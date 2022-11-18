A 5-year survival update of CheckMate 227 support the use of nivolumab plus ipilimumab in patients with advanced non–small cell lung cancer. The benefits to overall survival (OS) with the use of dual immune checkpoint inhibitors over chemotherapy alone were further confirmed based on results of a 5-year survival update for CheckMate 227 (NCT02477826).1 Findings support the use of nivolumab (Opdivo) and ipilimumab (Yervoy) as a potential firstline approach in advanced non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and were presented at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer 2022 North America Conference on Lung Cancer by Jonathan W. Riess, MD, MS.2.

