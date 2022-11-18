The Patriots faced off against the New York Jets on Sunday in a largely uneventful game where the defenses stole the show. Neither team scored in the first quarter, then both hit field goals in the second to bring the score to 3-3 going into halftime. After the half, there was no more scoring until New England rookie Marcus Jones returned a punt 84 yards to the house with only six seconds left in the game.

22 MINUTES AGO