Food box distribution held Monday night
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday night, officials with Rhythm Church held a food box distribution. It was at 1230 East Michigan Street, just south of Oak Hill Cemetery. The event ended at 8 p.m. Officials say anyone in need was welcome, and they handed out more than 150 boxes before...
Community shares Thanksgiving meal in Dawson Springs
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear joined Dawson springs residents to start their holiday a couple days early at the town’s pre-Thanksgiving celebration located at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park. “I’m just thankful that they’re all alive, that we’re all alive,” said Henrietta Lane....
Tri-State woman celebrates 100th birthday at Evansville Wartime Museum
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Sunday, a Tri-State native turned 100 years old, and her family threw her a special surprise party at the Evansville Wartime Museum. Sally Overbey celebrated her birthday at the museum in the shadow of an iconic P-47 airplane, the same type of plane she helped to build in Evansville during World War II. At that time, her husband was fighting in the war overseas, and they went on to be married for 71 years.
City of Jasper closing 3rd St. for storm-sewer infrastructure installment
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Jasper is closing 3rd Street at the intersection of Newton Street on Monday. Officials say it will be closed between Main and Newton Street. The closure is due to crews installing storm-sewer infrastructure. Officials say traffic will be rerouted onto 2nd Street, and...
Historic Newburgh holding gingerbread house contest
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Just in time for the holidays, Historic Newburgh is hosting their second annual Gingerbread House Contest. The contest will take place December 3 at “Newburgh Celebrates Christmas.”. They say the theme for this year is “Small Town Christmas”. They’ll have categories for under 13,...
New after-school program building opens at Vanderburgh Co. mobile home park
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville mobile home park has a new after-school program building. Organizers cut the ribbon inside the new space at Grandin Pointe. This is just off north St. Joe avenue. Thanks to the new building, officials say the after school program will be able to serve...
Owensboro Transgender Day of Remembrance vigil hosted after mass shooting at CO LGBTQ club
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Monday, Tri-State Alliance assembled a vigil for Transgender Day of Remembrance. It came just a day after five people were murdered in an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs. Julie Robinson is non-binary and the president of Tri-State Alliance. She told 14 News on Monday that...
Mattress caught on fire in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A house was caught on fire early Saturday morning in Henderson. According to Henderson Fire Department officials, around 2:50 a.m. they were dispatched to a ‘fire upstairs’ on the 1200 block of Washington Street. They confirmed that the person living in the home was...
EPD: Evansville man shot through closed door, woman arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a man in Evansville was shot by a woman at his home Saturday just before 6 a.m. According to an affidavit, the man was shot by 57-year-old Marsheila Starks. Officials were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Lombard Avenue where they say they...
14 News announces Sunrise School Spirit food display winner
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Time is up to vote for your favorite Sunrise School Spirit food display. As we told you, Carmi White County collected the most food this year in the Sunrise School Spirit competition. Now, we are announcing the winner of the best food display. This year’s ‘best...
Some customers in McLean Co. experiencing low water pressure due to main break
McLEAN CO. Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say customers who receive water services from Beech Grove Water District located in NorthWest McLean County are seeing a disruption in service do to a water main break in Sebree . They say customers will have little water pressure the rest of Monday. Crews...
City of Jasper to close Third Street on Monday
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Jasper will be closing Third Street on November 21. According to the press release, Third Street will be closed at the intersection with Newton Street to help assist with the installation of storm sewer infrastructure. The street will also be closed between Main...
‘Drums on the Ohio’ not happening in 2023, plans underway for 2024
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A post from the “Drums on the Ohio” Facebook page shows the event will not happen in 2023. Officials say it’s not being included in the 2023 Drum Corps International tour schedule. They say they hope to bring back the event in 2024,...
INDOT: Lane restrictions planned on US 41 for railroad crossing repair
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions for US 41 near Evansville. According to a press release, beginning on Wednesday, November 30 crews will close the right lane of US 41 southbound. They say the closure will happen at the railroad crossing along the...
Crews called to rollover crash in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say emergency crews were called to a rollover crash. They say it happened around 10:35 a.m. Sunday at Oak Grove and Cross Pointe. We’ve not heard information on injuries.
Meeting held to discuss school buildings in Webster Co.
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Webster County School Board approved to submit their “draft facility plan” to the Kentucky Department of Education for review. Every four years, the Local Planning Committee meets to discuss the needs for Webster County schools. An architect went into each of the...
Officials investigating deadly house fire in Union Co.
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Uniontown Fire Department and Kentucky Fire Marshals Office is investigating a deadly house fire. They say it happened in the 500 block of Madison Street early Monday morning. According to fire officials, three people were in the home at the time of the fire,...
Crews called to crash near AEP Rockport Power Plant
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash in Spencer County. Dispatchers say it happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday on Highway 231 near the AEP Rockport Power Plant. We don’t have any information on injuries, but it was called as an accident with extrication.
Mail carrier arrested, accused of trafficking marijuana in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A mail carrier in Henderson is facing charges after police say they saw her delivering a package to her own home. According to a press release, that USPS employee was identified as 28-year-old Destiny Thomas. Police say they discovered the package contained ten pounds of high-grade...
Police: Man shot at Evansville motel
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police responded to a shooting Sunday morning. Dispatchers say it happened just before 9:45 a.m. at the Esquire Motel at 1817 Old Business 41. Police say the victim reported he won a large amount of money at the casino, and contacted a woman online to...
