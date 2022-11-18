Corsair discount codes for November 2022

FAQs

Does Corsair offer free shipping?

Corsair does not offer free shipping as a standard option when ordering from their website unless you’re spending over $79 on a single order. You might be able to reduce the cost of shipping with a Corsair coupon or promo code if one is available.

Can I get a Corsair student or military discount?

Corsair doesn’t currently offer students or military personnel a specific discount. There are still a tonne of other ways to save available to everyone no matter their student or military personnel status. If this ever changes and they do start to offer one though, we’ll let you know.

Do I get a warranty with my Corsair order?

Yes, items ordered from Corsair and resellers are covered by a warranty. The length of the warranty depends on the specific product but warranties can last up to 2 years. It’s best to understand what and how long you’re covered for when making your purchase and could definitely be worth taking a look at Corsair’s extended warranty plans.

What is the Corsair XP Care service?

Corsair XP Care is Corsair’s extended warranty plan that you can purchase whilst you’re checking out. It covers your purchase for 3-5 years, so if anything goes wrong with it a replacement will be shipped out to you within 2-3 business days. Returns and shipping are free as part of Corsair XP Care and you can claim up to 2 times within your 3-5 year plan.

Is Corsair a good brand?

Corsair has years of experience in designing and manufacturing hardware and it shows. They regularly score highly when we review their latest products, so they’re a safe bet when comparing your options.

Can I return my Corsair order?

Yes, for the majority of the year Corsair accepts returns for up to 30 days after you receive your order. During the holiday season Corsair does offer an extended returns period depending on your purchase. For the full terms and conditions and if you’re unsure what policy your order falls under, head over to Corsair’s website.

Hints and tips

It’s not just coupons that can help you save on your Corsair purchases, you can also follow these hints and tips to enjoy that extra saving:

Save with Bundles: If you're after more than one item, make sure to check out Corsair's selection of bundles. Corsair offers bundles of multiple products at a cheaper price than buying them individually. Previous bundles have included RGB gaming keyboards, mice, and headsets as well as builder bundles including cases, cooling systems, and power supplies.

Shop the Special Offers: You can find all of the latest ways to save by checking out the 'Special Offers' page. You can find this at the bottom of Corsair's website and it's full of bundles, discounts, and deals.

Holiday Sales: Once the holiday season starts approaching, you know it's time to save. Black Friday's a big one too, with up to 50% off and exclusive bundles offering unmissable deals. It's also worth shopping around as sales and events at other retailers may land you some extra dollars in your pocket, so check out events like Amazon Prime Day to see if any discounts on Corsair products are available.

Corsair certified refurbished: By shopping Corsair's range of refurbished products you can save up to 50% compared to buying new. All refurbished products are stringently tested, have up-to-date firmware, and enjoy the benefit of a one-year warranty and support.

Sign up for Corsair's newsletter: By entering your email address on Corsair's website, you'll get exclusive product news and special offers sent straight to your inbox so you never miss out.

How to use Corsair coupons

Your first step is to find the items you’d like and add them to your cart. Once you’ve headed to the checkout page, find the box called ‘Gift Card or Discount Code’, enter the code into the box, and click ‘Apply’. As long as the code is valid, the discount will be applied and you’ll be able to finalize your order and enjoy your savings.