly in, to help him 'better understand' Twitter's tech
Hundreds of Twitter employees effectively resigned on Thursday in response to an ultimatum from CEO Elon Musk.
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
Harry Styles Forced To Dump Olivia Wilde Because of The Negativity That Came With Her?
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde announced their split on Friday through their spokesperson. A source told OK magazine more about where the two are currently and what transpired to lead to this. According to them, the "As It Was" singer ended things with the "Don't Worry Darling" director. "The negativity...
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
Twitter engineers heed the chief’s call to headquarters, Musk posts images
Musk had instructed staff to decide by Thursday afternoon whether to sign up for his "very hardcore" version of "Twitter 2.0" or resign.
At least three Hollywood stars are descended from America's wealthiest family of the Gilded Age
Actor Timothy OlyphantCredit: Mingle Media TV; CC-BY-SA-2.0 America's Gilded Age extended from 1870 to 1900. During this time, there was rapid economic growth. The Gilded Age was a time of massive wealth contrasted with extreme poverty. The wealth was concentrated among a few families with 2% of American families holding more than a third of the nation's wealth.
MGK Wore A Spiky Suit To The AMAs Last Night, And I Have Several Questions, Such As, "How Did He Sit In That Thing?!"
You can look, but don't you touch!
Jack Antonoff Calls Out Concert Venues for Doing THIS Amid Taylor Swift’s Tickets Issue
Taylor Swift has been a hot topic all over the internet over the past few days because of the issue with concert tickets for her highly-anticipated "The Eras" tour. Her good pal/collaborator, Jack Antonoff, speaks out in light of the incident. Taking to his official Twitter account, the "Don't Take...
Is Britney Spears Okay? Singer Deactivates Instagram After Concerning Display of Behavior
Britney Spears' Instagram account has seen its fair share of controversies. The singer is not shy to share a cent or two just about anything under the sun, however, her silence is another statement altogether. According to reports, Spears' Instagram account mysteriously vanished over the weekend, which led several to...
Queen, Adam Lambert Collab Over? Brian May Reflect on Heartbreaking Future With Singer
Brian May revealed good and bad news regarding Queen and Adam Lambert's future. Since 2011, Lambert has been joining the Queen's remaining active members, May and Roger Taylor, in touring and performing the band's hit songs. The American vocalist joined the duo two years after Paul Rodgers ended his project with them.
SVU's Benson Will Address Feelings for Stabler in Holiday Episode, EP Confirms
Those of you who don’t care for the ongoing, tumultuous friendship-or-is-it-more? between former Law & Order: SVU partners Benson and Stabler, avert your eyes. Mariska Hargitay’s Capt. Olivia Benson “will talk to Rollins about her feelings for Stabler in Episode 9,” executive producer Julie Martin said Monday in response to a fan’s question on Twitter. She will talk to Rollins about her feelings for Stabler in Episode 9, Dec 8th. #ATraumaInAPearTree — Julie Martin (@JulieMartinNY) November 21, 2022 Episode 9, which is slated to air on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 9/8c, also will be the final SVU for Kelli Giddish’ Amanda Rollins. In a promo...
Which TV Season Finale Completely Shocked You To Your Core?
I'm still screaming about the House of the Dragon ending!
Liam Gallagher Slammed For Singing Oasis Songs in Mexico City Show — See His Shocking Response Here
Liam Gallagher's past relationship with Oasis members did not stop him from singing his songs with the band. Mexico welcomed Gallagher days before his November 19 show at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. Concertgoers received the best setlist from him as he performed 10 Oasis songs out of the total 16 songs, including "Stand By Me," "Roll It Over," Morning Glory," and "Wonderwall," among others.
Blythe Danner says she is 'lucky to be alive' after battle with oral cancer
Blythe Danner is opening up about her private battle with oral cancer.
Aaron Carter Son: What's Going To Happen Next To 11-Month-Old Prince?
Aaron Carter was the father of an 11-month-old kid named Prince at the time of his death. He was even attempting to rebuild his life before being discovered dead in his bathtub at his Lancaster, California home on November 5. However, the "I'm All About You" singer lost custody of...
Real Reason Why Metallica, Dave Mustaine's Reunion NEVER Happened Revealed
The possibility of Dave Mustaine's return to Metallica vanished suddenly. Metallica lost its original singer when the band fired Mustaine in 1983. But fans were hopeful of a reunion after the former frontman revealed he started a conversation with former Metallica bandmate, James Hetfield. According to Mustaine, the discussion was...
GloRilla Makes Shocking Discovery: Rapper Clueless About Her Food for Thanksgiving; Here’s Why
Thanksgiving is coming up and many fans are waiting for their favorite celebrities to post their holiday photos and food online. However, GloRilla has a problem as she recently discovered something that distraught her, and now she doesn't know what to eat during the special event. Taking to her official...
Tyga Birthday: Age, Net Worth, Relationship With Kylie Jenner, and More Details About Rapper
Tyga, Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend, has had his own ups and downs since he started his career. The rapper, whose real name is Michael Ray Nguyen-Stevenson, established his career as a rapper starting in 2004. Although his music career blooms, it is often outshined by his personal issues. Amid his absence...
