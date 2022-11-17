Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Wednesday, November 9. Shaquille Martin, 30 of Texarkana, failure to appear. Anthony Massey, 29 of Magnolia, criminal trespass...
KATV
'Smoke meat, not meth,' warns one Arkansas sheriff's office ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As family and friends prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving next week, one central Arkansas sheriff's office is sharing an important message. In a post on Facebook, the Saline County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of a homemade sign on Friday that read: "Smoke meat, not meth."
hopeprescott.com
Ivory Conway Charged With Rape
On November 12, 2022 at approximately 2:00pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Ivory Conway, 58, of Hope, AR. Mr. Conway was arrested and charged with rape. The arrest occurred in the 2600 block of North Hazel Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Conway was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
mysaline.com
Prohibited Hunting, FTA, and DWI in Saline County Mugshots on 11182022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
hopeprescott.com
Jairo Salazar Charged With Theft of Property-Auto
On November 13, 2022 at approximately 3:52pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Jairo Salazar, 20, of Hope, AR. Mr. Salazar was arrested and charged with theft of property- auto. The arrest occurred in the 600 block of Springhill Drive in Hope, AR. Mr. Salazar was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
‘You’re drunk, go home’: 8-pt buck freed from garage
A homeowner in Benton, Arkansas captured video of an 8-point buck in her garage, with its antlers stuck in shelves. When an animal control officer freed him, the buck just fell over, as if it fainted, while accidentally opening the garage refrigerator with his antlers as he fell.
KTLO
Area church among 35 in Arkansas to get exit approval from Methodists
The United States’ second-largest Protestant denomination is the United Methodist Church, but in Arkansas, it just got a little smaller during the state’s annual conference in Hot Springs during the weekend. One area church, the Bellefonte United Methodist Church, was among 35 congregations throughout the state now able to break away from the denomination after members of the Arkansas Annual Conference to ratify disaffiliation agreements with the churches.
Garland County sheriff investigating shooting death
Garland County deputies are investigating a shooting death Tuesday morning.
arkadelphian.com
Week in Clark County History: Nov. 20-26
For the Week in Clark County History, we combed through bound copies of the Daily Siftings Herald to choose some front-page news from editions dating 10, 15 and 20 years ago. A lack of rainfall was to blame for dropping water levels at Gurdon Lake. Nov. 21, 2012. State Sen....
mysaline.com
Retiring Bryant K-9 Officer needs help to get surgery for injury
You might be able to help a servant dog that has helped so many others. You may know that a K-9 that was working at Bryant Schools recently retired due to medical issues. Her name is Mya and she served the high school for about 5 years with her training in narcotics.
arkadelphian.com
Ouachita Student Foundation raises record $170K through Tiger Tunes
ARKADELPHIA — The Ouachita Student Foundation (OSF) raised $170,000 during Tiger Tunes, surpassing their goal of $135,000 for the entire 2022-23 school year. Tiger Tunes is an annual song-and-dance production that parodies popular music as a competition among student organizations. It is held each year during the university’s Homecoming weekend.
Four mayoral races go to runoff in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark — A runoff election notice has been issued for the following mayoral races in Pulaski County: Alexander, Jacksonville, Sherwood, and Wrightsville. Election Day will be on Tuesday, December 6 from 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m., and some Pulaski County voters will need to make their...
WATCH: Arkansas Woman Stumbles Upon 8-Point Buck Stuck in Garage
There are hunters that will go an entire season without seeing a buck, let alone an 8-pointer. One Arkansas woman found a buck in her garage. Just like that, the deer of many people’s dreams was just there, stuck in the garage. You think you know what you would do when the outdoors comes inside, but you don’t really know.
arkadelphian.com
Bledsoe secures win for county seat
It was a close call, but the victor in a contested race for justice of the peace was decided Friday. Zach Bledsoe will represent Clark County as justice of the peace for District 1. Bledsoe’s 104 votes were made official Friday afternoon by the Clark County Election Commission. Unofficial votes announced during Election Day gave Bledsoe a razor-thin 103-99 victory over Matthew Taylor.
arkadelphian.com
OBU student takes a spin on Wheel of Fortune
Sarah Spakes, a student at Ouachita Baptist University, is appearing as part of “College Week” on Wheel of Fortune. During this week of shows, all the contestants are college students going head-to-head spinning the Wheel to win once-in-a-lifetime vacations, new cars, and cash prizes by solving hangman-style puzzles.
arkadelphian.com
Lady Reddies defeat Arkansas-Fort Smith, 77-66
ARKADELPHIA — Henderson State notched another win Saturday as they defeated the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith 77-66. HSU has opened the season 2-0 at home and is currently riding an early two-game win streak. Three Reddies posted double-digit points in the 11-point win over the Lions. Ashley Farrar paced...
arkadelphian.com
Badgers advance to quarterfinals with 52-21 win over Ozark
The second verse — or in this case, round — was the same as the first as a quick start propelled the Arkadelphia Badgers to a 52-21 win over the Ozark Hillbillies in the second round of the 4A State Playoffs Friday night on AllCare Field at Badger Stadium.
