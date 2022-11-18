I'm a Celebrity final date confirmed — and it's closer than you think!

The I'm A Celebrity final is always a big event for fans of the reality show, where we see the remaining campmates battling it out in order to be crowned King or Queen of the jungle, a coveted title among brave celebs!

Eliminations are kicking off on Friday, November 18 so now viewers at home have the power to decide who stays and who goes, instead of just voting for them to do trials. So the pressure is on for the campmates to impress the audience.

This means we're creeping closer to the I'm a Celebrity 2022 final, which has a confirmed air date of Sunday, November 27. The final is a bumper episode too, clocking in at 1 hour 40 minutes, making it a feature-length special with celebrities looking to secure votes one last time.

Fans will be pleased to know that the iconic Celebrity Cyclone is back, which will feature the final four campmates and put them through their paces. It's been a staple since season 6, and it's no easy feat as it's considered to be the show's toughest challenge.

According to ITV, the Cyclone features "approximately 500 litres of slime" per run, 100 crew members are involved, and plenty of obstacles are thrown at campmates, not to mention the high-speed water jets! So if this is your first I'm a Celebrity final, you're in for a treat!

But before then, we've got plenty more trials to come, and it's up to viewers at home who will make it all the way to the Celebrity Cyclone this year, and who will be forced to leave the jungle without the big title.

This year's campmates have been in the jungle for almost two weeks. (Image credit: ITV)

Unfortunately, Love Island 's Olivia Attwood didn't make it very far into the competition as she was forced to withdraw early on due to health concerns.

In a recent interview , Olivia revealed she was dangerously anaemic following a routine blood test taken on set. She said: "I was so scared, I was like 'what the hell is wrong with me?'"

They couldn't give me an answer, they just told me that they had to get me to the hospital immediately. The results were really, really low when they put them into their reader and they consulted with another doctor off-site. I had those bloods done in England before I left, and they were fine. I was confused and of course very, very worried."

I'm a Celebrity continues on ITV at 9 pm on Friday, November 18. Episodes are also available on demand via ITV X .