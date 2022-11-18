Read full article on original website
Cincy Jungle
Bengals lose Joe Mixon to concussion vs. Steelers
The Bengals have officially ruled Joe Mixon out with a concussion. The Cincinnati Bengals are up 24-20 in Pittsburgh on the Steelers. They could be doing the rest of their work without Joe Mixon. The standout running back is being evaluated for a possible head injury per the team. There’s undoubtedly a series of tests that the lead back will have to pass before re-entering the game.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals make roster moves with Isaiah Prince, Mike Thomas and Tegray Scales
The Cincinnati Bengals have announced the following roster moves:. Designated offensive tackle Isaiah Prince for return from the injured reserve list and returned him to the active roster. A fourth-year veteran, Prince had been on IR since September 2nd with an elbow injury. Waived wide receiver Mike D. Thomas. Thomas,...
Cincy Jungle
Trey Hendrickson limps off with injury vs. Steelers but is fine
Trey Hendrickson has returned to the field, so he’s fine for the time being. He actually drew a holding penalty late in the second quarter. The Cincinnati Bengals are taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers, and their attempt at revenge for Week 1 may have become a little more difficult.
Todd McShay predicts NFL Draft No. 1 overall pick
“I don’t think there’s a player in the country that gets more attention on the defensive side than Will Anderson does on a weekly basis." The post Todd McShay predicts NFL Draft No. 1 overall pick appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cincy Jungle
Defense helps Ravens hold on to AFC North lead; Browns continue to plummet
The more things change in the AFC North Division, the more they stay the same. With yet another week in the books, the Baltimore Ravens remained at the top of the division after escaping with a 13-3 win over the Carolina Panthers, with the Cincinnati Bengals lurking a game behind on the strength of its victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh and Cleveland remain tied at the bottom.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals News (11/21): Shutting the Steel Curtain
He fired out his game balls in a raucous, relieved locker room coming out of the bye much like they did last year with an utterly necessary win they blew open late on the road to get to 6-4. Last year it was Vegas. This year it was Pittsburgh and the Steelers' all-bets-are-off pass rush. They were down, 20-17, at the half in a typical division grinder but the defense rolled virtually snake eyes in the second half.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals get revenge vs. Steelers in 37-30 win at Pittsburgh
Coming out of the bye week, the Cincinnati Bengals amassed over 400 yards of offense in a 37-30 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. 37 points is the second-most the franchise has ever scored in Pittsburgh, and their last four wins have now featured at least 30 on the scoreboard. Joe...
Cincy Jungle
Samaje Perine matches career receiving touchdowns amount in win over Steelers
Some games, you just have to win with grit, and Samaje Perine helped the Cincinnati Bengals do just that on Sunday. The team’s backup running back had two receiving touchdowns before Joe Mixon was ruled out with a head injury, and Perine continued to play a big factor in the offense en route to the 37-30 win.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Titans opening odds
After a huge divisional win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cincinnati Bengals will now travel to Music City and face off with one of the hotter teams in the NFL, the Tennessee Titans. The early odds have the Bengals as 1.5-point road favorites over the Titans, according to DraftKings Sportsbook....
Cincy Jungle
Ja’Marr Chase to practice this week
The return of Ja’Marr Chase is coming soon, possibly in Week 12 when the Cincinnati Bengals travel to Nashville for a playoff rematch with the Tennessee Titans. Chase, who has missed the last month due to a hip injury, will begin practicing this week, according to head coach Zac Taylor, who also called the star wideout “day-to-day.”
Cincy Jungle
5 winners and 3 losers from Bengals’ big win at Pittsburgh
The Cincinnati Bengals went into Pittsburgh looking to snap a three game skid against divisional opponents this season, and they walked away with a much-needed win against the Steelers. As always, it was a hard-fought, physical game, but Cincinnati made just enough plays to pull out win No. 6 and...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Steelers first half
The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers are set to kick off at Acrisure Stadium, so come join the fun in our first-half game thread.
