Read full article on original website
Related
No. 2 Gonzaga posts wire-to-wire win over No. 4 Kentucky
Rasir Bolton scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half to help No. 2 Gonzaga post an 88-72
Hunter Dickinson leads Michigan to narrow win over Ohio
Hunter Dickinson had 24 points and 14 rebounds as No. 20 Michigan escaped with a 70-66 nonconference victory over Ohio
Strong start pushes Tarleton State past Boston College
Freddy Hicks led the way for a second straight game in St. Thomas as Tarleton State cruised past Boston College
Texas Tech Star Tyree Wilson Declares for NFL Draft After Injury
The Red Raiders pass rusher announced his decision after suffering a season-ending foot injury.
Comments / 0