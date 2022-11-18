Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 2, 2021. It has since been updated. Kids often say the darndest things, so when a 5-year-old told her parents she wanted to change her name from Charlie to Charlotte, they dismissed her. She wasn't to be deterred though, as her parents would find out with time. It all started when Charlie Paige wrote her mother a letter expressing her wish to change her name. Bri, Charlie's mom, was surprised to receive her request in writing. Bri is an educator and was receptive to Charlie's pleas but still wasn't giving in, considering she was too young. Bri shared Charlie's story on TikTok in celebration of women’s history day.

5 DAYS AGO