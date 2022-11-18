Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Update: Joe Mixon (concussion) will not return for Bengals in Week 11
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) will not return to Sunday's Week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mixon suffered a concussion during Sunday's game and was not able to return to the game. Samaje Perine will take over as the team's lead back for the remainder of the contest.
How likely are the Browns to move on from DC Joe Woods in the offseason? Hey, Mary Kay!
DETROIT -- In this edition of Hey, Mary Kay! I answer Browns questions about Joe Woods, Deshaun Watson and more. Hey, Mary Kay: How likely are the Browns to move on from Joe Woods this offseason? — Nick Sette, Cleveland, Ohio. Hey, Nick: The defense has eight more games...
atozsports.com
Bengals’ chances of beating Steelers just skyrocketed after latest news
The Cincinnati Bengals have made it official. Defensive tackle D.J. Reader is making his return ahead of Sunday’s clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Earlier in the week, Bengals HC Zac Taylor shared he was optimistic about Reader’s status after the bye week. On Saturday, he was activated to the 53-man roster as reported by The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr.
WKYC
Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett laments a 'lack of importance' in practice on forcing turnovers
DETROIT — Of the many negative statistics from the Browns' 31-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, one might get slightly overlooked: Cleveland's defense didn't force any turnovers. In truth, though, it might be among the most important stats of all, as the team's current turnover margin of...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State vs. Michigan: ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of The Game in 2022
Ohio State and Michigan, ranked Nos. 2 and 3 in the College Football Playoff standings (respectively), renew their long-standing rivalry at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines broke an 8-game losing streak against the Buckeyes last year en route to the B1G Championship and their first-ever playoff berth. But the Buckeyes will be out for revenge and will look to take the next step toward a 3rd playoff bid in 4 seasons.
Lions Make Big Decision On Rookie Jameson Williams
The Detroit Lions are getting one of their top draft picks back at practice on Monday. Rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams, who's missed the entire 2022 season to date while he recovers from a torn ACL, will begin practicing again on Monday. The Lions are designating him to return from the PUP list.
Lions' Grades: Dan Campbell Outcoached Brian Daboll
Here are Week 11 Detroit Lions grades.
NBC Sports
Report: Andrews could be out for season after injury vs. Jets
The New England Patriots might be without their starting center for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season. David Andrews exited Sunday's win over the New York Jets with a thigh injury during the first quarter and did not return. After the game, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Andrews is "feared to have suffered a serious thigh injury that could end his season."
College Football Playoff picks after Week 12
Find out who our reporters pick after Week 12 for the College Football Playoff.
Patrick Mahomes on Travis Kelce connection: 'If he's man-to-man, I'm going to give him a chance'
It was never in doubt who Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes would look to for the winning TD in the final minute of Sunday night's game: Travis Kelce, "the greatest tight end of all time."
Updated Lions Draft Order After Winning Streak
The Detroit Lions are benefitting from the Los Angeles Rams losing.
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce turns short pass into 32-yard TD with spectacular run after the catch
Kelce made a catch at the Chargers' 27 and did the rest, weaving his way through a number of defenders before finding his way to the end zone.
Joey Galloway Thinks 1 Team Benefited The Most Saturday
There were a lot of big scares on Saturday, but ultimately the only College Football Playoff contender that lost was SEC giant Tennessee. For ESPN analyst Joey Galloway, one team in particular benefited from their loss to South Carolina. Appearing on College Football Final, Galloway argued that SEC West champion...
New York Giants lose 6 players to injury in loss to Lions
The Giants saw six players exit Sunday's loss with injuries, including WR Wan'Dale Robinson, who is feared to have suffered a serious knee injury, a source told ESPN.
Ravens' Lamar Jackson mad about Ronnie Stanley injury: I 'hurt him'
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was upset he injured Ronnie Stanley's ankle after getting rolled into the back of his teammate's ankle.
Cowboys' Tony Pollard takes Dak Prescott pass and races 68 yards untouched to score
The Cowboys running back now has three touchdowns of more than 50 yards on the season.
What does Daniel Jones need to prove to be part of the Giants' future?
What does Jones have to prove over the Giants' final seven games? And what are the Giants' options at QB next season?
Yardbarker
Browns Legend Receives Loud Applause At Cavs Game
The Cleveland area has arguably the sports world’s most devoted fan base, and it has a very strong sense of history, even if the market doesn’t have as much history to celebrate as some others. When the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, the big...
Superstar QB Justin Fields Injured; May Miss Rest Of The Season
Second-year superstar QB Justin Fields has been incredible lately, looking to be one of the best young QBs in the NFL. Unfortunately, a recent report suggests it is the bad news Bears.
Lions Receive Massive Injury Update On Key Offensive Piece
The Detroit Lions got off to a very tough start this season losing six out of their first seven games. They had a high-scoring offense but the defense couldn’t stop a cold as they are still in last place in the NFL in yardage and points allowed. However, they are beginning to show signs of improvement and breakthrough.
