CNN

Tyla

23-year-old woman with 42 kids says it’s not easy

A young mum has spoken out about the realities of having 42 children to take care of. Now, I don't know about you, but I can barely look after myself and my dog, let alone having a human baby to take care of - so I can't even begin to imagine the willpower and determination it must take to not only raise one, but a whopping 42 children.
Upworthy

5-year-old girl writes persuasive letters to parents demanding they change her name, raises $150 for it

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 2, 2021. It has since been updated. Kids often say the darndest things, so when a 5-year-old told her parents she wanted to change her name from Charlie to Charlotte, they dismissed her. She wasn't to be deterred though, as her parents would find out with time. It all started when Charlie Paige wrote her mother a letter expressing her wish to change her name. Bri, Charlie's mom, was surprised to receive her request in writing. Bri is an educator and was receptive to Charlie's pleas but still wasn't giving in, considering she was too young. Bri shared Charlie's story on TikTok in celebration of women’s history day.
The Guardian

I have struggled with lifelong disability – and I need people to get out of their bubbles long enough to show they care

“They’re not my friends. Friends show they care by being here,” I would splutter out as I sobbed, cuddling up to my mum in my hospital room. Struggling with a lifelong disability, I was 14 and had been in that same hospital room, with its paintings of princesses and pirates on the wall, for more than three months. During that time, I did not have a single friend visit.
B.Karl

Opinion: Take your power back and start living life on your terms.

After leaving an abusive relationship, it takes time to stop seeing yourself as the victim and ask why you allowed it. When I entered this phase of my healing, I saw a book entitled “Take Your Power Back”. It wasn’t until that moment that I realized I had handed over my power, and it was up to me to take it back.
Tyla

People left divided after woman reveals she washes her Christmas tree

One woman's festive trick when it comes to her Christmas tree has left people very split over whether it's the right thing to do. The exact date you're allowed to put up the Christmas tree is getting closer and obviously, you want it up as soon as possible to enjoy the maximum tree time in the year.
CNN

CNN

