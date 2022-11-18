TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football is on a four-game winning streak heading into its rivalry game against Florida. The Seminoles (8-3) and Gators (6-5) will square off in Doak Campbell Stadium on Friday night at 7:30 PM. FSU is currently a nine-point favorite per Circa Sports. Due to the Friday kickoff, the Seminoles held their usual Tuesday practice on Monday morning. The media had video access to the first two practice periods. Noles247 has compiled nine-plus minutes of clips from practice, which features Jordan Travis, the offensive line, DJ Lundy, and more. See the full video below:

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO