Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix’s Best Weekend Concerts: Smashing Pumpkins, Jane’s Addiction, Descendents

By Benjamin Leatherman, Ashley Naftule, Amy Young
Phoenix New Times
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Phoenix New Times

Best Phoenix Concerts This Week: Blu DeTiger, The 1975, Phunk Junkeez

Thanksgiving week offers many perks, the biggest of which is the fact it's a three-day work week. Here’s another bit of good news: notable shows and happening at venues around the Valley, particularly on Wednesday night (a.k.a. Thanksgiving Eve). Highlights include English pop-rockers The 1975, post-punk/darkwave act The Soft...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Foreigner announces Farewell tour date at Ak-Chin Pavillion in Phoenix

PHEONIX — British-American rock band Foreigner announced Monday plans to perform in the Valley as part of their Farewell tour. Fans will get the chance to see the creators of “I Want to Know What Love Is,” at Ak-Chin Pavillion on August 20, with special guest Loverboy, event organizers said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Huss Brewing Co.'s Owners Plan to Revive Papago with a New Mesa Taproom

Original Phoenix craft beer fans will remember Papago Brewing Co., a company that helped inspire the now booming brewery scene in the Valley. Soon, the bygone brewery will be back. Leah and Jeff Huss, who together own Huss Brewing Co., are reviving the influential brewery and opening a new taproom in Mesa.
MESA, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Let These 8 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Do The Cooking This Thanksgiving

We are midway through November and that means family, friends, and of course, Thanksgiving. Get ready to sit back, relax, and let Phoenix restaurants take care of your dining needs. Check out these 10 Thanksgiving Phoenix restaurant deals. CIELO. 13225 North Eagle Ridge Drive, Scottsdale. 480-333-1880. Want to spend Thanksgiving...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Esquire Named This Midtown Phoenix Restaurant One of the Best in America

Driving north on Seventh Avenue in midtown Phoenix, you'll notice a patio lined with terracotta planters and patrons lounging on tan upholstered chairs at tables lined up on the black asphalt. They sip lattes and nosh on southwestern fare like churro waffles and hush puppies made of corn meal at Valentine, a coffee, brunch, and dinner restaurant in the quirky and colorful Melrose District.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Christmas & Holiday Spectacular coming to Bell Bank Park in Mesa

PHOENIX — The first Pratt Brothers Christmas & Holiday Spectacular is coming to Mesa’s Bell Bank Park this weekend as the holiday season marches on. The event aims to create an immersive holiday walk-thru experience in the East Valley with light shows, live entertainment, pyrotechnics, cookie-making and meet-and-greets with Santa.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Nov. 18-20

Time: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Address: 24445 W. Sunrise Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326. "Join us at Gilbert Regional Park for a variety of musical entertainment, food and drink, shopping, and family fun this fall! Support local businesses and shop small during the festival. We will have products ranging from Gilbert gear to home goods and we're sure you'll find something for everyone on your list. Rock out with local musicians, Chauncey Jones and Matt Farris on Friday and The Retro Connection and 24K Magic- Bruno Mars on Saturday."
PHOENIX, AZ
peoriatimes.com

Art and Wine Festival makes its way to Peoria for first time

Willcox Wine Country and Silver Lining Riding are combining to bring the award-winning Art and Wine festival to Peoria. This will be the first time that the event has been in Peoria. It will be held at the Centennial Plaza Park on Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20. “If...
PEORIA, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Chill with cats at local café

November 2022 — La Gattara Cat Café & Boutique provides a safe, relaxing space where people can enjoy beverages and snacks in the presence of adorable, adoptable cats with the goal of finding forever homes for its adoptable cats. Alongside its mission to provide safe spaces for cats...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Taylor Swift fans in Arizona vent frustration after tour ticket sale fiasco

PHOENIX - Fans of Taylor Swift in Phoenix, like some others across the country, are voicing their frustration amid the now-well publicized troubles with ticket sales for Swift's upcoming tour. "Extremely frustrating, and disappointing too," said Alexandra Lazzara. Fans, bots overwhelmed site, Ticketmaster officials said. Swift fans trying to access...
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

Ferguson opens giant automated warehouse in Chandler

Chandler is welcoming another business heavyweight to the city after Ferguson, North America’s leading distributor of plumbing and HVAC supplies, opened a new market distribution center on Queen Creek Road Nov. 15. The facility is one of the ways the company with 37,000 suppliers hopes to improve supply-chain slowdowns...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

50 cozy towns to visit this winter

PHOENIX (Stacker) -- If it feels like all of your friends are heading off on tropical vacations this winter, consider heading down a different path with a visit to a quaint, cozy American town. Whether you’re interested in dog-sledding through the wilds of Wyoming or touring luxurious mansions along the...
PHOENIX, AZ
iheart.com

This Arizona City Is One Of The Best To Live Without A Car

We live in a world where seemingly everyone drives cars to get around. But in some cities, it makes more sense to walk or take public transportation. LawnStarter compiled a list of the best cities to live without a car. The website states, "We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on 19 indicators of car-free-friendliness. We measured each city’s walkability, transit ridership, climate, and pedestrian safety, among other factors."
ARIZONA STATE

