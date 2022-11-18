ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Soccer-Dutch defender Ake says Senegal not to be underestimated

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

DOHA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The absence of Sadio Mane does not mean the Netherlands are going to underestimate African champions Senegal when the two sides clash in their World Cup Group A opener in Doha on Monday, Dutch defender Nathan Ake said on Friday.

Senegal's attacking talisman was ruled out of the World Cup on Thursday after injuring his knee playing in the Bundesliga 10 days ago in a major blow to his country's hopes.

But Ake said it will not diminish the threat they will face at the Al Thumama Stadium on Monday.

"It's going to be very tough," he told a news conference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23BhQN_0jFbRs8x00

"Senegal has good players and very strong strikers, even without Mane. Missing the World Cup due to an injury is very annoying, not only for him.

"Everyone wants to see the top players at work here. The fact that Mane is not there is therefore a loss for this World Cup," he said, echoing what captain Virgil van Dijk had said earlier.

"But we still have to prepare for a very tough job, because Senegal remains very strong. We’ve analysed them well."

Ake has bedded down a place in the Dutch back four over the last few months. "I hope I can play on Monday but we have many top defenders to pick from," he said.

But with coach Louis van Gaal expected to play three centre backs, the 27-year-old Manchester City player believed his chances of lining up against Senegal were good.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Morgan Freeman fans hurt and angry after actor leads Qatar World Cup opening ceremony

Morgan Freeman is being criticised for performing at the opening ceremony of the Fifa World Cup in Qatar.The 85-year-old actor kicked off the opening ceremony of the football competition on Sunday (20 November) by narrating the opening segment The Calling at Al-Bayt Stadium in Doha.He told the crowd: “We gather here as one big tribe and Earth is the tent we all live in.”This World Cup is being called controversial due to its host country, Qatar, and the concerns over human rights abuses there.For instance, the plight of the migrant workers who helped build Qatar’s infrastructure has been highlighted...
The Independent

Moment England players take the knee ahead of opening World Cup fixture against Iran

England players took the knee ahead of their opening World Cup 2022 fixture against Iran.Gareth Southgate confirmed the decision ahead of kick-off in Qatar, saying it’s what the players stand for.“We have discussed taking the knee, we feel we should,” Southgate said.“It’s what we stand for as a team and have done for a long period of time.”While players took the knee, the Football Association confirmed that captain Harry Kane would not be wearing the OneLove armband during the fixture, due to Fifa’s threats of “sporting” sanctions.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More England vs Iran: Team will take the knee before World Cup games, Southgate saysIran fans boo national anthem ahead of first World Cup fixture against England‘Psychic’ alpaca predicts winner of England’s World Cup group fixtures
The Independent

Thousands of Qatar fans appear to leave World Cup opener at half-time

Thousands of Qatar fans appeared to leave at half-time of the opening game of the World Cup, with their team already 2-0 down against Ecuador.Hosts Qatar opened the 2022 edition of the tournament on Sunday (20 November) with a Group A match against Ecuador, who were controversially denied an early goal due to offside but took a 2-0 lead into the break – and maintained it until full time.Ecuador captain Enner Valencia netted the disallowed opener before scoring from the penalty spot on 16 minutes then with a header on 31 minutes.Thousands of Qatar fans then left the Al...
The Independent

Piers Morgan attacks BBC over ‘outrageously disrespectful’ Qatar World Cup coverage

Piers Morgan has called out the BBC’s coverage of the Qatar World Cup opening ceremony.Those tuning into watch the event on Sunday (20 November) instead found Gary Lineker delivering an opening monologue, in which he criticised the host country’s treatment of migrant workers as well as its record on human rights.Ahead of the first match, which was between Qatar and Ecuador, Lineker explained why the World Cup had become “the most controversial in history”.Instead of showing events from the opening ceremony, which included a divisive cameo from Morgan Freeman, Lineker presented a segment that highlighted the allegations of corruption...
fourfourtwo.com

World Cup 2022: Ecuador fan goes viral for taunting Qatar with 'bribery' gestures

Ecuador beat Qatar 2-0 in World Cup 2022's opener – but one South American found himself in an altercation with home fans. World Cup 2022 has begun with Ecuador beating Qatar – and one fan of the South American nation has used the occasion to taunt the opposition fans about how they won the hosting rights.
The Independent

Oscar-winner Morgan Freeman helps open Qatar World Cup

Morgan Freeman sought to provide a dose of Hollywood gravitas as the 2022 World Cup was officially opened in Qatar.The Oscar-winning actor, known for his roles in The Shawshank Redemption and Million Dollar Baby, narrated the opening ceremony initially on a video before appearing in the 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium.He told the crowd: “We gather here as one big tribe and Earth is the tent we all live in.”Men dancing with swords, camels and a parade of World Cup mascots also featured in the ceremony to open the competition controversially awarded to Qatar.Dreamers, from the official World Cup soundtrack, was...
The Independent

World Cup: Beer flies everywhere as England fans celebrate first half goals vs Iran

England fans had plenty to cheer about in the first half of their opening World Cup 2022 fixture against Iran.The Three Lions scored three goals in an electric first 45 minutes, with Jude Bellingham getting the party started after a lengthy injury delay that saw Iran’s goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand forced off.Supporters back home watching in London could be seen celebrating the 19-year-old’s opener and - as is tradition - beer was flying everywhere.Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling added two more goals before the break as England stormed into a 3-0 lead.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More England vs Iran: Team will take the knee before World Cup games, Southgate saysIran fans boo national anthem ahead of first World Cup fixture against EnglandMoment England players take the knee ahead of opening World Cup fixture against Iran
AFP

Will any music stars perform in Qatar?

Several global stars have refused to take part in the opening ceremony of the Qatar World Cup, and with two days to go, it is still not clear who will perform. Britain's Robbie Williams, who performed at the last World Cup in Moscow, is also considered a likely participant. 
The Independent

Is Wales vs USA on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup fixture

Wales’ 64-year wait to take part in a World Cup has finally come to an end, with Robert Page’s team set to play USA in Qatar.Wales and USA clash in each nation’s Group B opener, after England and Iran – their other opponents in the pool – go head to head.LIVE! Follow all the build-up and action from Wales vs USA with our blogWith England expected by most observers to top the group, the general feeling is that Wales and USA will compete to be the team to follow the Three Lions into the knockout stages.But major tournaments rarely...
The Independent

Qatar World Cup defeat proves there are some things in sport you can’t pay for

The 22nd World Cup’s opening game really was not a football match, and not just because it was such an easy Ecuador win. What we actually watched was a political summit, a genuine geopolitical event.You only had to look at the most lucrative seats of all, rather than the swathes of empty ones as the hosts were beaten 2-0.There, Fifa president Gianni Infantino sat between the emir of Qatar and Saudi Arabian crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman, with Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan having shaken hands with Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for the first time earlier on.If they were...
Reuters

Reuters

649K+
Followers
365K+
Post
304M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy