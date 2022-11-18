Read full article on original website
Avatar 2’s runtime will surprise even fans of the first movie
With Avatar 2‘s release nearly upon us, more and more details about James Cameron’s epic sequel to his 2009 science fiction movie have come out, including the reported runtime. Avatar 2, titled Avatar: The Way of Water, will release in less than a month’s time, on December 16.
Harry Potter movies made it harder for Tom Felton to get other roles
You’d think being in a major franchise would result in lots of opportunities in Hollywood. Not so much for Tom Felton, who was in the Harry Potter cast as Draco Malfoy. After the Harry Potter movies, Felton got auditions, but struggled to get himself taken seriously. “Life after Potter...
Strange World review (2022) – Disney explores a new lost world
The House of Mouse’s latest feature puts conservation and generational conversations into the spotlight. Directed by Academy Award winner Don Hall – whose past credits include the likes of Big Hero 6 and Raya the Last Dragon – Strange World is a charming tribute to lost world style movies and a touching family drama.
Percy Jackson TV series has cast new Greek Gods
The upcoming Percy Jackson TV series for streaming service Disney Plus has cast two new Greek Gods. After the failure of the Percy Jackson fantasy movies, many fans of Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson books believed that the future of the book series as an adaptable property (either for TV or film) was dead.
Why Matt Damon turned down over $280 million to star in Avatar
Matt Damon, with over 90 acting credits to his name, has starred in many franchises over the years – be it the Jason Bourne spy movies, or even as a cameo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, that doesn’t mean that the actor takes every project that heads his way. In fact, there was one huge IP the star ended up turning down – James Cameron’s Avatar.
Is 1899 connected to Dark?
Is 1899 connected to Dark? Warning: mild spoilers for 1899 ahead. The new Netflix series from Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, 1899, has taken the world by storm since it arrived on the streaming service on November 17 2022. Set on a steamship named the Kerberos, the TV series...
Jessica Chastain wants to do James Bond movie, but not as a Bond girl
Award-winning actor Jessica Chastain is no stranger to action movies. In the past, we have seen her star in films such as Zero Dark Thirty and the science fiction movie Interstellar. However, it now looks like the acclaimed star has a new franchise in her sights – the James Bond movies.
New The Making of The Rings of Power series unveils stunning BTS work
One of the highlights of Rings of Power was the production design, lots of which was impossibly intricate, and genuinely stunning. So, if you’re a fan of the TV series – or even just of the way it looks – and want to know more about how it was made, we have some good news for you.
Game of Thrones: is the Night King a Targaryen?
Is the Night King a Targaryen? If watching the fantasy series House of the Dragon has taught me anything, it’s that if something bad happens in Westeros, then the Targaryen family are normally to blame. So what about the worst disaster to ever befall the seven Kingdoms, the Long Night?
Quentin Tarantino has great response for people who dislike his movies
The medium of film is such a subjective artform, with even the best movies of all time proving to be divisive. For Quentin Tarantino, pleasing everybody has never been the mission statement, and for anyone who doesn’t like his work, the filmmaker has a very simple solution. Tarantino has...
Jonathan Majors loves being the new Marvel villain, and here’s why
Being involved in the world of Marvel movies must be a lot of fun, but for many actors, there is a choice to be made as to what path your MCU character will take. For Jonathan Majors, who plays the new big, bad Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror, being the nemesis is proving to be incredibly satisfying.
Virgin River season 5 has wrapped filming, according to stars
It’s a great time to be a Virgin River fan because, according to one of the Netflix series stars, season five has wrapped filming. You read that right; Virgin River season 5 has finally finished shooting which means we’re getting closer and closer to it returning. The exciting...
Game of Thrones: who is Daenerys in love with?
Who is Daenerys Targaryen in love with? When the fantasy series Game of Thrones came to an end, people weren’t happy. After eight seasons and a lot of waiting, fans thought the TV series had rushed to the finish line and tripped over its own dragon tail in the process.
First ever MCU Disney Plus script revealed by Kevin Feige
The first MCU project ever agreed for the streaming service Disney Plus was for Guardians of the Galaxy, and it was the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The MCU movies‘ divisive Phase 4 is set to come to an end with Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.
Star Wars Andor episode 10: what happened to Kino Loy?
What happened to Kino Loy? The latest episode of the new Star Wars series, Andor episode 10, was a nail-biting whirlwind and it paved an uncertain future for a new fan-favourite character in the sci-fi series: Kino Loy. Kino Loy was first introduced at the beginning of the prisoner arc...
James Cameron gave back his Titanic paycheck because it cost so much
You’d think that making one of the highest-grossing movies of all time would lead to a pretty tidy payday, but James Cameron made no money from the ‘90s movie Titanic – because he gave it all away. The epic disaster movie, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet,...
Avatar 2 needs to make a silly amount of money just to break even
When it comes to bringing ambitious action movies like Avatar 2 onto the big-screen, there’s always been the sense that it involves a little bit of a gamble. 13 years ago, Avatar made $2.9 billion in the global box office: far exceeding its $237 million budget and breaking a few box office records in the process.
Chris Hemsworth wants MCU and DCEU crossover, with Thor vs Aquaman
Chris Hemsworth has expressed interest in the ever-controversial idea of an MCU and DCEU crossover movie, and has said that he wants to take on Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. His comments come off the back of saying that if he were to do another Thor MCU movie, it would likely be his last.
The Wonder ending explained
How does Florence Pugh’s new drama movie The Wonder end? Based on the novel of the same name, The Wonder is a Netflix movie set in 1862 and follows Elizabeth “Lib” Wright (Pugh), a nurse who’s just returned from the Crimean War. Looking for work, Lib’s employed by a small village council to keep watch over Anna O’Donnell (Kíla Lord Cassidy ), a young girl who’s supposedly not eaten for several months.
The Netflix series is wrong, Blockbuster always sucked
One of my prized possessions is a VHS of 1993’s Super Mario Bros: The Movie that comes from my local rental shop growing up. The tape, well intact, still has the yellow Video World sticker on its spine, inside a plastic case that’s weathered the years quite well, minus some grubby corners.
