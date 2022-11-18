Read full article on original website
Related
WWMT
Gov. Whitmer pardons turkey named Mitch E. Gander for Thanksgiving
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pardoned her first turkey Monday since taking office in 2019. The turkey's name, Mitch E. Gander, was selected out of more than 6,000 entries in the statewide contest, state officials said. Seneca of Grand Rapids and Mia of Harper Woods submitted the idea.
WWMT
Outfront Kalamazoo honors lives lost on Transgender Day of Remembrance
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Colorado shooting that killed five people and injured 25 others happened on Transgender Day of Remembrance, an annual observance to memorialize people killed in anti-transgender violence. The deadly Colorado nightclub shooting casts even more darkness for Kalamazoo's transgender and non-binary community. On Sunday, members of...
WWMT
A.G. Nessel urges DEA to extend telehealth for opioid use disorder treatment
LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a multi-state effort urging the Drug Enforcement Administration and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to permanently extend telehealth flexibilities for prescribing buprenorphine, an opioid use disorder treatment, according to the Attorney General's Office. This comes as 75,000 Americans overdosed...
WWMT
Here we go again
Kalamazoo, Michigan — After more than 20 inches of snow in parts of West Michigan over the last 48 hours, another blast of snow, wind, and cold was impacting the Mitten. This time an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow was possible, but that's only part of the story. Gusts over 40 mph were creating blowing, drifting, and whiteout conditions, at times.
Comments / 0