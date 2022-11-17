ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Famed '60s Television Star Dies

“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Famed R&B Singer Dies

Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
musictimes.com

Is Britney Spears Okay? Singer Deactivates Instagram After Concerning Display of Behavior

Britney Spears' Instagram account has seen its fair share of controversies. The singer is not shy to share a cent or two just about anything under the sun, however, her silence is another statement altogether. According to reports, Spears' Instagram account mysteriously vanished over the weekend, which led several to...
musictimes.com

Queen, Adam Lambert Collab Over? Brian May Reflect on Heartbreaking Future With Singer

Brian May revealed good and bad news regarding Queen and Adam Lambert's future. Since 2011, Lambert has been joining the Queen's remaining active members, May and Roger Taylor, in touring and performing the band's hit songs. The American vocalist joined the duo two years after Paul Rodgers ended his project with them.
TVLine

SVU's Benson Will Address Feelings for Stabler in Holiday Episode, EP Confirms

Those of you who don’t care for the ongoing, tumultuous friendship-or-is-it-more? between former Law & Order: SVU partners Benson and Stabler, avert your eyes.  Mariska Hargitay’s Capt. Olivia Benson “will talk to Rollins about her feelings for Stabler in Episode 9,” executive producer Julie Martin said Monday in response to a fan’s question on Twitter. She will talk to Rollins about her feelings for Stabler in Episode 9, Dec 8th. #ATraumaInAPearTree — Julie Martin (@JulieMartinNY) November 21, 2022 Episode 9, which is slated to air on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 9/8c, also will be the final SVU for Kelli Giddish’ Amanda Rollins. In a promo...
musictimes.com

Liam Gallagher Slammed For Singing Oasis Songs in Mexico City Show — See His Shocking Response Here

Liam Gallagher's past relationship with Oasis members did not stop him from singing his songs with the band. Mexico welcomed Gallagher days before his November 19 show at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. Concertgoers received the best setlist from him as he performed 10 Oasis songs out of the total 16 songs, including "Stand By Me," "Roll It Over," Morning Glory," and "Wonderwall," among others.
musictimes.com

Real Reason Why Metallica, Dave Mustaine's Reunion NEVER Happened Revealed

The possibility of Dave Mustaine's return to Metallica vanished suddenly. Metallica lost its original singer when the band fired Mustaine in 1983. But fans were hopeful of a reunion after the former frontman revealed he started a conversation with former Metallica bandmate, James Hetfield. According to Mustaine, the discussion was...
