Tennessee leaders respond to death of toddler who lived at homeless park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News first told you about a 23-month-old who was seen at Brookmeade Park back in March. That toddler, named Ariel Rose, died Nov. 11 at a transitional housing facility in North Nashville. Her cause of death is still under investigation. Ariel’s grandfather and...
"Dangerous loophole:" How purchased guns are tracked and traced, until they aren't
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — When someone in Tennessee buys more than one gun, the state holds onto the forms for those weapons, but not for long. News Channel 9 looked into how guns in Tennessee are tracked and then destroyed, and where this information goes once it leaves the purchasers hands.
Governor Ivey orders top-to-bottom review of execution protocol "for victims' sake"
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday asked Attorney General Steve Marshall to withdraw the state’s two pending motions to set execution dates in the cases of Alan Eugene Miller and James Edward Barber, the only two death row inmates with such motions currently pending before the Alabama Supreme Court.
Travel & Leisure names Gaylord Opryland Resort best Christmas light display in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Travel & Leisure named Gaylord Opryland Resort the best Christmas light display in the state of Tennessee. The travel magazine based in New York City made a curated list of the best Christmas light displays in every state from coast to coast. Christmas at Nashville's...
Middle TN school districts ask lawmakers to modify controversial 3rd grade retention law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- More local school districts are taking a stance against a controversial new law in Tennessee that says third grade students must repeat the grade if they don’t pass the state reading test at the end of the year. Students can avoid getting held back if they...
Bird flu threats forces Iowa turkey pardon to be virtual
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds pardoned two turkeys ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, just in a different way than normal. Reynolds pardoned turkeys "Stars" and "Stripes" by video in order to reduce the threat of avian flu. Iowa has been limiting the movement of live birds due to the bird flu....
Mobile sports betting officially begins in Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mobile sports betting is underway in Maryland two years after being approved by voters in a ballot measure and delays caused by regulatory hurdles. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan had pushed for an accelerated schedule after it was initially supposed to launch by next year's Super Bowl.
High prices for propane, heating oil drives up demand for firewood
GORHAM, Maine (WGME) — More Mainers seems to be trading in traditional heating fuel like oil and propane for firewood as the price of petroleum continues to spike ahead of the winter season. At Southern Maine Firewood in Gorham, their season is usually winding down but now still working...
