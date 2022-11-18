Get a hefty £130 off this rock'n'roll Marshall wireless speaker in early Black Friday sales

Marshall is getting into the early Black Friday spirit with some great savings across its wireless speakers and headphones.

The biggest saving of the lot is with the Marshall Stanmore II wireless speaker – you can get a chunky £130 off the retail price at Amazon today.

Other products also getting their prices slashed are the smaller Acton II wireless speaker, Major IV on-ear wireless headphones, and Emberton portable Bluetooth speaker.

While we've not tested these exact models, Marshall's distinctive design is always a draw, adding a splash of old-school hard rock to your home. They're packed with good Bluetooth features, are easy to use and quote impressively long battery life. Sound-wise, we've tested the Acton II Voice speaker before and found it entertaining with surprisingly big bass weight for its size, but a tad unwieldy at high volumes and could do with better timing and dynamics. However, at these lower prices, Marshall's other products are definitely worth considering.

The savings you can make on the Marshall products vary depending on the retailer they're available at in the lead up to Black Friday, with additional price cuts on the actual day of Black Friday – 25th November – itself.

Marshall Stanmore II was £329 now £199 at Amazon (save £130)

Save a whopping £130 on this mighty wireless speaker, ideal for anywhere in your home. It's mains-powered, you can stream music from your phone via Bluetooth 5.0 or plug your device into the RCA inputs or 3.5mm input. You can also tweak the speakers' sound using the nifty bass and treble controls on the unit, or adjust the EQ using the app. View Deal

Marshall Acton II was £239 now £169 at Amazon

Marshall Acton II was £219 will be £149 at Currys (on 25.11.2022)

You can also save £70 on the more compact Acton II wireless speaker, especially if you wait for the lowest price of £149 on the actual day of Black Friday. Stream music via Bluetooth 5.0 or plug in your music player to the 3.5mm jack. Class D amps for the woofer and tweeters promise big stereo sound. View Deal

There are other early Black Friday deals from Marshall also going live today. The Major IV on-ear headphones, which have Bluetooth 5.0 and a huge 80 hours of wireless playtime, will be just £89 on Amazon , down from £129.

And you can save £30 on Marshall's original Emberton model - a petite portable Bluetooth speaker that has over 20 hours battery life, excellent IPX7 water resistance, and delivers 360-degree sound. You'll be able to snap it up for £99 at Amazon – a bargain.



Or you can make an even bigger £40 saving on Emberton if you wait one more week until Black Friday (25th November), as the Emberton will be on sale for just £89 at John Lewis , for one day only.

All Marshall deals will end on the 25th, so snap them up while they last.

Marshall Major IV was £129 now £89 at Amazon (save £40)

Cool rock aesthetics meet a monumental 80+ hours of playtime on these wireless on-ear headphones. They feature Bluetooth 5.0, custom drivers and Marshall's signature sound. View Deal

Marshall Emberton was £129 now £99 at Amazon (save £30)

Make a bigger £40 saving if you wait: was £129 will be £89 at John Lewis on 25.11.2022

This petite, rugged and portable Bluetooth speaker offers 360-degree sound, IPX7 water resistance, and over 20 hours of playtime. Neat. View Deal

