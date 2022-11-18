ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Spun

NFL Coach Is Reportedly Getting Closer To Firing

An NFL head coach moved closer to getting fired on Sunday afternoon. The Broncos lost to the struggling Raiders on Sunday, as Denver fell to 3-7 on the regular season. Is Nathaniel Hackett's time coming to an end in Denver?. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio believes Hackett is at least...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Bill Cowher On Sunday

The NFL World is speculating about the former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach on Sunday afternoon, thanks to the performance of Jeff Saturday. The Colts interim head coach, whose hiring was widely criticized (mainly by Cowher and other former NFL coaches), could be off to a 2-0 start. Indianapolis won last...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
Cincy Jungle

Bengals lose Joe Mixon to concussion vs. Steelers

The Bengals have officially ruled Joe Mixon out with a concussion. The Cincinnati Bengals are up 24-20 in Pittsburgh on the Steelers. They could be doing the rest of their work without Joe Mixon. The standout running back is being evaluated for a possible head injury per the team. There’s undoubtedly a series of tests that the lead back will have to pass before re-entering the game.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals make roster moves with Isaiah Prince, Mike Thomas and Tegray Scales

The Cincinnati Bengals have announced the following roster moves:. Designated offensive tackle Isaiah Prince for return from the injured reserve list and returned him to the active roster. A fourth-year veteran, Prince had been on IR since September 2nd with an elbow injury. Waived wide receiver Mike D. Thomas. Thomas,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Trey Hendrickson limps off with injury vs. Steelers but is fine

Trey Hendrickson has returned to the field, so he’s fine for the time being. He actually drew a holding penalty late in the second quarter. The Cincinnati Bengals are taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers, and their attempt at revenge for Week 1 may have become a little more difficult.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Defense helps Ravens hold on to AFC North lead; Browns continue to plummet

The more things change in the AFC North Division, the more they stay the same. With yet another week in the books, the Baltimore Ravens remained at the top of the division after escaping with a 13-3 win over the Carolina Panthers, with the Cincinnati Bengals lurking a game behind on the strength of its victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh and Cleveland remain tied at the bottom.
BALTIMORE, MD
Cincy Jungle

Bengals News (11/21): Shutting the Steel Curtain

He fired out his game balls in a raucous, relieved locker room coming out of the bye much like they did last year with an utterly necessary win they blew open late on the road to get to 6-4. Last year it was Vegas. This year it was Pittsburgh and the Steelers' all-bets-are-off pass rush. They were down, 20-17, at the half in a typical division grinder but the defense rolled virtually snake eyes in the second half.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals get revenge vs. Steelers in 37-30 win at Pittsburgh

Coming out of the bye week, the Cincinnati Bengals amassed over 400 yards of offense in a 37-30 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. 37 points is the second-most the franchise has ever scored in Pittsburgh, and their last four wins have now featured at least 30 on the scoreboard. Joe...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Titans opening odds

After a huge divisional win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cincinnati Bengals will now travel to Music City and face off with one of the hotter teams in the NFL, the Tennessee Titans. The early odds have the Bengals as 1.5-point road favorites over the Titans, according to DraftKings Sportsbook....
NASHVILLE, TN
Cincy Jungle

Ja’Marr Chase to practice this week

The return of Ja’Marr Chase is coming soon, possibly in Week 12 when the Cincinnati Bengals travel to Nashville for a playoff rematch with the Tennessee Titans. Chase, who has missed the last month due to a hip injury, will begin practicing this week, according to head coach Zac Taylor, who also called the star wideout “day-to-day.”
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

5 winners and 3 losers from Bengals’ big win at Pittsburgh

The Cincinnati Bengals went into Pittsburgh looking to snap a three game skid against divisional opponents this season, and they walked away with a much-needed win against the Steelers. As always, it was a hard-fought, physical game, but Cincinnati made just enough plays to pull out win No. 6 and...
CINCINNATI, OH

