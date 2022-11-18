Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Florida State opens as more than a touchdown favorite over rival Florida
The Seminoles have an opportunity to snap a three-game losing streak against their bitter rival on Friday night.
FSU-Florida Rivalry Week: Clips from the Seminoles' Monday Practice
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football is on a four-game winning streak heading into its rivalry game against Florida. The Seminoles (8-3) and Gators (6-5) will square off in Doak Campbell Stadium on Friday night at 7:30 PM. FSU is currently a nine-point favorite per Circa Sports. Due to the Friday kickoff, the Seminoles held their usual Tuesday practice on Monday morning. The media had video access to the first two practice periods. Noles247 has compiled nine-plus minutes of clips from practice, which features Jordan Travis, the offensive line, DJ Lundy, and more. See the full video below:
FSU projected depth chart vs. Florida: One change of note
Florida State, currently riding a four-game winning streak, hosts Florida on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Seminoles released their projected depth chart on Monday for the upcoming contest. Changes of note:. - Darius Washington is now listed as a co-starter at right tackle with Jazston Turnetine. Last week. it was...
Independent Florida Alligator
Florida withdraws scholarship offer from 2023 quarterback commit
Florida withdrew a scholarship offer for 2023 quarterback prospect Marcus Stokes, the former Gator commit announced on Twitter Sunday. The move comes after a video surfaced on social media Nov. 18 of Stokes using a racial slur. “My intention was never to hurt anybody and I recognize that even when...
Everything Mike Norvell said after FSU's Monday practice about his team, their opponent, and more
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke after his team's Monday practice. He discussed numerous subjects, including the team turning their attention to Friday's game against Florida. The complete video is below and quotes follow:. Opening Statement. I thought today was a really good work day. Really, really...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier calls Florida's loss to Vanderbilt a 'setback,' 'reality check'
Billy Napier reacted to the current low point of his first season as Florida’s head coach by pointing to numerous self-inflicted wounds. The Gators fell 31-24 at Vanderbilt on Saturday. UF outgained VU 445-283 in total yards, but the Dores took advantage of multiple turnovers and penalties to take control of the game in the second half.
FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker: Where will the Seminoles go bowling?
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 8-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 19 in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings. The Seminoles likely trend up in this week's release after another upset-laden weekend in college football.
WCTV
Tallahassee triplets attend first FSU game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee triplets took on their very first FSU football game Saturday. WCTV has been following the trio--Kensley, Riley and Ellie--ever since they were born. Their parents, Megan and Bo Walker, are both FSU alums who dreamed of one day taking their kids to a game.
FSU Football continues to trend up in the USA Today Coaches Poll
Florida State has moved up to No. 16 in this week's USA Today Coaches Poll. The Seminoles were ranked No. 20 last week, after moving up 11 spots to re-enter the poll. The Seminoles are 8-3 on the season with a game against Florida coming up on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Gators are not currently ranked in the polls.
Second-Half Surge Helps Gators Overcome 17-Point Deficit, Defeat FSU
Florida Gators outscore FSU 50-24 in the second half to overcome a 17-point deficit to pick up a 76-67 victory on the road.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alex Fudge's incredible dunk highlights Florida's second-half comeback to take down FSU
Alex Fudge made up for his first-half technical foul in a big way Friday night. The transfer from LSU provided one of Florida’s highlights of the season during an epic second-half comeback to beat rival Florida State in Tallahassee. On a UF possession mid-way through the second half, Fudge...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gators survive close game with Bethune-Cookman
Senior guard Nina Rickards helped stave off the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats with a career high 23 points. Both the Gators and Wildcats traded baskets all game long and Rickards helped keep UF in it by hitting clutch jump shots and stepping to the free throw line. Florida (3-1) defeated Bethune-Cookman (0-3)...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida State AD says FSU would be in top revenue tier of SEC
Florida State athletic director Michael Alford believes that the Seminoles brand is among the most valuable in college sports — and he has some numbers to support his thoughts. Alford spoke at the university’s Board of Trustees meeting last week and presented updates on the renovations within the school’s...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU AD Michael Alford: Seminoles would be top 5 in revenue in SEC, Big 10
Florida State athletic director Michael Alford spoke at the university’s Board of Trustees meeting on Friday, November 14, sharing updates on the various ongoings of the Seminoles’ athletic department. He spoke on facilities updates, sharing progress on renovations to FSU’s football, baseball, softball, volleyball, beach volleyball and track...
WESH
More than 55,000 people celebrate Florida Classic in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hailed as the nation's largest football game between two historically Black Universities,Florida Blue Florida Classic brought thousands of people to Orlando Saturday to cheer for the 25th game. More than 55,000 people packed Camping World Stadium to watch the two big rivalry teams, Florida A&M and...
FAMU hosts Classic Tailgate ahead of Florida Classic football game
ORLANDO, Fla. — Get ready to enjoy some fun times before the big matchup this weekend. The Florida A&M University College of Law will host the Classic Tailgate on Saturday, Nov. 19. Alumni, students, faculty, staff, family and friends of FAMU can listen to music and make memories on...
NBC Miami
FAMU Grad Student to Finally Receive Degree Nearly Derailed by Controversial Photo
Florida A&M stopped Terica Williams from getting her master's degree in the spring over a viral image that appeared to be her in the nude, but now they’re changing course. What appeared to be nude photo taken at a Florida landmark delayed Williams from launching her career. Williams thought...
WCTV
Tallahassee bakery finds ingredients for success during uncertain times
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -First the pandemic, then inflation and supply chain woes. Running a restaurant or eatery right now is no easy feat. The Big Bend and South Georgia has seen its share of local restaurants closing over the past few years. But in 2022, Florida actually saw a slight...
Jacksonville Daily Record
IKO pursuing 700,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Clay County
IKO Industries, a 71-year-old Toronto-based maker of roofing, waterproofing and insulation products for the residential and commercial markets, is working toward construction of an almost 700,000-square-foot manufacturing complex in Clay County. A conceptual site plan for IKO South shows a 306,476-square-foot ISO (insulation) board manufacturing facility and office, a 265,381-square-foot...
floridapolitics.com
As medical marijuana industry grows, Gov. DeSantis changes leadership in state marijuana office
The state expects to award eight additional medical marijuana treatment center licenses by June, 30, 2024, according to budget documents. As Florida’s medical marijuana market grows and flourishes, the Gov. Ron DeSantis administration has changed leadership in the Office of Medical Marijuana Use (OMMU). Christopher Phillip Kimbal. Weesam Khoury...
247Sports
60K+
Followers
398K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0