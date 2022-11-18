ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

14news.com

Food box distribution held Monday night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday night, officials with Rhythm Church held a food box distribution. It was at 1230 East Michigan Street, just south of Oak Hill Cemetery. The event ended at 8 p.m. Officials say anyone in need was welcome, and they handed out more than 150 boxes before...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Community shares Thanksgiving meal in Dawson Springs

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear joined Dawson springs residents to start their holiday a couple days early at the town’s pre-Thanksgiving celebration located at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park. “I’m just thankful that they’re all alive, that we’re all alive,” said Henrietta Lane....
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
14news.com

Tri-State woman celebrates 100th birthday at Evansville Wartime Museum

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Sunday, a Tri-State native turned 100 years old, and her family threw her a special surprise party at the Evansville Wartime Museum. Sally Overbey celebrated her birthday at the museum in the shadow of an iconic P-47 airplane, the same type of plane she helped to build in Evansville during World War II. At that time, her husband was fighting in the war overseas, and they went on to be married for 71 years.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

City of Jasper closing 3rd St. for storm-sewer infrastructure installment

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Jasper is closing 3rd Street at the intersection of Newton Street on Monday. Officials say it will be closed between Main and Newton Street. The closure is due to crews installing storm-sewer infrastructure. Officials say traffic will be rerouted onto 2nd Street, and...
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Historic Newburgh holding gingerbread house contest

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Just in time for the holidays, Historic Newburgh is hosting their second annual Gingerbread House Contest. The contest will take place December 3 at “Newburgh Celebrates Christmas.”. They say the theme for this year is “Small Town Christmas”. They’ll have categories for under 13,...
NEWBURGH, IN
14news.com

Mattress caught on fire in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A house was caught on fire early Saturday morning in Henderson. According to Henderson Fire Department officials, around 2:50 a.m. they were dispatched to a ‘fire upstairs’ on the 1200 block of Washington Street. They confirmed that the person living in the home was...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

EPD: Evansville man shot through closed door, woman arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a man in Evansville was shot by a woman at his home Saturday just before 6 a.m. According to an affidavit, the man was shot by 57-year-old Marsheila Starks. Officials were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Lombard Avenue where they say they...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

14 News announces Sunrise School Spirit food display winner

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Time is up to vote for your favorite Sunrise School Spirit food display. As we told you, Carmi White County collected the most food this year in the Sunrise School Spirit competition. Now, we are announcing the winner of the best food display. This year’s ‘best...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

City of Jasper to close Third Street on Monday

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Jasper will be closing Third Street on November 21. According to the press release, Third Street will be closed at the intersection with Newton Street to help assist with the installation of storm sewer infrastructure. The street will also be closed between Main...
JASPER, IN
14news.com

INDOT: Lane restrictions planned on US 41 for railroad crossing repair

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions for US 41 near Evansville. According to a press release, beginning on Wednesday, November 30 crews will close the right lane of US 41 southbound. They say the closure will happen at the railroad crossing along the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Crews called to rollover crash in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say emergency crews were called to a rollover crash. They say it happened around 10:35 a.m. Sunday at Oak Grove and Cross Pointe. We’ve not heard information on injuries.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Meeting held to discuss school buildings in Webster Co.

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Webster County School Board approved to submit their “draft facility plan” to the Kentucky Department of Education for review. Every four years, the Local Planning Committee meets to discuss the needs for Webster County schools. An architect went into each of the...
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Officials investigating deadly house fire in Union Co.

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Uniontown Fire Department and Kentucky Fire Marshals Office is investigating a deadly house fire. They say it happened in the 500 block of Madison Street early Monday morning. According to fire officials, three people were in the home at the time of the fire,...
UNIONTOWN, KY
14news.com

Crews called to crash near AEP Rockport Power Plant

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash in Spencer County. Dispatchers say it happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday on Highway 231 near the AEP Rockport Power Plant. We don’t have any information on injuries, but it was called as an accident with extrication.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Mail carrier arrested, accused of trafficking marijuana in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A mail carrier in Henderson is facing charges after police say they saw her delivering a package to her own home. According to a press release, that USPS employee was identified as 28-year-old Destiny Thomas. Police say they discovered the package contained ten pounds of high-grade...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Police: Man shot at Evansville motel

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police responded to a shooting Sunday morning. Dispatchers say it happened just before 9:45 a.m. at the Esquire Motel at 1817 Old Business 41. Police say the victim reported he won a large amount of money at the casino, and contacted a woman online to...
EVANSVILLE, IN

