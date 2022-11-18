ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

numberfire.com

Update: Joe Mixon (concussion) will not return for Bengals in Week 11

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) will not return to Sunday's Week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mixon suffered a concussion during Sunday's game and was not able to return to the game. Samaje Perine will take over as the team's lead back for the remainder of the contest.
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Bengals' chances of beating Steelers just skyrocketed after latest news

The Cincinnati Bengals have made it official. Defensive tackle D.J. Reader is making his return ahead of Sunday’s clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Earlier in the week, Bengals HC Zac Taylor shared he was optimistic about Reader’s status after the bye week. On Saturday, he was activated to the 53-man roster as reported by The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr.
CINCINNATI, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State vs. Michigan: ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of The Game in 2022

Ohio State and Michigan, ranked Nos. 2 and 3 in the College Football Playoff standings (respectively), renew their long-standing rivalry at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines broke an 8-game losing streak against the Buckeyes last year en route to the B1G Championship and their first-ever playoff berth. But the Buckeyes will be out for revenge and will look to take the next step toward a 3rd playoff bid in 4 seasons.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Lions Make Big Decision On Rookie Jameson Williams

The Detroit Lions are getting one of their top draft picks back at practice on Monday. Rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams, who's missed the entire 2022 season to date while he recovers from a torn ACL, will begin practicing again on Monday. The Lions are designating him to return from the PUP list.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Report: Andrews could be out for season after injury vs. Jets

The New England Patriots might be without their starting center for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season. David Andrews exited Sunday's win over the New York Jets with a thigh injury during the first quarter and did not return. After the game, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Andrews is "feared to have suffered a serious thigh injury that could end his season."
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Joey Galloway Thinks 1 Team Benefited The Most Saturday

There were a lot of big scares on Saturday, but ultimately the only College Football Playoff contender that lost was SEC giant Tennessee. For ESPN analyst Joey Galloway, one team in particular benefited from their loss to South Carolina. Appearing on College Football Final, Galloway argued that SEC West champion...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Yardbarker

Browns Legend Receives Loud Applause At Cavs Game

The Cleveland area has arguably the sports world’s most devoted fan base, and it has a very strong sense of history, even if the market doesn’t have as much history to celebrate as some others. When the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, the big...
CLEVELAND, OH

