4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More
When used as a verb, yield means "to give up." Even when yield is used as a noun, it can often involve giving something up. Many high-yield dividend stocks come with significant trade-offs that make them less attractive to investors. That's not always the case, though. Here are four fantastic...
Best Dividend Stocks To Buy Now? 2 To Know
A dividend is a payment made by a corporation to its shareholders, usually as a distribution of profits. When a company earns a profit or surplus, the board of directors may decide to reinvest some or all of the money in the business or pay it out to shareholders as a dividend. Next, dividends can be issued as cash payments, shares of stock, or other property.
$10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years
Some high-quality growth stocks are too cheap to ignore following this year's bear market. Valuations are at the cheapest level in years, creating opportunities for great long-term returns. These two growth stocks have enormous potential as leaders in exciting industries, and investors should consider adding them to their portfolio. 1....
These 2 Stocks Are Ripe for the Age of Cord-Cutting
The cord-cutting trend remains intact. Cable TV industry stalwarts like Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Xfinity and Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) lost over a million customers last quarter alone, brining cable television's U.S. headcount down to a little over 71 million subscribers, according to numbers from Leichtman Research Group. That's well below over 100 million paying cable customers as recently as 2014.
US STOCKS-Wall Street slips as concerns rise of stricter China COVID curbs
Nov 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes ended Monday roughly down on fears that China could resume stricter measures to fight COVID-19 after it said it faces its most severe test of the pandemic. "There is this fear that China might reinstitute some of the COVID restrictions that they've...
This Stock Is Surging After Impressive Earnings, and It Still Looks Like a Bargain
After handily beating analyst expectations for revenue and earnings in the third quarter, Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) is showing even more confidence. The footwear retailer increased its outlook for 2022 to a new range of $4.42 to $4.50, up from $4.25 to 4.45, citing "strong momentum." That's an encouraging move at a time when many companies are reducing guidance.
2 Top Growth Stocks With "No Downside" to Buy Now, According to Wall Street
Scorching inflation has hit the economy hard this year, causing the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at the most aggressive pace since the 1980s. Many investors have responded by selling stocks, sending the market into a nosedive. But in some cases, Wall Street analysts think the selling has gone too far.
Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Fell Today
Shares of foundry giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) were falling today, down as much as 3.3%, before recovering to a 2.1% decline as of 1:52 p.m. ET. Taiwan Semi surged last week on the news Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway had taken a sizable stake in the semiconductor foundry giant. So it's not that surprising to see some investors locking in short-term gains on Monday.
Tesla has lost almost $700 billion in market value - the equivalent of 3 Disneys, 4 Nikes, or 6 Starbucks
Elon Musk's company has lost almost a Berkshire Hathaway's worth of market value, or more than the combined worth of Coca-Cola and PepsiCo.
Buying Bitcoin on the Dip? 3 Things the Smartest Investors Know About Crypto
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the giant in the world of cryptocurrency. It's the first player and the biggest. You can use it to make payments at more than 15,000 businesses worldwide. In fact, two countries -- El Salvador and Central African Republic -- even recognize it as legal tender. Investors flocked to Bitcoin last year as the entire cryptocurrency market soared past $3 trillion in market value.
Dell Technologies Stock Slides On Muted Demand Outlook After Solid Q3 Earnings
Dell Technologies (DELL) - Get Free Report shares moved lower Tuesday after the PC and laptop maker posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings but noted that weakening demand and strong U.S dollar would linger as headwinds into the final three months of the year and beyond. Dell earned an adjusted $2.30...
Want Passive Income in 2023? Buy These Dividend Kings
Today's market is tough. And your portfolio may be suffering. But if you invest in dividend stocks, the picture may begin to look brighter. These companies pay you annually -- just for owning their shares. So, in good times and in bad, you can rely on this passive income to lift the value of your holdings.
Burning Rock Biotech Limited Sponsored ADR (BNR) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Burning Rock Biotech Limited Sponsored ADR (BNR) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks...
ProPhase Labs Discloses 8.4% Position in LTRN / Lantern Pharma After Q3 Results
Fintel reports that ProPhase Labs, Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 910,000 shares of Lantern Pharma Inc. (LTRN). This represents 8.4% of the company. Lantern Pharma (LTRN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company innovating the repurposing, revitalization and development of precision therapeutics in oncology. It...
This Monster Growth Stock Just Reported Searing 56% Revenue Growth
This fitness industry stock won't remain under the radar for long if it keeps growing at this rate.
5 Stocks to be Thankful for This Thanksgiving
Even with Thanksgiving approaching, it's sometimes challenging to actually give thanks. Between high consumer prices and tight supplies of essential products - not to mention a volatile stock market - an attitude of gratitude is easier said than done. However, it's easier to digest market volatility with your turkey and mashed potatoes if you're a value investor with some dry powder in your account. So, consider these five hard-hit stocks — ZM, TSLA, AAP, RBLX, and D — not as holiday hangovers but as gifts from the market - and maybe soon, these turkeys will fly like eagles.
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) closed at $52.15 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.16% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Oil Prices Fall Over Low Demand Outlook, Strong U.S. Dollar
The energy sector is set for a lower open, pressured by weakness in the crude complex and the major market futures. U.S. equities are expected to kick-off the holiday-shortened week lower as COVID-19 flare ups in China increase fears of slowing growth. WTI and Brent crude oil are down to...
Bullish Options Trades Drove The QQQ ETF
The Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ) rallied sharply following the better-than-expected October CPI report. The move higher in the QQQ was aided by the November monthly options expiration, which saw gamma levels rise as traders placed bullish bets on a rally. On November 9, the QQQ had closed at $263.32 and...
Hyatt Hotels (H) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
