Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Supernatural creator pays tribute to Nicki Aycox following her death aged 47
Supernatural creator Eric Kripke has paid tribute to the show's star Nicki Aycox following her death. Aycox, known to fans of the long-running series for playing the first incarnation of Meg Masters, passed away last week. She was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2020. "Gutted to hear the great #NickiAycox, our...
digitalspy.com
Rings of Power special reveals new secrets behind Lord of the Rings show
Amazon has released the trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's new behind-the-scenes documentary. The clip features the actors talking through their passion for the show, over shots of the crew assembling the intricate costumes, creating the physical props, applying prosthetics, and filming the big-scale battles.
digitalspy.com
Former Neighbours and Home and Away star Jodi Gordon shares future acting plans
Former Home and Away and Neighbours star Jodi Gordon has been talking about her future in the acting business, and it sounds like she is ready to jump back on our screens again. The actress played Martha MacKenzie in Home and Away from 2005 to 2010, and Elly Conway in...
digitalspy.com
Michael McIntyre's US reboot of The Wheel unveils star-studded trailer
The Wheel is moving across the pond with creator and host Michael McIntyre at the helm and a line-up of celebrity contestants. Originally premiered on the BBC in 2020, the game show will keep the same format in the US with hour-long episodes and a roster of six celebrities choosing a category they claim to be experts in each.
digitalspy.com
Soaps release episodes early for the World Cup
Surprised 🤨 no official announcement from either BBC or ITV on this news. EastEnders episodes are on BBC IPlayer. Emmerdale and Coronation Street also released episodes before their airings on the ITV Hub (or now known as ITVX). I'm sooooo!!! happy I can watch it in my own time...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks confirms full details of Juliet Nightingale's tragic new story
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks will kick off Juliet Nightingale's heartbreaking story next week, as she undergoes tests at the hospital. The Channel 4 soap's winter trailer previewed a challenging time ahead for Juliet and her loved ones as she's told she could have cancer. Juliet will grow concerned about her...
digitalspy.com
RuPaul's Drag Race producers developing new series across Asia
RuPaul's Drag Race UK spoilers follow. RuPaul’s Drag Race could be expanding, with producers of the series reportedly developing multiple series across Asia. According to Entertainment Weekly, production company World of Wonder has partnered with O4 Media to create new iterations of the reality television show. The potential series would be set in India, Japan, Singapore and South Korea. The deal also includes the renewal of Drag Race: Thailand and celebrity versions of the show for each aforementioned country.
digitalspy.com
Strictly's Maisie Smith and Max George defend their age gap as they discuss romance
Strictly Come Dancing's Maisie Smith and Max George have defended their age gap as they discussed their romance. The duo went official as a couple in September, after they met while taking part in Strictly in 2020 and subsequently both appearing on the show's live tour. While there's a 13-year...
Letitia Wright Blasts The Hollywood Reporter For Story About Actors With 'Personal Baggage'
The "Wakanda Forever" star called the article a "personal vendetta against me."
digitalspy.com
Sky Kids launching a linear channel
“The 24-hour channel, aimed at children aged 7 and under, will get underway in February and offer all Sky Kids subscribers access to a raft of around 10,000 hours of programming, which was previously only available on-demand. The move follows the BBC’s decision to close CBBC’s linear offering within the...
digitalspy.com
Neighbours' April Rose Pengilly reveals if she'd return as Chloe Brennan
Neighbours star April Rose Pengilly has revealed whether she would return to the soap as Chloe Brennan, following the shock news that the show is being revived. The long-running soap was cancelled earlier this year after 37 years on the small screen, but Amazon Freevee gave it a new lease of life by ordering a new batch of episodes for 2023.
digitalspy.com
I'm a Celebrity's Charlene White shares mistake Ant and Dec made during trial
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'s Charlene White has revealed a mistake that Ant and Dec made during the first task of the series. Before the celebrities made it to the jungle, Jill Scott, Charlene and Babatunde Aléshé took part in The Ledge. They each had to walk along an elongated plank off the top of a skyscraper, and once they reached a wider platform, the plank would be removed.
digitalspy.com
Who really chooses the Couples Choice routine and music
To me it seems obvious that say Fleur and Rose’s CC was chosen by the couples themselves, but I just can’t believe that Carlos and Molly would have thought that their couples choice would go down well. Anyone know for certain how the choice is made. Would be...
digitalspy.com
Scream star's new TV series is cancelled
If you were excited to watch Scream star Neve Campbell in another mystery drama, we have some bad news for you. The actress's new series Avalon, expected to premiere in the US at midseason, has been abruptly cancelled after earning a straight-to-series order at ABC last February (via TVLine). The...
digitalspy.com
8 huge Casualty spoilers for next week
Casualty spoilers follow. Next week on Casualty, Stevie suffers a brutal attack, while Jan struggles to cope. Here's a full collection of the eight biggest moments coming up:. Stevie is prepared for her Jac Naylor award interview but is disgruntled when David warns her about one of the panellists 'Medusa Moira'. She's left further rattled when she realises Ethan is also going for the award as well.
digitalspy.com
Winnie the Pooh horror movie reveals first look at Christopher Robin
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey has revealed its first look at Christopher Robin. The slasher horror movie is based on AA Milne’s first Winnie the Pooh book, but follows a much darker and disturbing path as Pooh and Piglet go on a murderous rampage after Christopher abandons them.
digitalspy.com
SEAL Team - Season 6 question
Does anyone know if the sixth season of SEAL Team will air on Sky or is it only going to be on steaming? do Sky not own the rights now? anyone know when it's back? the first two seasons are now available on Paramount+ app on Sky Q box. Also...
digitalspy.com
The Peripheral star opens up about the show's "beautiful" handling of queer representation
The Peripheral star T'Nia Miller and showrunner Lisa Joy have addressed the sci-fi thriller's LGBTQ+ representation. Set in the future, the Prime Video series starring Chloë Grace Moretz incorporates queer relationships to the story in a natural, organic manner. "I don't think we mention, explicitly, sexuality or anything like...
digitalspy.com
Power Rangers stars pay tribute to Green Ranger Jason David Frank after he dies, aged 49
Power Rangers stars from across the series have paid tribute to Jason David Frank after his death at the age of 49. The actor first played Tommy Oliver in Mighty Morphin in 1993 and reprised the role in over half a dozen iterations of the franchise, wearing the mantle of Green Ranger, White Ranger, Red Zeo Ranger, Red Turbo Ranger and Black Dino Ranger at various points.
digitalspy.com
Top of the Pops 1994 -BBC Four
Ladies and Gentlemen welcome to the the thread dedicated to BBC Four’s run of 1994 Top of the Pops during the first half of 2023 in the year that saw the debut of Oasis in the Popscene along with the Britpop movement joined with cheesy tunes and not forgetting Wet Wet Wet’s 15 week stay at Number One.
Comments / 0