Cyber Monday has Amazon's newest Fire Tablets down to only $40

Tablets are that perfect device that slots in between a smartphone and a full-sized computer. They allow for larger screen real estate for shopping, reading, watching movies, games, and more. Whether it is using the bigger screen to follow along with a recipe or catching up on your favorite shows, the holidays are the best time to pick one up! Also because that's when the biggest sales are happening, and Amazon is discounting all of its excellent Fire tablets .

While Amazon's Fire tablets are generally a great deal any time of the year, they get even better during the holidays. If you're shopping for a tablet and on a tight budget, check out the new Fire 7. This compact tablet picked up some solid updates and impressed us during our review of it. But don't forget that for nearly every table it offers, there's a kids version too !

The Amazon Fire 7 isn't the most powerful tablet Amazon offers, but it is perfect for watching videos, reading Kindle books, browsing the web, and more. When Amazon updated it this year, the tablet picked up some nice improvements that make the $40 Cyber Monday deal an easy buy.

Amazon Fire 7 (2022) 16GB: $59.99 $39.99

Don't let the budget price fool you. While this isn't the most powerful option on the market, the Fire 7 tablet is great for casual web browsing and watching movies. View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids (2022) 32GB: $149.99 $79.99

The Fire HD 8 Kids is an excellent tablet for most kids as it offers a great-looking screen but isn't so large that it's difficult for smaller hands to hold. Plus, it has plenty of power to handle light gaming too. Don't forget there's a Pro model for older kids as well. View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) 32GB: $149.99 $74.99

When you need screen real estate and power to handle whatever you throw at it, the Fire HD 10 is the way to go. View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) 32GB: $199.99 119.99

So you have a kid that's too old for kiddie devices but not ready for the grown-up version. This is exactly where the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro comes in. View Deal

If you're unfamiliar, just as Amazon's fire tablets are some of the best Android tablets for adults, they are equally as impressive for kids , maybe better. They are so great for kids because of the fantastic tools for parents and the massive library of content specifically for kids in the Amazon Kids+ program. Oh, and you get a year free, along with a two-year worry-free warranty when you purchase one.

When you want a tablet with a slightly larger display, check out the Fire HD 8 for both kids and adults . Of course, you don't only get a bigger screen. The Fire HD 8 also offers more RAM, a faster processor, improved speakers, and more.

But when you really want to step up and get the biggest Amazon tablet available, you'll be looking at the Fire HD 10. This is the top-of-the-line in terms of Fire tablets. Check out the Pro line for kids ready for a more mature experience, like the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro . If you aren't sure which would best suit your child, be sure to check out our guide on the differences between Amazon Fire Kids tablets.

(Image credit: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central)

Speaking of productivity, if you are looking for a device that doubles as an entertainment tablet, but you need it for getting your work done, then check out the Amazon Fire HD 10 Productivity Bundle. This is the first time Amazon has put together a kit for something other than smart home or playtime, and it really impressed us during our review . Along with the Fire HD 10 tablet, you also get a case with a keyboard built into it and a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365. While you'd usually pay $269.97 for the bundle, it's $144.99 at Amazon !

Amazon has plenty of bundles on sale for other devices too. Like pairing its excellent kid's tablets with wireless headphones designed for kids. These offer safe listening by limiting the max volume level. If you want a handy dock for your tablet, Amazon has its tablets bundled with a wireless charging dock to keep your device powered up and let it act as a smart display. Check out those and other bundles over here .

Do Amazon Fire tablets run Android?

Yes and no. Amazon Fire tablets run a custom version of Android called Fire OS. While Android is the operating system's base, it won't look like what you may be familiar with on smartphones or other tablets. You also won't have access to the Google Play Store or Google Services. So, no Gmail, Google Drive, or other Google apps. But many apps you enjoy on other Android devices are available in the Amazon App Store. You can still access Gmail and other Google favorites directly from the internet browser.

Do Amazon Fire tablets have Alexa?

Yes, you can access Amazon Alexa from your Fire tablet. You can enable hands-free Alexa, and your tablet will work similarly to a smart speaker when you say the keywords. You can also disable the service entirely if you don't want the voice assistant on your tablet.

Can I use a microSD card with an Amazon Fire tablet?

Yes, all Amazon Fire tablets can use a microSD card to expand the storage. The tablets come with different internal storage options ranging from 16GB to 64GB and will accept memory cards up to 1TB.