Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

FSU-Florida Rivalry Week: Clips from the Seminoles' Monday Practice

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football is on a four-game winning streak heading into its rivalry game against Florida. The Seminoles (8-3) and Gators (6-5) will square off in Doak Campbell Stadium on Friday night at 7:30 PM. FSU is currently a nine-point favorite per Circa Sports. Due to the Friday kickoff, the Seminoles held their usual Tuesday practice on Monday morning. The media had video access to the first two practice periods. Noles247 has compiled nine-plus minutes of clips from practice, which features Jordan Travis, the offensive line, DJ Lundy, and more. See the full video below:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU projected depth chart vs. Florida: One change of note

Florida State, currently riding a four-game winning streak, hosts Florida on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Seminoles released their projected depth chart on Monday for the upcoming contest. Changes of note:. - Darius Washington is now listed as a co-starter at right tackle with Jazston Turnetine. Last week. it was...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Florida withdraws scholarship offer from 2023 quarterback commit

Florida withdrew a scholarship offer for 2023 quarterback prospect Marcus Stokes, the former Gator commit announced on Twitter Sunday. The move comes after a video surfaced on social media Nov. 18 of Stokes using a racial slur. “My intention was never to hurt anybody and I recognize that even when...
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Billy Napier calls Florida's loss to Vanderbilt a 'setback,' 'reality check'

Billy Napier reacted to the current low point of his first season as Florida’s head coach by pointing to numerous self-inflicted wounds. The Gators fell 31-24 at Vanderbilt on Saturday. UF outgained VU 445-283 in total yards, but the Dores took advantage of multiple turnovers and penalties to take control of the game in the second half.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker: Where will the Seminoles go bowling?

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 8-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 19 in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings. The Seminoles likely trend up in this week's release after another upset-laden weekend in college football.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee triplets attend first FSU game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee triplets took on their very first FSU football game Saturday. WCTV has been following the trio--Kensley, Riley and Ellie--ever since they were born. Their parents, Megan and Bo Walker, are both FSU alums who dreamed of one day taking their kids to a game.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gators survive close game with Bethune-Cookman

Senior guard Nina Rickards helped stave off the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats with a career high 23 points. Both the Gators and Wildcats traded baskets all game long and Rickards helped keep UF in it by hitting clutch jump shots and stepping to the free throw line. Florida (3-1) defeated Bethune-Cookman (0-3)...
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida State AD says FSU would be in top revenue tier of SEC

Florida State athletic director Michael Alford believes that the Seminoles brand is among the most valuable in college sports — and he has some numbers to support his thoughts. Alford spoke at the university’s Board of Trustees meeting last week and presented updates on the renovations within the school’s...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU AD Michael Alford: Seminoles would be top 5 in revenue in SEC, Big 10

Florida State athletic director Michael Alford spoke at the university’s Board of Trustees meeting on Friday, November 14, sharing updates on the various ongoings of the Seminoles’ athletic department. He spoke on facilities updates, sharing progress on renovations to FSU’s football, baseball, softball, volleyball, beach volleyball and track...
WESH

More than 55,000 people celebrate Florida Classic in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hailed as the nation's largest football game between two historically Black Universities,Florida Blue Florida Classic brought thousands of people to Orlando Saturday to cheer for the 25th game. More than 55,000 people packed Camping World Stadium to watch the two big rivalry teams, Florida A&M and...
ORLANDO, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

IKO pursuing 700,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Clay County

IKO Industries, a 71-year-old Toronto-based maker of roofing, waterproofing and insulation products for the residential and commercial markets, is working toward construction of an almost 700,000-square-foot manufacturing complex in Clay County. A conceptual site plan for IKO South shows a 306,476-square-foot ISO (insulation) board manufacturing facility and office, a 265,381-square-foot...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
247Sports

247Sports

